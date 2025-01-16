13 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 on Long Island
It’s Lunar New Year! Check out these family-friendly events to ring in the Year of the Snake!
Lunar New Year begins on January 29, ringing in the Year of the Snake! Gather your family and explore the exciting traditions of the season at celebrations happening throughout Long Island.
Nassau
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Cradle of Aviation Museum
Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden CityJan. 25-Jan. 26, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$18; $16 Child (2-12), Seniors (62+), Museum & Planetarium Combo: $25 Adults $23 Child (2-12), Seniors (62+)
Celebrate the Year of the Snake by creating your own Lunar New Year lantern and learning about the moon’s phases with a hands-on craft.
Lunar New Year Festival
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Jan. 25 & 26, 12 pm – 4 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $18
Ring in the Year of the Snake as you enjoy a variety of dance and musical performances, view live artisan demonstrations and create themed, take-home crafts.
Lunar New Year Walk-in Craft
North Merrick Public Library, 1691 Meadowbrook Road, North Merrick
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Make a Hong Bao – a traditional Red Envelope to celebrate Chinese New Year.
Lunar New Year Lantern
Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., Merrick
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Advanced registration required
Make a gorgeous lantern for the Lunar New Year!
“It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George” With Author Maria Wen Adcock
Great Neck Public Library Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St., New Hyde Park
Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 am – 12 pm
Ages 3 and older
Free
Advanced registration required
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Maria Wen Adcock, author of “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George.” The program includes reading, talking, and doing an activity related to the book.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Great Neck Library – Main Branch, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck
Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy an afternoon filled with presentations, performances, crafts, and more!
Suffolk
Lunar New Year Family Celebration
Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington
Saturday, Jan. 18, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate and learn about Lunar New Year with a focus on Chinese, Korean, Filipino, and Vietnamese culture at this free family event for all ages in collaboration with the United Asian American Alliance and the Town of Huntington Asian American Task Force! Travel to each country and have your “passport” stamped at each hands-on station. Get creative and enjoy a variety of activities. Meet artists, enjoy live dance and martial arts performances, and more!
Lunar New Year Snake Craft
Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 4 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Advanced registration required
Make a colorful folded paper and paint a snake to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Meet the Author: It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George!
Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10:30 – 11:30 am
Ages 3 – 8
Free
Advanced registration require
In this engaging and interactive program featuring a reading of the book and a craft, author Maria Wen Adcock will teach children about Chinese culture through the fun adventures of Curious George.
Drop-In Lunar New Year Snake
Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2 – 4 pm
Ages 5 – 12
Free
Stop by the Children’s Room and create a super cool Lunar New Year snake!
Chinese New Year Craft
Friday, Jan. 31, 3:30 pm
The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton
Ages 5 – 8
Free
Advanced registration required
It’s the Year of the Snake! Learn about the Chinese New Year and make your own snake craft.
Lunar New Year Celebration
Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
$20; $18 member
Celebrate the Year of the Snake by making a paper lantern, learning Chinese calligraphy, and creating a traditional good luck decoration.
Celebrate Chinese New Year with Maria Wen Adcock, Local Author of “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George!”
Hauppauge Public Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 – 7:30 pm
All ages
Free
Advanced registration required
Learn about Chinese culture and traditions, and make a dragon craft. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
