Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new year means trying new things — so why not give dance a try! We’ve rounded up dance studios from around New York City that have dance classes for kids. This list includes studios with both in-person and online classes and also includes a wide range of different dance classes for kids, so take your pick. There’s some for the classical ballet lover, the hip hop enthusiast, and the beginner with no experience who just wants to give dancing a shot.

Looking for more ways for your kids to be active in the new year? Check out Gymnastics Classes for Kids in New York!

Dance Classes for Kids in NYC

American Youth Dance Theater

428 E 75th St.

212-717-5419

In-person dance classes

American Youth Dance Theater offers classes for all ages — from toddlers to high schoolers — in a wide range of styles. Some of their popular classes include Mommy-n-Me, ballet, contemporary, tap, broadway jazz, and hip hop. At American Youth Dance Theater, they prioritize having a positive environment for your child to grow in and claim to have a personal approach in their instruction. Spring 2021 classes will be in-person with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Check out their spring class schedule.

The Ballet Club

328 East 61st Street, 2nd Fl., between First and Second Ave.

917-281-1030

In-person dance classes

Looking for a ballet class? The Ballet Club teaches ballet with a combination of both traditional and new methods. Their unique curriculum focuses on individuality and creativity in a non-judgemental environment. The Ballet Club offers ballet classes for kids ages 18 months and above. The Dance Together Division — for ages 18 months to three years — helps your young kiddo develop motor control while having fun. The Children’s Creative Dance Club Division — for ages 3 to 9 years — serves as a great introduction to ballet technique and vocabulary. Their classes have resumed in-person with COVID-19 safety protocols. Make sure to take a look at their theballetclub.com for specific details on their safety guidelines.

Bridge for Dance

2726 Broadway 3rd Fl.

212-749-1165

In-person dance classes

This dance studio offers classes for dancers of all ages including traditional dance styles like ballet, jazz, and hip hop. Bridge for Dance also offers non-traditional classes including creative movement and aerial circus. Their Young Dancers Program is for children ages 3 to teenagers with classes for everyone — recreational dancers to pre-professional dancers. Make sure to register for their in-person classes.

The Brooklyn Dance Centers

6720 20th Ave, Brooklyn

718-256-5320

In-person & online dance classes

The Brooklyn Dance Center’s founder has assembled a staff dedicated to helping develop the technical skills of dancers of all levels and experience. Some of the classes include ballet, acro, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, and modern. The studio has been reopened with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place, but if you would rather keep your child at home, they also offer online classes via Zoom.

Cynthia King Dance Studio

21 Snyder Ave, Brooklyn

718-521-4043

In-person & online dance classes

This Brooklyn Dance studio offers classes from toddlers to adults in a variety of styles — ballet, hip hop, tap, and more. They are currently accepting new students for their virtual dance program. If you’re looking to sign your kids up for classes, make sure to contact the studio and view their class schedule.

Dancewave

182 4th Ave., Brooklyn

718-522-4696

In-person & online dance classes

Dancewave’s mission is to create an inclusive environment that fosters growth through dance. Right now, they are prioritizing their mission by offering online classes for everyone. They have classes for youth, adults, and community classes. Take a look at their calendar for 2021. As an extra bonus, Dancewave is offering free virtual hip hop classes for everyone!

Downtown Dance Factory

291 Broadway 4th & 5th floor

212-962-1800

In-person & online dance classes

At Downtown Dance Factory, you can take classes in jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap, breaking, and theater dance. These classes are offered to 18-month-year-olds to high school seniors. Because of the pandemic, Downtown Dance Factory offers limited space for in-studio classes, but these classes are also available via Zoom. They also have classes offered exclusively online. Check out Downtown Dance Factory’s classes and register online.

Mark Morris Dance Group

3 Lafayette Ave.

718-624-8400

Online dance classes

The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers year-round dance classes in a diverse selection of styles — from modern and tap to West-African dance and hip hop. Different from other dance studios, Mark Morris Dance Center provides non-competitive instruction with all of their classes accompanied by live music. Currently, all classes are offered as online live classes. Registration opens on January 11 for their third quarter of classes. Make sure that you register your children and teens for these dance classes!