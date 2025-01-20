37 Family-Friendly Events to Celebrate Lunar New Year in NYC
Lunar New Year kicks off on January 29 this year, welcoming the Year of the Snake! Celebrate with your family and dive into the fun traditions of the season at events all over New York. Just click on your preferred region below to find something near you:
Manhattan
Lunar New Year Performances at Hudson Yards
The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, Chelsea
Jan. 18-Feb. 1, Saturdays, 1 – 2 pm, 3 – 4 pm, and 5 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Head to Hudson Yards’ traditional lion dances and ribbon twirling performances.
Lunar New Year Festival: The Year of the Snake
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Ave., Upper East Side
Saturday, Jan. 25, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $30; $22 for seniors; $17 for students; free for children younger than 12.
Celebrate the Year of the Snake, one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac, with performances, interactive activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages. Highlights include a Lunar New Year lion dance kick-off celebration by the Wan Chi Ming Hung Gar Institute; a performance on Lunar New Year traditions by the Sesame Street Muppeteers featuring Alan Muraoka; a community hub showcasing community organizations around New York City and beyond, including AAP(I Belong), Flushing Town Hall, Ten Ren Tea, and more; and storytime with children’s book author Hanh Bui.
Moon Over Manhattan: Lunar New Year Family Day at Asia Society
Asia Society, 725 Park Ave., Upper East Side
Saturday, Jan. 25, 1 – 4 pm
Ages 3 – 12
$15; $10 children over 2; $8 Asia Society members
Welcome the Year of the Snake at Asia Society’s 2025 Lunar New Year Family Day program! Activities include lion dances and martial arts demonstrations, sing-alongs to New Year songs, and Year of the Snake-themed arts and crafts! In addition, Lunar New Year snacks will be offered on the menu at the Leo Cafe.
Oshogatsu: New Year’s Celebration
Japan Society, 333 E 47th St., Midtown
Sunday, Jan. 26, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm
All ages
$20; $16 members
Celebrate the New Year, Japanese-style, with a riveting Japanese taiko drum performance, where kids are invited on stage for a hands-on drum mini-workshop. Families can then welcome the New Year with exciting and traditional activities like New Year’s calligraphy, lion dancing and other New Year ’s-themed crafts.
MOCACREATE: Lunar New Year Museum Makeover
Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre St., Tribeca
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Help welcome the New Year by making handmade decorations to liven up the Museum. Join teaching artist Yu Rong in transforming the space with colorful creations, which will be on display through the annual Lunar New Year Family Festival!
Lunar New Year Celebration
Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Lincoln Square
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 am
All ages
Free
Join Lincoln Center for a diasporic Lunar New Year with a family-friendly party, featuring a beloved lion dance performance on Josie Robertson Plaza and Storytime with Ashley Chang and Jeffrey Chan of The ABC Digest. From live performances, to delicious goodies and fun, interactive activities there is something for every New Yorker and family.
Lunar New Year Celebration At The Seaport
The Seaport, 12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan
Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Welcome the Year of the Snake with an exciting day of cultural activities. In partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center and the South Street Seaport Museum, celebrate Lunar New Year with live performances, crafts, and more. Enjoy two 15-minute Lion Dance performances followed by a 15-minute photo op.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Bryant Park, 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd St., Midtown
Sunday, Feb. 2, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free
Welcome the Year of the Snake and celebrate the Lunar New Year at Bryant Park! Join a kung-fu demonstration, make and take home a craft, and watch a Lion Dance and other traditional musical performances by the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Wander between Overlook and the Rink Deck for a morning of Lunar New Year festivities.
Celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year—the Year of the Snake—with the China Institute in America
China Institute, 40 Rector St., Lower Manhattan
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 – 5 pm
All ages
$15; $5 ages 12 and younger; free for China Institute students and members
Experience a once-in-a-lifetime cultural extravaganza with the enchantment of Prince Kung’s Palace Museum—a national first-class museum and one of the most prestigious cultural treasures of China—to the heart of New York City. This year’s festival will transport you to the grandeur of Beijing with an authentic and dazzling celebration featuring rich traditions, interactive workshops, and mesmerizing performances.
27th Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival
Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade & Festival, Mott & Canal St., Chinatown
Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 pm
All ages
Free
This annual parade features traditional lion dances, floats, marching bands, local first responders, the community and more! In addition to the parade, there will also be a festival with booths happening from 11:30 am – 3:30 pm at Bayard Street between Mulberry and Mott St.
Lunar New Year Celebrations at CMOM
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Feb. 28-March 2, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm
Ages 8 and younger
Included with admission: $14-$17
Lunar New Year Celebrations are celebrated throughout China, as well as parts of South Korea, Vietnam, and other parts of Asia. Join CMOM for an exciting weeklong celebration including origami, lantern making, and writing wishes.
Bronx
Family Art Project: Fan of Lunar New Year
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Riverdale
Jan. 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free with admission to the grounds $4-$10
Celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake by learning about their role in the Chinese zodiac. Then, assemble and decorate a fan inspired by snakes in nature that call the Bronx home. At 11:30 am families can enjoy a holiday-inspired storytime program in the Gund Theater, all ages welcome.
Lunar New Year Craft for Kids
Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave., Westchester Square
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 6-12
Free
Learn about the Lunar New Year and create a Lantern to celebrate this festive holiday. Space and supplies are limited.
Kid’s Crafts: Lunar New Year Lanterns
Grand Concourse Library, 155 East 173rd St., Belmont
Thursday, Jan. 30, 3 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Use paper, paint, crayons and more to create a Lunar New Year Lantern.
Lunar New Year Craft: Year of the Snake
Allerton Library, 2740 Barnes Ave., Williamsbridge
Thursday, Jan. 30, 4 – 5 pm
Ages 6 – 12
Free
Advanced registration required
Make a craft to celebrate Lunar New Year. This year is the Year of the Wood Snake: The 2025 element, wood, lends the Snake’s traits greater versatility, growth, and creativity. Among all the Chinese zodiac signs, the snake is ranked sixth. ‘Snakes’ are the Chinese term for people born in the year of the snake. You are most likely a Snake if you were born in 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, or 1941.
Brooklyn
Brooklyn DA Celebrates Lunar New Year
City College of Technology, 300 Jay St., Downtown Brooklyn
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez at this inaugural Lunar New Year celebration.
Lunar New Year Celebration at IKEA Brooklyn
IKEA Brooklyn, 1 Beard St., Red Hook
Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Free
RSVP online
Join an exciting Lunar New Year celebration with crafts, photo ops, Snake Soft Toy scavenger hunt, delicious meatball samples, and more.
Weekend Art: Sunday Art Hang
Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
Included with Museum Admission: $14-$20; free for ages 19 and younger
Bring the family to this drop-in program celebrating Lunar New Year, presented in collaboration with Cool Culture. Create art inspired by the collection and enjoy a lion dance performance by the Chinese Freemasons Athletic Club at 3 pm.
Atlantic Terminal Lunar New Year Celebration
Atlantic Terminal Mall, 139 Flatbush Ave., Downtown Brooklyn
Friday, Jan. 31, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Immerse yourself in Chinese culture through captivating traditional Chinese dances and mesmerizing performances and a calligraphy brush painting workshop by the New York Chinese Cultural Center!
Lunar New Year Celebration
City Point BKLYN, 445 Albee Square W., Downtown Brooklyn
Saturday, Feb. 1, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the Year of the Snake at City Point with traditional Lion Dances, Kids Lunar New Year-inspired crafts and more. Families are encouraged to come dressed in red.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, 58 Seventh Ave., East New York
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2 – 4 pm
All ages
$20; free for kids younger than 3
Spend your holiday at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music to enjoy live music, festive snacks, lion dancers, crafts, mini-lessons from the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, and more.
Events for Youth & Families: Lunar New Year Celebration
Brooklyn Public Library — Central Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Go on a musical journey with Vivian Fang Liu as she shares cultures, traditions, and enchanting stories of the Year of the Snake through her beautiful, upbeat, and fun music.
Queens
Vet Tech 101 – Year of the Snake
Alley Pond Environmental Center, 229-10 Northern Blvd., Douglaston
Saturday, Jan. 18, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 9 – 12
$34
Advanced registration required
Interested in learning all about snakes during this Lunar New Year? 2025 is the Year of the Snake, so explore the anatomy of snakes, their behavior, diet, and needs that a vet technician would know about. Students will meet and care for a variety of our slithering buddies and discover more about the herpetology world.
Read Aloud Celebrating Lunar New Year
Bowne House, 37-01 Bowne St. Flushing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free
Bowne House educators will read stories celebrating the cultural importance of Lunar New Year. Attendees will also enjoy a surprise craft project and refreshments.
Celebrate and Learn: Lunar New Year
King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
Saturday, Jan. 25, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate and Learn more about Lunar New Year at this free family program! Enjoy art, snacks, and the chance to learn and celebrate the Lunar New Year right here at King Manor! Participants will also have the chance to see the zodiacs of the King family.
Rabbit Days and Dumplings
Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd,. Flushing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2:15 – 3:15 pm
Ages 0-5
$15
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Rabbit Days and Dumplings, a musical family event for young children. Elena Moon Park and Friends will perform Asian children’s songs from her award-winning album “Rabbit Days and Dumplings.” Attendees will go on a musical journey through East Asia, including Korea, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Tibet. Each song mixes native languages with English and traditional instrumentation with Western, folk, and rock instruments. Audiences of all ages are invited to sing, dance, cheer, and celebrate, as Elena Moon Park and Friends sing songs about trains, jump rope rhymes, game songs, harvest songs, sea shanties, and more!
Lunar New Year: Celebrating the Year of the Snake
Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College, 153-49 Reeves Ave., Flushing
Jan. 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, 3 pm.
All ages
$20
Enjoy a spellbinding family dance performance and embrace the spirit of the Year of the Snake through the power and beauty of dance. Immerse yourself in a world of wonder as Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company takes the stage, weaving together graceful movements and vibrant costumes to bring ancient traditions to life. Come experience majestic dragons, dancing lions, elegant peacocks, stunning acrobats, twirling ribbons, and much more.
Lunar New Year Campfire
Silent Springs Playground in Kissena Corridor Park, Colden St., Flushing
Sunday, Jan. 26, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Join Urban Park Rangers as they celebrate Lunar New Year with a warm campfire! Rangers will provide a crafting table to create various snake arts to welcome the Year of the Snake.
Open Studio: Lunar New Year
The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, 9-01 33rd Road, Long Island City
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $0-$16
Families with children of all ages are invited to explore The Noguchi Museum galleries and engage in a related art-making activity in the Education Studio (Level C). This month, in celebration of Lunar New Year, take inspiration from Isamu Noguchi’s Lunar light sculptures on view in the exhibition Against Time: The Noguchi Museum 40th Anniversary Reinstallation.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst
Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Experience the vibrant energy of The Chinese Freemasons Lion Dancers, enjoy performances by a local talented singer, and get creative with fun crafts for all ages with the Asian American Arts Alliance.
Lunar New Year at Queens Botanical Garden
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
$0-$5
Enjoy a day filled with live performances and activities including a lion dance, tai chi, face changing, crafts, storytime, and so much more.
Chinese Theatre Works Presents: Hao Bang Ah! Snake!
Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 1 pm
All ages
$15; $12 Members; $12 Seniors; $8 children
Hao Bang Ah! Snake! features original Chinese budaixi hand puppets performing a selection of wild skits, dances, and songs that celebrate the wit and wisdom of the zodiac animals! Special guests include Lady Whitesnake and other all-star members of the Zodiac puppet ensemble.
Staten Island
Lunar New Year Craft
West New Brighton Library, 975 Castleton Ave., West New Brighton
Thursday, Jan. 23, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5 and older
Free
Learn about the Lunar New Year and create a fun craft!
Chinese New Year Celebration
Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr., New Brighton
Saturday, Jan. 25, 11:30 am – 4 pm
All ages
General admission: $14, Students/Seniors/Snug Harbor Members receive a 10% discount Children 4 years of age or younger admitted free
Children of all ages will enjoy performances, treats, tales, and traditional crafts with one of the biggest cultural celebrations in the world. The Year of the Earth Snake represents loyalty, reliability and stability, foretelling a creative and auspicious year of progress for everyone.
Saturday Storytime: Lunar New Year
Charleston Library, 225 Bricktown Way, Charleston
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 – 3 pm
Ages 3-12
Free
You know it’s Lunar New Year when the red lanterns are shining! Enjoy a Saturday Storytime to celebrate with songs, movement, and wonderful books. A craft activity will follow.
Lunar New Year Storytime and Craft
St. George Library Center, 5 Central Ave., St. George
Monday, Jan. 27, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5-11
Free
Ring in the Year of the Snake by reading a story to learn more about the holiday and make a fun dragon puppet craft.
Lunar New Year Bingo for Kids
Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Lane, Great Kills
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 3 – 4 pm
Ages 3-12
Free
Gong hei fat choy! Celebrate Chinese New Year with some fun Bingo – with prizes!
