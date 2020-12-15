Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Many activities on your kids’ daily schedules may currently be on pause, but a great way to keep them active is by registering them for gymnastics classes. Gymnastics offers countless life skills and lessons such as discipline, commitment, how to work on a team, how to manage time and how to live a healthy lifestyle. Luckily, many gyms and studios in the city are still holding socially distanced classes for kids of all ages to learn those concepts! By learning gymnastics, your kids will find safe and more organized ways to burn off all of that virtual learning energy, as well. New York City is home to some of the most diverse and fun classes, so scroll down to find the best fit for your families’ desires!

Psst…If your kids are feeling unusual soreness and pain due to online learning, try these Expert Tips on COVID Back Soreness and Pain.

Gymnastics Classes For Kids in NYC:

Manhattan

Chelsea Piers – Chelsea

62 Chelsea Piers

800-984-4218

The Chelsea Piers Gymnastics Program offers world-class facilities, coaches and programming to children of all ages and ability levels. With a variety of class options to choose from, your kid will flip for the chance to experience all the fun and excitement that the 23,000 square foot gymnastics center has to offer. Beginner classes start at 12 months and progress to elite-level teams that compete in USA Gymnastics sponsored competitions. Everyone who enters the venue is required to complete a mandatory Daily Health Declaration before each visit to confirm that they are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Little Gym – Tribeca

124 Hudson St.

212-941-9300

Celebrated with cheers and high-fives, each new achievement leads to newfound confidence, determination and a desire to continue improving at Little Gym of Tribeca. Every child is given the chance to tackle new challenges at their own skill level. Classes run for kids of ages 6 through 12. Temperature checking, hand sanitizers, spaced out classes with 15 minute windows of cleaning, and smaller class sizes can be found at Little Gym to ensure the utmost safety of your child.

NYC Elite – Upper West Side, Tribeca, Upper East Side

200 Riverside Blvd.

212-775-1177

44 Worth St.

212-334-3628

421 E. 91st St.

212-289-8737

NYC Elite provides an exciting and safe learning environment for students from the youngest tumbler to competitive gymnasts. They strive to provide the best practices and coaching instruction with every gymnast’s physical and mental well being in mind. Classes begin with kids as young as 9 and progress to ages 14-18. Everyone who enters will be required to complete a health screening, and classes will be taught and taken with face coverings and social distancing. There are drop off, pick up and cleaning procedures implemented as an extra precaution.

Discovery Programs – Manhattan Valley

251 W. 100th St.

212-749-8717

Discovery Programs offer a wide variety of artistic and athletic activities for children of all ages, and can be a beneficial start to your child’s gymnastics experience. Combo classes, classes taught in Spanish and classes specifically designed for boys are offered. Masks required, health screenings, social distancing and small class sizes are some of the protocols being taken at the facility. Virtual and outdoor classes are also available!

92Y – Upper East Side

1395 Lexington Ave.

212-415-5500

92Y strives to bring people together with performing arts, literature, culture, education, sports, health and Jewish living. Their gymnastics programs for kids provide education on tumbling, balance beam, vault and more, and accommodate all skills and ages. Temperature checks, health screenings, mask-wearing and social distancing are a few of the safety procedures and protocols occurring in the building.

Brooklyn

Prospect Gymnastics – Flatbush

1023 Church Ave.

718-484-0911

There is a class for everyone at Prospect Gymnastics! Your child can choose any of the basic gymnastics classes, tumbling classes and even cartwheel workshops and boys’ parkour classes. Masks and social distancing take place in all classes, and there are even online classes being offered during the winter break.

Brooklyn Gymnastics – Bath Beach

1635 Bath Ave.

718-232-6444

This USA Gymnastics-certified gym offers a free trial class, so you can decide if it’s truly right for your child without having to worry about costs. Choose from a wide range of classes like tumbling for cheerleaders, general gymnastics, year-round sessions and competitive team opportunities. The director is even a former olympian! Specific sessions and closing information is available on their website.

Queens

Lana’s Gymnastics – Flushing

71-25 Main St.

718-263-2121

This gymnastics club nurtures the mental and physical development of your child, while challenging them to reach their fullest potential! Their mission is to increase kids’ self-confidence by developing their athletic ability, and utilize games and music to do so. Gymnastics ladders, rings, pedant ropes, balance beams and a trampoline are used to teach exercises! You can register online now.

Park City Gymnastics LTD – Flushing

170-16 39th Ave.

718-463-1511

Programs here grow and change along with your child! Some of them include Mommy and Me classes, Introductory gymnastics, beginner and recreational gymnastics, and tumbling and cheerleading classes for teens. Your child will begin learning how to work both independently and on a team, and transform into learning how to be a good leader. Everyone who enters the building will have their temperature checked and must be wearing a mask. Hand sanitizers, disinfecting procedures, pick-up and drop-off procedures are all additional precautions being taken for the safety of your child.

Triumph Gymnastics – Glendale

79-41 Cooper Ave.

718-417-1216

Gymnastics equipment, including bars, trampolines, spring floor, rings, beams, vault and pommel horse pack this 5000 square foot gym. Trained instructors focus on building the confidence and physical fitness of your child that can be applied to any sport or athletic endeavor. Ages 3 to 18 are given opportunities to learn all gymnastics disciplines and can even attempt to be on the competitive team. An online COVID-19 symptom screening is required before any in-person action.

Bronx

Spotlight Gymnastics – Pelham

901 Pelhamdale Ave.

914-738-7305

Classes at Spotlight Gymnastics focus on improving flexibility, coordination, strength, endurance and more for kids ranging from toddlers to teens. Programs are designed to teach children gymnastics skills through sound learning progressions at all levels of gymnastic ability in a safe and friendly atmosphere. A full reopening plan can be found on their website that details mask-wearing, class changes, sanitizing and drop-off and pick-up procedures.

Fancy Feet – Laconia, Pelham Bay

1295 Allerton Ave.

929-384-7692

1717 Crosby Ave.

929-384-7741

Fancy Feet is a dance studio that offers many acrobatic gymnastics classes for kids, so if you child wants to learn both dance and gymnastics, this is the place for them! Students learn floor moves like round offs, back handsprings, aerials and more that could help better their overall dance and gymnastics performances. A few of the safety procedures being followed include the rule of no shoes inside, regular sanitizing, and limited people in the building.

Uptown Sports Complex – Park Hill

636 South Broadway

914-965-2619

Weekly classes, after school programs, summer camps and private lessons are all offered at USC! Your child can learn how to flip and tumble as young as 18 months old. Students have opportunities to work through competitive levels and be a part of several Starz teams. A COVID-19 waiver is available online and required upon entry, in addition to mask-wearing and social distancing in class.