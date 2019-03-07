American Museum of Natural History Reveals Its New T.rex Exhibit!

The AMNH is bringing to you the most scientificaly accurate representation of the tyrannosaurus family—ever! You won’t believe the 43 ft. life-size T.rex.

The killer dinosaur is unleashed and is waiting for you at the American Museum of Natural History.

In celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary, you can say that they decided to go big—so big that they have the most scientifically accurate representation of a 43 ft. life-size Tyrannosaurus rex on display at the highly anticipated exhibit, “T.rex: The Ultimate Predator,” opening March 11. This interactive exhibit will get you closer than you ever have (or ever will) to one of the most astonishing dinosaurs known to humans. From seeing the entire tyrannosaur family to assembling a 66 million old T.rex through virtual reality—this display of dinosaurs is like no other seen before. SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

The first T.rex skeleton was discovered in Montana by the museum’s superb paleontologist and fossil hunter, Barnum Brown, in 1902. This discovery only catalyzed the museum’s research on paleontology to further develop and now have one of the largest, most diverse collections in the world.

Lucky for us, we can see and learn about the tyrannosaurs and the different species of this superfamily at this new exhibit. The T.rex evolved at the end of the tyrannosaurs time period; although they came last, they were certainly the largest predators of the superfamily and a dinosaur we are still in awe about today. So much, that research has been pushing its boundaries to new findings, such as being able to study growth lines to cutting edge soft tissue fossilization.

At this state-of-the-art exhibition, guests will be at the forefront the some of the most accurate representations of the T.rex, like being able to see that these species actually had feathers on its head and tail. And with technology, guests can imagine how a T.rex might have sounded like by using a “roar mixer,” a machine that blends sounds of other animals to create what might have sounded like a T.rex.

Other features of this exhibit include being able to partake in a virtual reality experience assembling T.rex fossils and getting to see a life-size animation of a T.rex respond to visitors as they pass by. This interactive experience will get you measuring fossils with virtual tools and performing tabletop investigations.

There really is so much to learn and discover about the T.rex. Many of us know of the T.rex as a dominating dinosaur that was “king.” This was probably due to the fact they weighed 6 to 9 tons or that they could bite with a force of 7,800 pounds. And eating a “whole” meal was never a problem because they could pulverize and digest solid bone.

Nevertheless, most guests will be shocked to know that this mega-killer was once a little hatching that was had fallen prey to many—more than half probably died from being defenseless.

Whether you are a T.rex enthusiast or know little about these amazing creatures, this engaging exhibit will reel you in with life-like displays and information on discoveries that you never would have expected. The Museum of Natural History’s objective is to spark curiosity and a sense of exploration—”T.rex: The Ultimate Predator” truly represents that and is definitely worth seeing.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit amnh.org