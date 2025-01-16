New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things To Do

13 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 on Long Island 

By Posted on
13 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 on Long Island 
Getty Images

13 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 on Long Island

It’s Lunar New Year! Check out these family-friendly events to ring in the Year of the Snake!

Lunar New Year begins on January 29, ringing in the Year of the Snake! Gather your family and explore the exciting traditions of the season at celebrations happening throughout Long Island.

Nassau

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Cradle of Aviation Museum

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden CityJan. 25-Jan. 26, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$18; $16 Child (2-12), Seniors (62+), Museum & Planetarium Combo: $25 Adults $23 Child (2-12), Seniors (62+)

Celebrate the Year of the Snake by creating your own Lunar New Year lantern and learning about the moon’s phases with a hands-on craft.

Psst… Check Out Broadway Week Is Back:  2-for-1 Tickets on Broadway Shows in NYC

Lunar New Year Festival

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Jan. 25 & 26, 12 pm – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $18

Ring in the Year of the Snake as you enjoy a variety of dance and musical performances, view live artisan demonstrations and create themed, take-home crafts.

 

Lunar New Year Walk-in Craft

North Merrick Public Library, 1691 Meadowbrook Road, North Merrick
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free

Make a Hong Bao – a traditional Red Envelope to celebrate Chinese New Year.

 

Lunar New Year Lantern

Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., Merrick
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Advanced registration required

Make a gorgeous lantern for the Lunar New Year!

 

“It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George” With Author Maria Wen Adcock

Great Neck Public Library Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St., New Hyde Park
Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 3 and older
Free
Advanced registration required

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Maria Wen Adcock, author of “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George.” The program includes reading, talking, and doing an activity related to the book.

 

Lunar New Year Celebration

Great Neck Library – Main Branch, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck
Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free

Enjoy an afternoon filled with presentations, performances, crafts, and more!

 

Suffolk

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington
Saturday, Jan. 18, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free

Celebrate and learn about Lunar New Year with a focus on Chinese, Korean, Filipino, and Vietnamese culture at this free family event for all ages in collaboration with the United Asian American Alliance and the Town of Huntington Asian American Task Force! Travel to each country and have your “passport” stamped at each hands-on station. Get creative and enjoy a variety of activities. Meet artists, enjoy live dance and martial arts performances, and more!

 

Lunar New Year Snake Craft

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 4 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Advanced registration required

Make a colorful folded paper and paint a snake to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

 

Meet the Author: It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George!

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10:30 – 11:30 am
Ages 3 – 8
Free
Advanced registration require

In this engaging and interactive program featuring a reading of the book and a craft, author Maria Wen Adcock will teach children about Chinese culture through the fun adventures of Curious George.

 

Drop-In Lunar New Year Snake

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2 – 4 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free

Stop by the Children’s Room and create a super cool Lunar New Year snake!

 

Chinese New Year Craft

Friday, Jan. 31, 3:30 pm
The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton
Ages 5 – 8
Free
Advanced registration required

It’s the Year of the Snake! Learn about the Chinese New Year and make your own snake craft.

 

Lunar New Year Celebration
Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$20; $18 member

Celebrate the Year of the Snake by making a paper lantern, learning Chinese calligraphy, and creating a traditional good luck decoration.

 

Celebrate Chinese New Year with Maria Wen Adcock, Local Author of “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George!”

Hauppauge Public Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 – 7:30 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required

Learn about Chinese culture and traditions, and make a dragon craft. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Psst… Check Out Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in New York with These Family-Friendly Events

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

More in Things To Do

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Speakitaly NYC

&lt;p&gt;SPEAKITALY NYC offers stimulating and entertaining lessons for children 0 to 16 years through a wide combination of activities based on the communicative approach anchored in the Common European Framework of Reference: active learning (group work, role plays, etc.) and practice exercises aimed to improve listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Kids will start speaking and using Italian in a very natural way.&amp;nbsp; Small classes capped at 6 students to make sure each one gets the needed attention and facilitate learners&#039; progress.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our method is driven by a didactic method that is the result of constant updates, professional certifications and more than 10 years of experience in working with non-native speakers from different native languages and levels of knowledge.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our aim is to develop a range of Italian language skills while improving accuracy that will enable the students and participants to interact without stress or feeling rushed. We want to help those in the community really embrace not only the true culture in Italy but the Italian culture within New York City&amp;hellip; Who doesn&amp;rsquo;t love what Italy represents in the kitchen, in history &amp;amp; in the arts?&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Speakitaly wants to support multilingual families who want to learn a new language or pass along their ancestor&amp;rsquo;s heritage and culture. Raffaella, the founder said: &quot;We see language awareness and intercultural sensitivity as the milestones for an inclusive society. Italian, like all other languages, is an enrichment and a growth in every way. Vi aspettiamo!&quot;&lt;/p&gt;

Penguin Coding School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Penguin Coding School believes that &lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;anyone can code&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. The most compelling motivation for learning to code is that it enables building something kids can call their own. What makes this approach &quot;worth it&quot; for the kids is that at the end of the road, they see that their code actually does things in the real world. Not in some playpen, but in the real Internet where anyone can access it.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Programs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Penguin Coding School &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;provides comprehensive coding education to kids ages 5-18. In-person &amp;amp; Online classes are available in Scratch, Minecraft, Roblox, Python, Javascript, Java, Robotics, and Mobile Apps. Their small class size, award winning teachers and age-appropriate curriculum ensure every child will learn coding with a smile. Penguin Coding has in-person classes and summer camps in Cobble Hill and Park Slope, as well as three Massachusetts locations. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Free Trial Classes:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-115c8d0a-7fff-6ffb-9ee2-4fd4aa248c0a&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sign up for our award-winning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://penguincodingschool.com/freetrial?utm_campaign=FreeTrials&amp;amp;utm_source=NYF&amp;amp;utm_medium=Directory&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;free trial classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. They offer a 60 minute free trial class in Scratch, Python, Roblox, Java, Robotics and much more! Appropriate for absolute beginners as well as those with some experience (trial classes are used to place students in the right level).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Dance Workshop - NY

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Nestled in the heart of the UES, Dance Workshop is a community-focused studio committed to dance education in a loving and safe environment. Dance Workshop offers Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip-Hop, Musical Theatre and Acro for ages 2+. They also offer a Pre-Professional Company track for dancers interested in taking their technique to the next level. Trial classes may be scheduled with the studio at the start of the season. Dance with Dance Workshop!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;MaryAnn Grasso founded Dance Workshop in 1979. Her daughter Nanci later joined her at the helm and in 2016 established Dance Workshop on the Upper East Side of NYC. MaryAnn and Nanci have devoted their lives to dance education, community and the development of children; raising dancers and sound human beings alike. Dance Workshop has seen thousands of dancers pass through the doors. They believe dance has the power to elevate and change lives!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-78b9d4ab-7fff-0ea8-b84f-04a5fe908f8c&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-78b9d4ab-7fff-0ea8-b84f-04a5fe908f8c&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;