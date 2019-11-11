Rainy days in NYC can be the perfect time to lay in bed all day, cuddle up with some snacks and television and just relax. However, as we know, rainy days can also mean boredom and pent-up energy. Older children especially may just resort to too much screen time, or making trouble for moms and dads! If you want to give your big kids a fun-filled and active rainy day, check out these options for the best rainy day activities for big kids and tweens around New York. Grab your umbrella, and let’s go!

Rainy Day Activities for Big Kids Around New York

Manhattan

Color Me Mine

123 Baxter St., Tribeca, NY 10013

212-374-1710

Kids can hand pick and paint their very own pottery piece at Color Me Mine. This is a great way to get those artistic juices flowing as the rain falls outside. Older kids can express their creativity, relax, have some fun and learn in a creative and pressure-free environment. Kids can paint their favorite characters, animals, plates, vases and much more. This activity is best for kids who can handle fragile ceramic pieces! The studio fee for children 12 and under is $9 and $13 for adults. Prices for ceramic pieces start at $16. Walk-ins of groups of five or less are welcome.

The American Museum of Natural History

200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

212-769-5100

If your big kid loves dinosaurs, animals, the ocean or anything natural science, a trip to The American Museum of Natural History is a perfect rainy-day activity. Visit the featured exhibits, “Meet T. rex: The Ultimate Predator,” and “Dive into Our Oceans: Our Blue Planet” before they’re taken down. Explore the Butterfly Conservatory, Origami Holiday Tree, the iconic Blue Whale and turn your rainy day into an educational experience and make it a dream come true for your science-crazy kid. General admission for adults is $23 and children under 12 are $13. The museum is open daily from 10 am to 5:45 pm.

Chelsea Piers

23rd St. and Hudson River Park, 62 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011

212-336-6666

At Chelsea Piers, your older ones will have so many options for rainy day fun. Future golfers can perfect their swing at the weather-proof driving range or try one of 55 of the world’s greatest courses with the full swing simulator. Burn off some energy and drop in at the Fieldhouse for parkour, gymnastics, basketball, soccer gymnastics or the batting cages. At the Sky Rink, lace up those skates and hit the ice for a fun-filled time. Prices and times for each activity vary, it is always best to call Chelsea Piers ahead of time for more information.

Brooklyn

Aviator Sports and Events Center

3159 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11234

718-758-7500

When nasty weather comes around, consider getting your older kids a day pass to Aviator Sports and Events Center. This giant multi-sport complex holds an array of public activities, right in Brooklyn’s backyard. A day pass covers an entire day of fun, including unlimited ice skating and rental, rock climbing and sky jump, along with a session of open basketball or volleyball and 10 arcade credits. It also makes for a great holiday or birthday gift. The price for a day pass is $37.50 and activity session times and availability vary by day. Day passes are currently available for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Brooklyn Bowl

61 Wythe Ave., New York, NY 11249

718-963-3369

Is it really a rainy day if you have at least considered heading to the bowling alley? Spice up your day by hitting the lanes and paying a visit to Brooklyn Bowl for their Family Bowl sessions on Saturday and Sunday. This bowling alley is geared to the older age groups. During the week, it is only open to those 21 and older, but your older kids will have a blast throwing strikes on the weekends. This isn’t any old Sunday-league bowling alley, it’s also a music hall, featuring live acts and delicious food options. Family Bowl is available Saturdays 11 am to 5 pm and Sundays 11 am to 6 pm. Prices are $25 per lane, per half hour and $4.95 for shoe rentals.

Museum of Food and Drink

62 Bayard St., Brooklyn, NY 11222

718-387-2845

If you have teenagers who eat a ton, the Museum of Food and Drink may be the ideal place to spend your rainy days. This museum brings the world of food to life with exhibits you can taste, touch and smell. You and your kids can chow down and learn about the culture, culinary arts, food history and find a positive, non-fear-based outlook on trying new foods. The current exhibit is “Chow: Making the Chinese American Restaurant.” The lab is opened Friday through Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission for adults is $14 and admission for ages 6 to 17 is $10.

Queens

Laser Bounce

80-28 Cooper Ave., Glendale, NY 11385

347-599-1919

Your kids can blow off some steam with the high-energy, action-packed attractions at Laser Bounce. While the arcade, bounce arena and ball pits are a lot of fun, bigger kids might prefer the high-intensity activities. Gather up a group and battle it out as a team in the Laser Tag Arena, get transported to a new world and try out the one-of-a-kind Hologate VR, throw a strike at the Highway 66 bowling lanes, or take a spin in the 3D Motion Simulator. Open sessions are $15.95 per child and $5 per adult. Times vary from day to day. Give Laser Bounce a call for more information about specials and group rates.

Indoor Extreme Sports

4711 Van Dam St., Long Island City, NY 11101

718-361-9152

From action sports like ax throwing, paintball and archery tag, to intense laser tag courses, virtual reality experiences and thrilling escape rooms, Indoor Extreme Sports has everything your big kids would love on a rainy day. It’s a great option because there’s so much to do, you’ll be able to come back again and have a totally different experience. And if you’d like to jump in and make for some friendly family competition or teamwork, any of the experiences are a great way to get everyone in on the action. This is perfect for rainy day activities for big kids around New York! Prices and availability vary depending on the experience, some activities have minimum age requirements. The facility is closed on Mondays.

City Ice Pavilion

47-32 32nd Pl., Long Island City, NY 1101

718-706-6667

Hit the ice and show off your best skating tricks at City Ice Pavilion. Whether you and your children are putting on skates for the first time or regulars at the rink, you’ll feel welcomed during public sessions for those who just want to get a casual skate in. While open sessions are for all ages, high-energy older kids will love to get a group of friends together for a fun-filled time at the rink. Public sessions are typically held from 12 pm to 3:50 pm on Wednesdays for $7 per person and 11:40 am to 2:20 pm on Sundays for $10 per person. Skate rentals are $6, helmets are not provided.

Bronx

New York Botanical Garden Conservatory

2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10458

718-817-8700

Give you and your older kids the feeling of being outdoors despite the rainy day by enjoying the collections at the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Take a trip around the globe with the “A World of Plants” exhibit, which showcases living collections of the lush tropical rain forests, cactus-filled deserts, aquatic and carnivorous plants and curated displays of palms from around the world. During the week, an All-Garden pass is $23 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 to 12. On the weekends, adults are $28, and children are $12. With your All-Garden Pass, you may also want to explore the Art Gallery, Arthur & Janet Ross Gallery and the Britton Science and Rotunda Gallery. New York Botanical Garden hours are typically 10 am to 6 pm.

Wall Works New York

39 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx, NY 10454

917-825-9342

Dive into the heart of Bronx culture and bring your older ones to the Wall Works in South Bronx. This contemporary gallery celebrates the idea of bringing art back uptown and is dedicated to reminding people of the rich culture of the Bronx and showcasing the work of both new and well-established street artists. Taking a stroll through this gallery is a truly unique way to spend your rainy day while enjoying beautiful artwork that reminds us of the culture that makes the Bronx so special. This is a great gallery for kids who love art and graphic design. The current exhibition is a showcase of works by London-based artist Remi Rough, which shows his appreciation for those who paved the way for the graffiti movement. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm.

The Rock Club

130 Rhodes St., New Rochelle, NY 10801

914-636-1019

Explore new heights during a rainy day with a rock-climbing session at The Rock Club at Pine Brook Fitness Center, just over the border in Westchester County. Not only is rock climbing a great way to challenge yourself and get a workout in, but it’s also fun and exhilarating. Older kids will have a great time beating the boredom of a dreary day by grabbing a harness and hitting the cliffs. Experienced and first-time climbers are welcomed. This makes for the perfect rainy day activities for big kids around New York. Day passes for adults are $20, teens ages 13 to 17 are $17 and children 12 and under are $12. Total package for gear rental is $12. Weekday hours are 10 am to 10:30 pm and weekend hours are 9:30 am to 8 pm.