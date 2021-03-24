The Best New York Spring Sports Available in 2021

Despite a couple false starts, spring is slowly returning to New York, and with it comes New York Spring Sports. It is still important to keep kids active, entertained, and healthy. Though restrictions have obviously changed in the last year, listed are locations where these sports are still able to be played — if not exactly the way they were before.
New York Spring Sports!
-
Tennis
An astounding full-body workout that can go on for hours with bout after bout. You can take lessons or play a few rounds with a friend. It’s a versatile sport that will hone your skills and reflexes.
Advantage Tennis is a great place to learn the fundamentals whether your child is a beginner or a more experienced tennis player. To the untrained eye, it may look like a simple game, but technical skill, strength, and speed are all something to learn in this sport.
-
Basketball
Though classically more of a winter sport, the way activities have been so on-and-off the past year, perhaps we’re due some additional basketball. It praises skill and teamwork, teaching children the benefits of having both.
NYC Basketball Kids has a program that will find the closest league for your child so that playing can be fun for everyone involved — including the parents.
-
Gymnastics
Gymnastics is one of the sports that had the easiest time coping to the new Covid-19 regulations. By its nature, it can be a more solitary ordeal with better avenues for social distancing. It earned a spot in the winter sports catalog for the same reason.
For a more comprehensive look at best gymnastics classes around the city, checkout this article from just a few months ago detailing the top facilities.
-
Dance
Easily the most diverse of any sport on this list, dance offers different styles and forms of expression for any adult or child to practice. It’s an important aspect of development, learning exercise and learning art and dance combines them both flawlessly.
If you’re looking for an in-person experience, checkout this list of places offering them!
-
Baseball
The epitome of the spring season in America is Little League Baseball. While playing, mistakes and errors are commonplace. One of the important lessons that baseball bestows is that you have to move on after a mistake. Shake it off, learn from it, and then move on. That, coupled with learning bodily control and hand eye coordination, it’s an invaluable part of the season.
New York Sports Connection has put together a great list of all the leagues around the city so that you can find the perfect match for your kid in regards to age, skill, and competitiveness.
-
Volleyball
The black horse of this list, volleyball is often ignored by parents and children by a lack of understanding and awareness. Its use of technical skill, cooperation, and athleticism is nothing to scoff at and any child would surely benefit from using it.
NYC Juniors Volleyball Club has a great program and fantastic clinics for training up the next great future ace.
-
Soccer
Coming in at the number one sport in the world, soccer is seldom beat in its ability to teach children teamwork and exercise. It’s the number one sport in the world and for good reason. It’s the epitome of ‘last but not least’ and a great way to cap off this list of New York spring sports because you simply cannot go wrong with soccer.
Soccer Kids NYC specializes in teaching children all the skills and teamwork necessary to be part of the sport.