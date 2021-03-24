The Best New York Spring Sports Available in 2021

Despite a couple false starts, spring is slowly returning to New York, and with it comes New York Spring Sports. It is still important to keep kids active, entertained, and healthy. Though restrictions have obviously changed in the last year, listed are locations where these sports are still able to be played — if not exactly the way they were before.

Looking for more fun spring activities? Check out 10 Ideas for Planning a NYC Spring Break Staycation!

New York Spring Sports!