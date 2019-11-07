

Kid-Friendly Restaurants Throughout Manhattan

When you want to go out to eat as a family in NYC, we all know that it’s not as simple as choosing the first restaurant in sight. You’ve got to think about the wait time, stroller space, reservations, and of course, whether the kids’ menu has your little one’s favorites. We want you to have the best restaurant experience possible with your family, so we’ve rounded up a list of the best kid-friendly restaurants in Manhattan. Choose your favorite restaurant for your next outing, and get ready for a delicious and stress-free family meal!

Not in the mood for a restaurant? For easy-to-make meals, check out Five Meal Delivery Kits in NYC: Making Life a Little Easier in the Kitchen

East Village

S’MAC

197 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Sunday-Thursday 11 am-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-12 am

212-358-7912

A classic favorite for kids of all ages, mac & cheese is reinvented from a side dish to a main dish at S’MAC. Every mac & cheese personal skillet comes in four sizes: Nosh, Major Munch, Mongo, and Partay!, but your little ones will likely be satisfied with Nosh. Choose from All-American, 4 Cheese, Cheeseburger, Cajun, Napoletana, Buffalo Chicken, Mediterranean, and more. You also have the option to build your own mac & cheese and there are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options available. What we love about S’MAC is the Take & Bake system. Don’t have time for a sit-down meal? Want to have delicious mac & cheese ready for lunch or dinner tomorrow but don’t have time to cook? Choose your mac & cheese favorites from the menu and take them home cold, store them in the fridge, and then bake them later in the oven. Simply remove the plastic wrap and bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. If you need to store the mac & cheese for longer than four days, pop it in the freezer. Dinner has never been so easy and so yummy at the same time! S’MAC accommodates for strollers inside the restaurant. The best time to go to avoid a long wait is earlier in the day, around lunch time, but you can call S’MAC right before you’re about to come to see if there’s space. Reservations are certainly not required — S’MAC welcomes all walk-ins.

Greenwich Village



Photo by Time Out

Roey’s

1 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014

Lunch: Monday-Friday 12-5 pm, Dinner: Sunday-Thursday 5-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 5-10:30 pm, Brunch: Saturday-Sunday 10 am-4 pm

646-864-1200

Kids live lavish at Roey’s with a healthy and extensive Kids Menu. There are pancakes, fruit salad, yogurt & granola, avocado toast, PB&J, green salad, pizza, meatballs, and chicken breast. Even the desserts stay on the healthier (but still yummy!) side: gelato, chocolate cranberry oat bar, honey almond oat bar, pumpkin bread, and zucchini bread. Roey’s is all about community, bringing the neighborhood together over wholesome food. Reservations are only accepted for groups of seven to 10 people, but you shouldn’t have to wait long for a walk-in. Weekend brunch tends to get crowded, and there is certainly stroller space.



Photo by Time Out

Max Brenner

841 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Monday-Thursday 9 am-1 am, Friday-Saturday 9 am-2 am, Sunday 9 am-12 am

1-646-467-8803

Max Brenner provides the ultimate chocolate experience from when you first walk in! Kids love to browse the chocolate gift shop and see the chocolate desserts, like s’mores pizza, displayed right in front of their eyes before they even get seated. The kids’ menu, Max and the Secret Chocolate Menu, features mac & cheese, chicken fingers, smiling pizza, cheeseburgers in a ceramic spaceship and plenty of sweet desserts. We recommend the Sugar Star Landscape Waffle or the Chocolate Pizza. Reservations are recommended for weekends, but you likely won’t have to wait for a table if you walk in on a weekday. The morning or afternoon on weekdays are the best times to go, but you shouldn’t have to wait long in the evening either. The restaurant asks that you leave your strollers in the front near the hosts, who will watch them for you.

Philip Marie

569 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

212-242-6200

Monday only open for private parties, Brunch: Tuesday-Sunday 10 am-4 pm, Dinner: Tuesday-Thursday 4-11:30 pm, Friday-Saturday 4-12 am, Sunday 4-11 pm

Serving up a New American Cuisine, Philip Marie offers daily brunch and dinner — no need to wait until the weekend for brunch! The “Just For Kids” menu has one of the largest selections for little ones. Brunch has pancakes, chocolate french toast, eggs, bacon and sausage, mozzarella sticks, and more. Lunch and dinner have a cheese quesadilla, mac & cheese, mini burger, waffle fries, chicken fingers, and pasta. Little ones also love the Shirley Temples. You can make a reservation on Open Table or call the restaurant, but walk-ins are welcome. Weekend brunch and weekday dinner are the busiest times, so if you’re walking in, the best time to go would be for dinner on the weekend or brunch during the week. Although Philip Marie is packed tight, there is still room to park strollers inside the restaurant.



Photo by Coffe and Champagne

Urban Vegan Kitchen

41 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014

646-438-9939

Monday-Thursday 11 am-11 pm, Friday 11 am-12 am, Saturday 10 am-12 am, Sunday 10 am-10:30 pm

A vegan treasure in Manhattan, Urban Vegan Kitchen has sweets and eats for everyone. There isn’t a Kids Menu, but there is a section of the menu called “Smalls,” which has smaller portion side dishes and meals perfect for kids: mac & cheese, wings, fries, broccoli, chili, and plantains. And if your little one wants to order from the “Bigs” (it’s hard to resist the Belgian waffle and golden french toast!), then just split the meal with them. Prices range from $6 to $23. We also love the vegan chocolate chip cookies for dessert. You can make a reservation on Resy, which is definitely recommended to avoid a wait. Urban Vegan Kitchen also makes room for strollers as needed.

Jekyll and Hyde

91 7th Avenue South, New York, NY 10014

Sunday-Thursday 12 pm-12 am, Friday-Saturday 12 pm-4 am

212-989-7701

This spooky, science fiction themed restaurant and bar caters to kids in more ways than one! Kids love the decor, and the kids’ menu comes with an activity book for little ones to play and color. The menu, for Explorers and Mad Scientists ages 12 and younger, has burgers, spaghetti, mac & cheese, pizza, and chicken fingers. Jekyll and Hyde accommodates strollers, and the best time to go would be for lunch or for an early dinner to avoid a wait and the night crowds. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make a reservation by calling the restaurant. If your group has six or more people, definitely make a reservation. You can also look into having a science fiction and adventure themed birthday party for your little one by emailing [email protected].

Flatiron

Kellogg’s NYC

31 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10010

Hours change week by week due to private events

[email protected]

Start your day off right with a bowl of sugary cereal! Kids love the exciting flavors to choose from: S’mores, Loaded Pancakes, Milk & Honey, and so many more. If cereal is not your little one’s favorite, there are also Eggo Waffles and Pop-Tarts. But the fun doesn’t stop there, because the menu includes activities and games, like Pop Art Pop-Tarts, where you get to decorate your own Pop-Tart or Froot Your Loop, where you have to swing a froot loop onto the hook. If you want to take a tasty cereal combination home, you can make a Mix-A-Box custom cereal- Kellogg’s NYC will mix it for you. Kellogg’s NYC also specializes in all-inclusive birthday parties, so if your little one’s birthday is coming up, fill out an inquiry form for an exciting 90-minute party. And if the sugar rush kicks in, head downstairs to Union Square Play with your baby or toddler for drop-in, open play and engaging classes. There is plenty of stroller space at Kellogg’s NYC, and reservations are not required. Just be sure to check the weekly hours ahead of time, as they vary week to week.

Upper West Side

Fred’s

476 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Brunch: Saturday-Sunday 10 am-3:30 pm

Dinner: Sunday-Wednesday 5 pm-10:30 pm, Thursday 5 pm-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 5 pm-12 am

212-579-3076

If you find yourself on the Upper West Side, Fred’s is the perfect spot for either brunch or dinner. The Kids’ Brunch Menu features classics like grilled cheese, pancakes, and scrambled eggs, but also fun flavors like cinnamon raisin french toast. The Kids’ Dinner Menu has mac & cheese, penne pasta, sesame chicken fingers, and the iconic Nat & Fran’s Fudge Bun: a delicious fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream. There is plenty of space to store strollers in the back of the restaurant, but limited space if you would like to have your stroller very close to the table. Brunch is on a first-come, first-served basis, but you can make a reservation for a dinner, although reservations are not required. The wait time varies for brunch, but your best option is to go at either the start of brunch, 10 am, or more towards the afternoon, after 12:30 pm. Avoid a long wait for dinner by either making a reservation or walking in earlier in the night, between 5 and 6 pm. Named after a labrador retriever bred by Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Fred’s is a warm and welcoming space for families.

Photo by Albany

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

432 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Sunday-Thursday 11 am-12 am, Friday-Saturday 11 am-1 am

212-595-4700

When in doubt, Uno Pizzeria & Grill, which their legendary deep-dish pizza and their new thin-crust pizza, is the way to go. Kids love getting creative and making their own pizza at this restaurant. The Kids Menu also has mac & cheese, safari-shaped nuggets, cheeseburger, spaghetti and giant meatball, and more. Little ones can also make their own sundae for dessert using delicious toppings. If you plan to go on a Tuesday, kids eat free! You get one free kids’ menu item with each adult entree purchased. The regular Uno menu offers vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-sensitive options as well, which we definitely appreciate. The restaurant is pretty big, so there is lots of room for strollers. Another bonus about the large restaurant is that the wait time is never too long, so Uno is a great option for those last minute “let’s go out to dinner” decisions.

Playa Betty’s

320 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023

Brunch: daily, 11 am-3:30 pm, Dinner: Sunday-Wednesday 3:30-11 pm, Thursday-Saturday 3:30 pm-12 am

212-712-0777

Take a trip to the West Coast at Playa Betty’s with their California beach cuisine and aesthetic. Everything on the Kids Menu is $10, featuring cheese quesadillas, chicken finger tacos, and the Kids Betty Bowl, which has brown rice, sweet potatoes, zucchini, and chicken. Kids also get apple juice or milk and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The place can get very crowded, but the food comes quick, so you’ll never have to wait too long for a table. If you are going for dinner on a weekend, make a reservation on Open Table to be on the safe side. During the week, the best time to go is for lunch or an early dinner, 5-6 pm. And there is room for your little one’s stroller! If you’re running short on time, there’s a takeout window to grab and go.

Sunflower Cafe

676 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025

Sunday-Thursday 7:30 am-11 pm, Friday 7:30 am-Shabbat, Saturday one after Shabbat ends and until 12 am, hours due to change based on sunset

If your family is Kosher, look no further than Sunflower Cafe. The Kosher restaurant has a huge Israeli and American menu with healthy and fresh paninis, wraps, pasta, omelets, and more. The Kids’ Menu has grilled cheese, scrambled eggs, spaghetti, salad, and cheese fries, with prices ranging from $6.95 to $9.95. Strollers are certainly welcomed and only walk-ins are accepted, but the wait is typically not too long because a lot of people do takeout. The casual, bright, and happy environment is super kid-friendly, so bring your little ones over for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Kasbah Grill

251 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024

Sunday-Thursday 12 pm-11 pm

212-496-1500

Catering to Manhattan’s Kosher community, Kasbah Grill serves traditional American foods and Middle Eastern specialties. The Kids’ Menu for ages 10 and younger has burgers, chicken fingers, hot dogs, fries, and a sushi combo. Items range from $3.95 to $16.95. You can book a table online or call the restaurant, but walk-ins are always accepted. Known as the best Kosher steakhouse and sushi place, Kasbah can attract crowds, but it’s not open on Friday and Saturday, so you typically don’t have to wait too long Sunday-Thursday. Kasbah also accommodates strollers.

Photo by Wedding Spot

Talia’s Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025

Brunch: Sunday 11:30 am-3 pm, Dinner: Sunday-Thursday 4 pm-12 am, Friday closed to the general public for Shabbat Dinner, Saturday one hour after Shabbat or sunset until 4 am

212-580-3770

Creating a kid-friendly environment for little ones every day, but especially on Sundays with live music, Talia’s Steakhouse whips up delicious Kosher meals for your family. Talia’s strays away from the classic chicken fingers and fries, focusing on healthy options that have low calories, low sodium, high in fiber, and no saturated fat. Kids get to enjoy many of the regular menu items, just in smaller portions, such as the grilled/Moroccan salmon, grilled tilapia, and Talia’s Salads. There are fresh smoothies, pasta dishes, veggies, hummus, and some of the classic kid foods if your little one just really wants their chicken fingers! Talia’s is stroller friendly, and you can book a reservation online. Walk-ins are also welcome: the best time to go is for lunch during the week or Sunday brunch later in the day, 1-3 pm. And if you’re interested in Friday Night Shabbat Dinner, including a prepaid menu, give Talia’s a call.

Harlem

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 11:30 am-12 am, Sunday 12pm-10pm

212-694-1777

If you’re craving BBQ, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is your spot. While you enjoy BBQ ribs, pork sandwiches, chicken, and brisket, little ones can browse the Dino Kids menu. Kids can choose from BBQ sliders in either pulled pork, brisket, cheeseburger, or chicken breast, BBQ chicken wings, fried rice, mac & cheese, and chicken fingers, with their choice of two homemade sides. You can make reservations online or over the phone, but walk-ins are also accepted. The best time to go to avoid a long wait is for lunch, but dinner on weekdays are typically not too crowded. There is also plenty of stroller space to accommodate your little ones!

Lincoln Square

Atlantic Grill

49 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023

Sunday 11 am-10 pm, Monday 11:30 am-10 pm, Tuesday-Friday 11:30 am-11 pm, Saturday 11 am-11 pm

1-212-787-4663

Experience high quality, delicious seafood at the Atlantic Grill. While the atmosphere is a little more upscale, kids are certainly welcome. If you’re looking for a more sophisticated place to dine and celebrate a special occasion, Atlantic Grill is a great option for families. The Kids’ Menu features “Mocktails” and smaller versions of menu items, like grilled Scottish salmon and tempura shrimp sushi rolls. It also has kids’ classics, like chicken fingers, burgers, and pasta. We recommend that you make a reservation for dinner online, because the place can get very busy. For same day reservations after 4 pm, call the restaurant. There is lots of space for strollers, either parked in the front near the entrance or off to the side near the tables.

Hell’s Kitchen

Mom’s Kitchen & Bar

701 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Monday-Thursday 7 am-12 am, Friday 7 am-1 am, Saturday 8 am-1 am, Sunday 8 am-12 am

646-657-0080

Serving up all-day brunch with fun twists like mac & cheese pancakes and cinnamon shakes with cinnamon toast crunch, Mom’s Kitchen & Bar is a favorite for little ones. Mom’s Kids Menu has grilled cheese, burgers, grilled and crispy chicken, mac & cheese, pasta with butter, chocolate chip pancakes, and waffles with whipped cream and berries. All kids’ meals are $10 and include juice or soda. Strollers are more than welcome, and there are no reservations: walk-ins only. Morning breakfast and dinner are typically not too crowded, but weekend brunch can get very busy!

Murray Hill

Photo by NY Eater

Wokuni

327 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016

Monday 11:30am-2:45pm, 5-10pm, Tuesday-Friday 11:30 am-2:45 pm, 5-11 pm, Saturday 11:30 am-3:45 pm, 5-11 pm, Sunday 11:30 am-3:45 pm, 5-10 pm

1-212-447-1212

Kids aren’t usually open to trying raw fish, but if you love your sushi, there’s no reason why you can’t still go to a sushi restaurant. Wokuni offers fresh sushi rolls and sashimi, as well as hot tofu, chicken, seafood, and veggie dishes. As you enjoy your sushi, little ones can order Captain Kuni’s Treasure Ship! This mini wooden ship has salmon chirashi, chicken karaage, tako-san sausage, french fries, edamame, and fruit. Kids have to find the hidden treasure in the ship: chocolate coin and gummy fish. There is also stroller space inside the restaurant.

Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Times Square/Theater District: Midtown

Pasta Lovers

142 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019

212-819-1155

Open daily 11:30 am-10 pm

If you’re looking for a casual Italian restaurant, your kids will love Pasta Lovers. Although there is no designated kids menu, Pasta Lovers offers personal pizzas and smaller portions of items on the regular menu. There are plenty of yummy pasta dishes to choose from, as well as chicken, fish, and salads. Kids especially love the fried mozzarella. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make a reservation on Open Table. The best time to go for a walk-in is on weekdays for lunch or dinner or weekends for lunch. Weekend dinner gets pretty busy. There is typically stroller space inside the restaurant near the front entrance, but if you want your little one’s stroller near the table, Pasta Lovers is more than happy to make accommodations!

Photo by WhereTraveler

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

152 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036

Sunday-Thursday 8 am-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 8 am-12 am

212-921-9494

It is highly recommended that you make a reservation at this popular BBQ spot! Virgil’s Real Barbecue has house smoked BBQ classics, like pulled pork, spare ribs, BBQ chicken, beef brisket, and more. The kids’ menu lets your little ones in on the BBQ fun, just in smaller portions, offering BBQ chicken and ribs with mac & cheese on the side. Kids especially love the homemade biscuits. The space is large, so there is room for a stroller. Although walk-ins are welcome, if you’re stopping by for dinner or any meal on the weekends, make a reservation to avoid the long wait.

Havana Central

151 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Sunday 11 am-11 pm, Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-11 pm, Thursday-Saturday 11:30 am-12 am

212-398-7441

Try out delicious Cuban food at Havana Central: empanadas, chicken and rice, classic Cuban sandwiches, stuffed peppers, and more. There’s a special menu for kids that has chicken and rice, sweet potato fries, roasted chicken, and broccoli. The restaurant setup is pretty tight, but there is room near the front for strollers. We recommend that you make a reservation since Havana Central can get very busy, especially before and after Broadway shows. Havana Central tries to accommodate walk-ins, but you might end up waiting a while.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Sunday-Thursday 11 am-12 am, Friday-Saturday 11 am-1 am

212-391-7100

Having arguably one of the cutest and most creative kids’ menus, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is perfect for families. The menu items are printed on turtles and seahorses in an under-the-sea theme. Kids’ meals are $8.99, and they come with an entree, side, drink, and jello. In addition to classics like mac & cheese, pizza, mini corn dogs, and popcorn shrimp, the menu features healthy options like grilled shrimp and grilled chicken with carrot sticks and fresh fruit through the Kids Live Well Program. And for dessert, little ones can build their own sundaes. There is certainly stroller space, but be mindful that the restaurant is in the heart of Times Square, so it gets very crowded on weekends and during the week for dinner. If you are walking in, lunch on weekdays will have the shortest wait. Otherwise, call Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. to make a reservation.



Photo by Musement

Hard Rock Cafe

1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Monday-Thursday, Sunday 8 am-12:30 am, Friday-Saturday 8 am-1:30 am

1-201-977-2051

A classic family favorite, Hard Rock Cafe creates a warm and welcoming environment all related to music! Kids love the decor and gift shop, which has Hard Rock merchandise. Although the 708-seat restaurant is large, it still fills up quick, so we recommend that you make a reservation through Open Table. The kids’ menu has chicken tenders, hot dogs, burgers, mac & cheese, pizza, salad, chicken breast, and pasta. The Buddy Jr’s Cheeseburger is a mini replica of Hard Rock’s famous cheeseburger on a toasted bun. There is plenty of space for a stroller, and the best time to go as a walk-in would be in the morning for breakfast or for a late lunch/early dinner.

Ellen’s Stardust Diner

1650 Broadway, New York, NY 10019

Open daily, 7 am-12 am

212-956-5151

Watch the future stars of Broadway sing and dance their way around the tables at Ellen’s Stardust Diner! Your kids will get a kick out of these talented performers. There are always lots of young kids and families at Ellen’s, so the restaurant is very accommodating with strollers. The kids’ menu is slightly on the pricier side, $16 per entree, featuring cheeseburgers, mozzarella triangles, spaghetti, dino nuggets, hot dogs, and mac & cheese. The only downside about this NYC hotspot is that they do not accept reservations, and the line for walk-ins is typically long. Try to avoid pre and post show times, as the families seeing Broadway shows will flock to Ellen’s before and after the show.

Benihana

47 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019

Lunch: Monday-Friday 11:30 am-4 pm

Dinner: Monday-Thursday 4 pm-11 pm, Friday 4 pm-12 am, Saturday 12 pm-12 am, Sunday 12 pm-11 pm

212-581-0930

Benihana whips up delicious Japanese teppanyaki food right in front of your table for an immersive dining experience! The teppanyaki chefs engage your family in an interactive cooking performance that kids and adults of all ages get a kick out of. The Kabuki Kids menu features hibachi steak, chicken, shrimp, and chicken rice, california rolls, edamame, and white noodles. There are also yummy kid-friendly juice combinations, such as Dragon Juice and Banana Berry Blast. Walk-ins are welcome during lunch, but reservations, through Open Table, are required for dinner. The best time to go to avoid the crowds or if you don’t feel like being confined to a reservation time would be between 11:30 am and 4 pm. You will likely be seated with other families at a communal table, where you will all share in the Benihana experience. Some tables have space nearby for strollers, but you can also park your stroller near the elevator.

Battery Park City

El Vez

259 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10282

Monday-Thursday 11:30 am-10 pm, Friday 11:30 am-11 pm, Saturday 11 am-11 pm, Sunday 11 am-10 pm

212-233-2500

With all items $10 on the Kids’ Menu, El Vez is a great deal for a family dinner. The adorable Kids’ Menu has words in Spanish with their picture above for kids to color in, like “el libro,” “la mano,” and “la cama.” El Vez has multiple kids menus, so if your little one wants more pictures to color and wants to learn more Spanish words, simply ask for another menu! Kids can choose from quesadillas, chicken fingers, mahi mahi bites, hot dogs, peanut butter & banana sandwich, cheese nachos, margarita pizza and beef tacos. El Vez accommodates strollers — even double strollers — as the space is very big. We also love the big, colorful booths, perfect for families. The wait is typically not too long, but weekend evenings will definitely have a wait. You can make a reservation on Open Table if you’re planning to go for dinner on a weekend.

Tribeca

Tribeca Grill

375 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013

Dinner: Sunday-Thursday 5:30-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 5:30-11 pm, Lunch: Monday-Friday 11:30 am-3 pm, Brunch: Sunday 11 am-3:30 pm, Midday: Monday-Friday 3-4:45 pm, Sunday 3:30-5 pm

212-941-3900

If there’s a special occasion coming up or you’re looking for a more upscale restaurant that is still kid-friendly, head to Tribeca Grill. Your little ones might have to dress up a bit, but it’s worth it! The Kids Menu has classics like grilled cheese, pasta, chicken fingers, and PB & J, while you enjoy salmon, scallops, citrus grilled chicken, and more delicious eats. When you arrive, the staff can check your stroller for you. The noise level in the restaurant is also pretty loud, so you don’t have to worry if your little ones get noisy. You definitely want to make a reservation for Tribeca Grill online, as the wait gets very long. Midday is the best time to go.

Morningside Heights

Toast Uptown

3157 Broadway, New York, NY 10027

Monday-Friday 11 am-4 am, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-4 am

212-662-1144

Toast Uptown is a casual and lively setting that welcomes all families. The Kids’ Menu has eggs, bacon, and toast, french toast, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, pasta, meatloaf, and burgers. All kids’ entrees are $6 to $8, making Toast Uptown a bargain. Toast Uptown accepts walk-ins only, but you shouldn’t have to wait too long. Weekend brunch can get very busy, but weekdays are always a good time to go. Although there is no designated space for strollers, Toast Uptown gets creative and accommodates your stroller inside the restaurant!

Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Lenox Hill

Serendipity 3

225 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022

Sunday-Thursday 11:30 am-12 am, Friday-Saturday 11:30 am-1 am

212-838-3531

Little ones (and everyone, really) obsess over the frozen hot chocolate at Serendipity 3. While there’s plenty of pastas, salads, sandwiches, and burgers to choose from, it’s actually about the sweets here. The desserts are unless, so don’t be surprised if your kids ask for dessert before dinner! Everything from the menu design to the decor is super cute and kid-friendly, and the restaurant can accomodate your little one’s stroller. With celebrity visits from Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Ryan Reynolds, Serendipity 3 attracts large crowds. You can make a reservation on Yelp or call, but walk-ins are welcome.

Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Chelsea

Hanamizuki Cafe

143 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001

Monday-Friday 11 am-9 pm, Saturday-Sunday 11 am-6 pm

212-695-5533

Included in our family-friendly Chelsea neighborhood guide, Hanamizuki Cafe features Japanese foods and desserts, most famously their rice balls. Their values are healthy & beauty, the New Yorker experience, lifestyle through modern atmosphere, and guilt-free dishes. There are many types of rice balls — kids especially love sweet potato, Hawaiian, and sukiyaki. The miso soup and edamame are also favorites for little ones. There is definitely space for a stroller, but there isn’t a lot of seating and its first-come, first-served. The best time to go is in the morning or afternoon on weekdays, and taking the food to go is always an option if the place looks crowded. Hanamizuki Cafe is also a great spot if you’re looking for a quick bite to eat!

Kid-Friendly Restaurants on the Lower East Side

Photo by Thrillist

Katz’s Delicatessen

205 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002

Monday-Wednesday 8 am-10:45 pm, Thursday 8 am-2:45 pm, Friday 8 am- open all night, Saturday open all day, Sunday open until 10:45 pm

212-254-2246

Serving up classic deli favorites and the world’s greatest pastrami sandwich, Katz’s Delicatessen has something for everyone. Kids can share hot and cold sandwiches or they can order from the Kids’ Menu, which has burgers, grilled cheese, hot dogs, fries, and cheesesteak. Don’t miss out on the NY style cheesecake for dessert. This is a great place for families, but with the huge portions, you could order a few dishes for the table and then have your little ones dig in! Walk-ins are welcome and there is stroller space inside the restaurant near the front entrance. The wait is never too long, but if you’re planning to go for dinner between 6 and 8 pm, we recommend going on a weekday. Since the restaurant is open all night on Friday and Saturday, the scene can get pretty crazy past 9 pm for families, so head over for an early dinner instead.

Kid-Friendly Restaurants With Multiple Locations in Manhattan

JG Melon

Upper East Side: 480 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

646-895-9388

Greenwich Village: 89 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012

212-460-0900

Sunday-Thursday 12 pm-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 12 pm-1 am

With a simple menu and desserts by Magnolia Bakery, JG Melon is perfect for NYC kids. The watermelon theme and green-checkered tablecloths, make for adorable Instagram photos of your little ones and create a family-friendly, comforting vibe. The Kids Menu has sliders, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, and fries, ranging from $6 to $10. Although JG Melon is known for their burgers, we recommend the sliders! The restaurant accommodates strollers and only accepts walk-ins. Monday to Thursday lunch and early dinner are the best times to go to ditch the wait.

Mimi Cheng’s Dumplings

Nolita: 380 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013

Open daily 11 am-9 pm

212-343-1387

East Village: 179 2nd Avenue 10003

Sunday-Wednesday 11 am-9:30 pm, Thursday-Saturday 11 am-10 pm

212-533-2007

Although not a huge space with lots of room for a stroller, Mimi Cheng’s has family-oriented roots, and it shows in their food and service. The founder’s of the restaurant wanted to make dumplings just like their mom did, and they came to learn all of the hard work and effort that goes into making these fresh eats. The menu includes family recipes made from scratch daily. If your little ones are dumpling fans, they will surely be fans of Mimi Cheng’s. Since the place is small and they only take walk-ins, we recommend either taking the dumplings to go or going for an early lunch 11 am-12 pm or an early dinner 4-5:30 pm.

Rosa Mexicano

Several locations in Manhattan: Tribeca, By Lincoln Center, Union Square, First Avenue

Hours vary per location

See locations for contact info

The Young Amigos menu at Rosa Mexicano lets little ones have their taste of Mexican cuisine too! Kids can choose from chicken, fish, and beef tacos, chicken or plain cheese quesadillas, chicken taquitos, and Kid’s Favorites — hamburger sliders and chicken fingers — if they’re not ready to try Mexican food. Strollers are welcome and reservations are recommended on Open Table. Weekend brunch and dinner gets especially busy, so be sure to book a table if you plan to go on the weekend. You shouldn’t have to wait too long on weekdays, but it depends on the location. Rosa Mexicano strives to reflect Mexican culture and tradition in their menu and ingredients, frequently traveling to Mexico to learn new styles of preparation and presentation!



Photo by Open Table

5 Napkin Burger

Several locations in Manhattan: Hell’s Kitchen, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Union Square

Hours vary per location

See locations for contact info

Serving fantastic burgers in a beautiful setting, 5 Napkin Burger reinvents the burger-eating experience and welcomes you along on their journey. The Kids’ Menu for ages 12 and under has a cheeseburger, hot dog, crispy ranch chicken, grilled cheese, and pizza. Kids love to get a milkshake or root beer float on the side. All entrees are $10 on the Kids’ Menu. There are also lots of sweets to share as a family: NY style cheesecake, dark chocolate layer cake, deep-dish apple pie, and lots of fun shakes. We recommend that you make a reservation on Open Table, but if you are walking in, the best time to go would be weekdays for lunch or dinner. Strollers are more than welcome!

By CHLOE

Several locations in Manhattan: West Village, Flatiron, Soho, Rock Center, Seaport District, and Fashion District

Hours vary per location

See locations for contact info

If your family is vegan, try out this vegan-only restaurant for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Although there isn’t a designated menu for kids, the regular menu is super colorful and inviting for little ones with kid-friendly foods. There’s burgers and sandwiches, salads, “Brekkie + Brunch,” “Fries + Sides,” pasta, and more. Kids especially love the mac & cheese, PB+J raw oatmeal, air baked fries, and french toast. Treat your little one to a vegan sweet after! Lunch time gets very crowded, so it’s recommended that you leave the stroller outside. Dinner time is a little less hectic, and only walk-ins are accepted.

Applebee’s

Several locations in Manhattan: Times Square, Midtown, East Harlem

Hours vary per location

Times Square: 212-391-7414, Midtown: 212-262-2400, East Harlem: 646-896-2700

Applebee’s is known for its family-friendly, welcoming environment. It all began in 1980 when the first Applebee’s was opened, and now Applebee’s has more than 2,000 locations, a few of which in NYC. The Kids’ Menu includes pizza, chicken tenders, chicken quesadillas, corn dogs, grilled chicken alfredo, chicken tacos, and cheeseburgers. All kids entrees are $10.99. Applebee’s has plenty of room for your stroller and comfy booths for your family to relax and enjoy your meal. The Times Square location gets very busy, especially on weekends, but the East Harlem location typically does not have too long of waits for walk-ins. Applebee’s does not take reservations.

The Palm

Midtown East: 840 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Lunch: Monday-Friday 11:45 am-3 pm, Dinner: Monday-Tuesday 3-10 pm, Wednesday-Friday

3-10:30pm, Saturday 5-10:30pm, Sunday 5-9pm

212-697-5198

Tribeca: 206 West Street, New York, NY 10282

Lunch: Monday-Friday 11:30am-3pm, Dinner: Monday-Thursday 3-10pm, Friday 3-11pm, Saturday 5-11pm, Sunday 4-9pm

646-395-6393

West Side: 250 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019

Lunch: Monday-Saturday 11:45am-3pm, Dinner: Monday 3-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday 3-11pm, Sunday 4-10pm

212-333-7256

We love that the Kids Menu at The Palm has appetizers for kids, like mozzarella sticks, fresh carrots, and apple slices. Kids entrees include filet n’ fries, mac & cheese, cheeseburger, grilled cheese, pasta, and chicken strips. Your little ones will love the bag of warm donuts for dessert, served with chocolate and raspberry sauce. The wall art is also very kid-friendly, with cartoon caricatures of neighbors, family, and celebrities representing NYC life. The Palm is more of an upscale restaurant with delicious steak and seafood, so items on the Kids Menu get up to $19, with entrees on the regular dinner menu ranging from $12 to $104.50. Make a reservation on Open Table to avoid the long wait time. Even weekday evenings can have a decent wait for parties of four or more.

Olive Garden

Times Square: 2 Times Square, New York, NY 10036

Sunday-Wednesday 11 am-12 am, Thursday-Saturday 11 am-1 am

212-333-3254

Harlem: 100 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm

917-534-7937

Unlimited salad and breadsticks? Yes, please! Olive Garden is a family-friendly restaurant with amazing deals. Every now and then there’s the “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” for unlimited servings of pasta, sauce, and toppings. There are also $5 take-home entrees at the Harlem location, so take meals home for the next day. The Kids’ Menu has lots of different pastas, pizza, ravioli, and chicken, complete with mini desserts, but little ones often fill up on the breadsticks. Olive Garden only takes walk-ins, but the wait is never too long — just avoid weekends around 6-7 pm. Olive Garden is also very accommodating for strollers: you can likely fit the stroller nearby your table.

Photo Daniel Food Diary

Tim Ho Wan

East Village: 85 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Sunday-Thursday 10 am-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 10 am-11 pm

212-228-2800

Hell’s Kitchen: 610 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Sunday-Thursday 10 am-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 10 am-11 pm

212-228-2802

Whether your little ones love Dim Sum or have never tried it before, Tim Ho Wan whips up delicious dim sum in a family-friendly environment. There are several booths that are perfect for families, stroller parking, high chairs, and changing tables in the bathrooms. Tim Ho Wan doesn’t take reservations, but you don’t have to wait inside the restaurant for a table. Just leave your name and number and walk around in the city as you wait for a text. This is a great way to keep your little ones entertained! The best time to go to avoid a long wait is the morning, 10 am-11:30 am, or for an early dinner, 3:30-5:30 pm.

40 Carrots

Upper East Side: 1000 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Monday-Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 11 am-7 pm

212-705-3085

Soho: 504 Broadway, New York, NY 10012

Monday-Friday 10 am-8 pm, Saturday 10 am-7 pm, Sunday 12-7 pm

212-729-5155

Shopping in Bloomingdale’s and your kids are getting hungry and tired? Reward their patience with a yummy lunch and frozen yogurt dessert at 40 Carrots. This cafe inside Bloomingdale’s has a Kids’ Menu with grilled cheese, tuna salad sandwich, mac & cheese, spaghetti, focaccia pizza, and baked chicken fingers. Kids love the sweet and healthy fro-yo, which they can top with some unhealthy (but delicious!) treats. This is definitely a more casual place to grab and go, with seating and stroller space. Walk-ins only at this cute, kid-friendly cafe!

IHOP

Various locations in Manhattan

Hours vary, select IHOPs are open 24 hours

See locations for contact info

Breakfast for dinner anyone? Home of the fluffiest and most delicious buttermilk pancakes (especially when you drizzle strawberry syrup on top!), IHOP is a great spot for the whole family. The Kids’ Menu has chicken and waffles, grilled cheese, mac & cheese, cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, french toast, churro pancake combo, cupcake pancake combo, and the iconic funny face pancake combo. IHOP is also a great deal with items on the Kids’ Menu ranging from $5.49 to $7.29. Every now and then IHOP will also do a “Kids Eat Free” promotion on a certain day, in which if you purchase an adult entree, you get a free kid’s meal. IHOP accommodates strollers, and the wait is never too long because the food comes quick, so you should be fine with a walk-in. And if you’re looking for a late-night snack, many of the IHOPs are open 24 hours a day.



Jack’s Wife Freda

Soho: 224 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012

212-510-8550

West Village: 50 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014

646-669-9888

Chelsea: 116 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

646-454-9045

All Locations: Monday-Wednesday 8:30 am-11 pm, Thursday-Saturday 8:30 am-12 am, Sunday 8:30 am-10 pm

Enjoy comfort food and a comforting atmosphere at Jack’s Wife Freda. Kids can choose from chicken tenders, burgers, mac & cheese, and fish sticks on Granny Freda’s Grand-Kids’ Menu. Kids also get stickers, crayons for coloring the menu, and puzzles as they wait for the food. The owner of Jack’s Wife Freda is a mom with two young boys, so she gets the stroller struggle: there’s plenty of room to navigate your stroller. Reservations are only taken for groups of six or more, but the wait is never too long because most of the dining room is held for walk-in guests.

Tony’s Di Napoli

Times Square: 147 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036

Thursday-Saturday 11:30-12 am, Sunday-Wednesday 11:30 am-11 pm

212-221-0100

Upper East Side: 1081 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Open daily 11:30 am-11 pm

212-888-6333

Eat family-style at Tony’s Di Napoli! Meals serve two to three people, so order a few Italian dishes for the table. There’s plenty of pasta, chicken, veal, and seafood dishes to choose from. Kids love the ravioli, linguini marinara, and chicken parm. Note that the Times Square location has longer wait times for dinner and post theater, which is 10 pm to close. It is safer to make a reservation for the Times Square location, but if you’re walking in, the shorter waits are around lunch time and early dinner. You can make a reservation at Tony’s Di Napoli through Open Table. Both locations accommodate strollers.

Dos Toros

Several locations in Manhattan

Hours vary per location

[email protected]

Bringing California mexican food to the east coast, Dos Toros produces tacos with fluffy rice, fresh veggies, and quality guacamole. If your kids love mexican cuisine, then they’re sure to enjoy the tacos, burritos, quesadillas here. What’s most appealing to kids about Dos Tacos is that you get to build your own everything: choose your main (chicken, ground beef, pork, rice & beans etc.) and your fillings (corn, salsa, beans etc.). The wait is never too long, because many people grab and go and there are no reservations. Some locations have more stroller space and seating than others. Dos Toros at 45th & Lexington has a pretty large space with booths and tables. Dos Toros is also a good option if you don’t have a lot of time because the food comes out very quickly.

Black Tap

Soho: 529 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013

Sunday-Thursday 11 am-12 am, Friday-Saturday 11 am-1 am

917-639-3089

Midtown: 136 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

Sunday-Thursday 11 am-12 am, Friday-Saturday 11 am-1 am

212-315-4356

Herald Square: 45 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001

Monday-Sunday 11 am-12 am

646-943-5135

Known for their iconic milkshakes and burgers, Black Tap has the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Your kids can share a burger and a shake together or plate of french fries and crispy onion wings. The snacks & sides are also very kid-friendly, including fried mozzarella, guac & chips, queso & chips, and more. But what your little ones are really going to love about Back Tap are the shakes: cotton candy, churro choco taco, cookie ‘n cream supreme, peanut butter, the cakeshake…the list goes on and on! Black Tap is a NYC hotspot, so you can expect a wait as they do not take reservations. Your best bet is to go on a weekday for a late lunch or early dinner. There is room for a stroller inside the restaurant, but space is limited, and the Soho and Midtown locations currently have two levels that are connected by stairs — in other words, not an accessible stroller route if you get seated on the second floor. Both locations are working on their accessibility.

The Smith

Several locations in Manhattan: Nomad, Lincoln Square, Midtown, and East Village

Hours vary per location

See locations for contact info

When you look The Smith up online, you won’t see their Kids’ Menu, but no worries — we’ve got the scoop here. When you go to the restaurant, simply just ask to see the Kids’ Menu. It includes a cheeseburger, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, elbow noodle pasta, flatbread pizza, grilled salmon, grilled chicken breast, steak, broccoli, and fries. There are similar Kids’ Menus for breakfast and lunch: items from the regular menu just made in smaller portions. But your little one’s favorite part about The Smith will likely be dessert: S’mores in a Jar! Reservations are not required, but they are recommended during dinner if you want to avoid a long wait. You can the reservation online at The Smith through Open Table. If you are walking in for dinner, the best time to go would be earlier in the evening, 4-5:30 pm. Breakfast and lunch are typically not too packed, although weekend brunch can get pretty hectic. Although the hours vary per location, all locations are open from early in the morning until late at night, making The Smith very accommodating for your busy days and your little one’s nap schedules. There is also space for your stroller inside the restaurant, near the front by the hostess desk.

The Meatball Shop

Several locations in Manhattan: Lower East Side, West Village, Chelsea, Upper East Side, and Hell’s Kitchen

Hours vary per location

See locations for contact info

Kids are picky when it comes to food, so why not have them customize their own meal? At The Meatball Shop, you get to build your own meal by choosing your style of meatball, sauce, and side. Kids get to use crayons to check off their selections, making the experience interactive and fun! Meatballs come in classic, chicken, veggie, and salmon for kids. The four sauces on the Kids’ Menu (The ^Mini Meatball Shop) are classic tomato, parmesan cream, yogurt dill, and plain, and the side options are spaghetti, rigatoni, mashed potatoes, and veggies. On the back of the menu, kids get to draw their own meatball hero! Stroller space varies per location, but in general, the restaurant is accomodating with strollers, as they are a family-friendly business. You can make a reservation online, but walk-ins are also welcome. The wait time is typically not too long, but note that your whole party must be present before they seat you.

Bubby’s

Highline: 73 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY 10014

Sunday-Thursday 8am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-12am

212-219-0666

Tribeca: 120 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013, under renovations- will reopen in November 2019

The made-from-scratch breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu and scrumptious homemade pies made Bubby’s a treat for families. The Kids’ Menu has Bubby’s Pancakes, mac & cheese, chicken strips, grilled cheese, and more. The basket of biscuits for the table is also one of our favorites; kids and adults alike love these warm, buttery biscuits. Whether you eat a slice of pie while you’re there or take a pie to go, these homemade desserts are a must! Choose from pumpkin, apple, peanut butter chocolate, sour cherry, key lime, and banoffee. It is recommended that you make a reservation via Yelp, but note that Saturday and Sunday brunch are walk-in only, but you can add yourself to the online waitlist. Stroller space is limited inside the restaurant, although there are some spaces to park the stroller near the front and outside.

Carmine’s

Upper West Side: 2450 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

Sunday-Thursday 11 am-11 pm, Friday-Saturday 11 am-12 am

212-362-2200

Times Square: 200 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036

Tuesday, Thursday-Friday 11:30am-12am, Monday 11:30am-11:30pm, Wednesday 11am-12am, Saturday 11am-12am, Sunday 11am-11:30pm

212-221-3800

Truly a restaurant all about families, Carmine’s serves classic Italian dishes in huge portions, perfect for sharing! It’s recommended that you order a few dishes for the table, and then everyone can dig in. Don’t leave without ordering a few desserts for the table as well — the Italian cheesecake serves four people. Both NYC locations have room for strollers, but the Times Square spot has more space to park strollers inside, near the entrance. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended because Carmine’s can get very busy. The Times Square location attracts larger crowds than the Upper West Side, one as a prime tourist spot. So if you’re looking to squeeze in a family dinner on a weekend, head to the Upper West Side. In general, weekdays are less busy, and the best times to walk in are earlier in the day, between 11:30 am and 1 pm or for an early dinner, 4-5:30 pm.

The Sugar Factory

Meatpacking District: 835 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014

Monday-Thursday 11am-12am, Friday 11am-2am, Saturday 10am-2am, Sunday 10am-12am

Upper West Side: 1991 Broadway Street, New York, NY 10023

Monday-Tuesday closed, Wednesday-Thursday 4 pm-10 pm, Friday 4 pm-11 pm, Saturday 11 am-12 am, Sunday 11 am-10 pm

212-414-8700

With all things super colorful and sweet, The Sugar Factory is right up kids’ alleys. Featuring rainbow burger sliders, extravagant milkshakes, huge ice cream sundaes, and sugary, kid-friendly goblet drinks, your little ones are sure to love their Sugar Factory experience. Reservations are not required, but if in order to avoid the inevitably long wait time at this NYC hotspot, you can make a reservation through OpenTable. The huge Sugar Factory venue has lots of spaces for strollers, plenty of kid-friendly decor (the candy button wall!), and a miniature candy store where kids can fill their bags with sweet treats. And if your little one’s birthday is coming up, consider filling out the Party Inquiry Form to get started on planning your Sugar Factory party.