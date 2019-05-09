The Wonder: A New Members-Only Club for Families Opens in Tribeca

The Wonder, a cool new members-only club designed especially for the needs of New York families is opening in Tribeca this Mother’s Day. The Wonder occupies a light and airy 8000 square foot space on the first floor of a corner building, with floor to ceiling windows. The vibe is very different from the usual expectations of an indoor soft-play area! When you enter via the reception, which features a stunning architecturally-inspired floral display, your first port of call is the stroller parking area, where Dyson have sponsored a Stroller Detailing area, where you can get your stroller spruced up (goodbye cheerios stuffed down the sides!) and squeaky wheels oiled.

You can choose to head to The Wonder’s on-site cafe for a Rainbow Grilled Cheese with Sprinkles, lounge in the book nook, curated by “The Reading Ninja”, or check out the enormous 1500 square foot play space which has been designed by a set designer to the theme of “Retro Future”. The theme for the play space will change each quarter, but currently features a “Wonder V” rocket and a velvety crawl space, as well as an interactive pong game and an enormous etch-a-sketch and futuristic play kitchen.

The Wonder was created by two New York moms: Sarah Robinson and Noria Morales, who wanted to create a space that could meet the needs of parents and families in search of community and connection, at the same time as spending time with their kids. The Wonder is a largely analog space (outside of that co-working room), where cell phone use will be discouraged, empowering parents to ditch their phones and connect with the kids and other parents in a space that is fun and relaxing for all.

Other stand-outs at The Wonder include the two classrooms which will host daily activities for children 12 and under, family game nights and birthday parties, a lounge decorated in soothing tones of blue and anchored by two Pierre Paulin Osaka couches, and an adults-only co-working space. While the kiddo is occupied with a class, parents can take advantage of this space to catch up on work or make phone calls.

For mamas of tinies, there is a soothing nursery space, where you can feed your baby in a comfy armchair or pop your bub down for a little rest, stocked with organic Coterie diapers and skincare products from Hatch and Ever Eden. As part of The Wonder’s relationship with Dyson, the whole space is kitted out with air purifiers in every room.

In order to engage families, The Wonder has carefully thought through their event programming, which will include kid-led workshops on topics like BeyBlades or how to create slime, family craft nights, booze and boardgames evenings, and even a “Saturday at the Disco” event, featuring live DJs.

The Wonder has raised $2M in seed funding from investors including Marissa Mayer, Female Founders Fun, Rebecca Minkoff and others, and plans to open additional spaces in New York City through 2019 and beyond (pssst… we hear rumors about an Upper East Side location in the works soon!).

Membership

Membership at The Wonder is a fixed $450 per month for the whole family no matter how many kids you have, and you can add a caregiver, babysitter or nanny to your membership. Most classes, events and workshops will be included for this monthly fee.

The Wonder

174 Hudson Street, New York, NY, 10013

Opening Hours: 8am – 8pm