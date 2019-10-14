Sloomoo Institute of Slime: New New York City Pop Up

Photo by Shutterstock

Slime! Chances are you’ve heard of the viral phenomenon of kids buying gallons of glue to make their own sticky creations. Well, the kids are in luck because Sloomoo Institute is opening a new popup location at 475 Broadway (between Broome and Grand) that will be here from October 25 to April 18! Make sure to stop by for a full, hands-on experience with slime that is not only fun but STEM-inspired.

The Sloomoo Insitute, at its core, is a playground completely centered around slime. Slime has been known to help relieve stress and many claim that it can help with anxiety. Thus, this event is sure to be therapeutic while having a good time. It was founded by three female entrepreneurs whose goal was to recreate the happiness and nostalgia that they themselves felt playing with slime.

There are over 30 vats of slime to play with and slime is changed multiple times per day. Hand wipes are also provided to keep guests safe and sanitary. The venue has an immersive ASMR tunnel. For those who don’t know, ASMR stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response.” It’s something that appeals to our sense of satisfaction and slime happens to be an example of that. There’s also a glow-in-the-dark cove, an EEG machine that will show your brain activity while using slime, and a DIY bar that’s 150 feet long so you can design the slime of your dreams! Everything is so interactive so the institute recommends that attendees wear comfortable outfits and shoes that they don’t mind getting a little messy. The entire experience is photo-worthy so be sure to have your camera ready!

Reserve Tickets Now!

Tickets are on sale now for regular admission at $38 and $68 to take a splash in Sloomoo Falls wearing a poncho and googles!

Every ticket comes with an 8-oz. custom slime and other goodies. Take note that tickets aren’t available to children under the age of 2 and kids under 5 have to be closely supervised just to be safe. They recommend purchasing tickets in advance since they sell out. Sloomoo Insititute will only be open in New York City for a few months before switching locations. Be sure to buy your tickets before it’s too late!