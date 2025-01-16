13 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 on Long Island

It’s Lunar New Year! Check out these family-friendly events to ring in the Year of the Snake!

Lunar New Year begins on January 29, ringing in the Year of the Snake! Gather your family and explore the exciting traditions of the season at celebrations happening throughout Long Island.

Nassau

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden CityJan. 25-Jan. 26, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$18; $16 Child (2-12), Seniors (62+), Museum & Planetarium Combo: $25 Adults $23 Child (2-12), Seniors (62+)

Celebrate the Year of the Snake by creating your own Lunar New Year lantern and learning about the moon’s phases with a hands-on craft.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Jan. 25 & 26, 12 pm – 4 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $18

Ring in the Year of the Snake as you enjoy a variety of dance and musical performances, view live artisan demonstrations and create themed, take-home crafts.

North Merrick Public Library, 1691 Meadowbrook Road, North Merrick

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Make a Hong Bao – a traditional Red Envelope to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., Merrick

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Advanced registration required

Make a gorgeous lantern for the Lunar New Year!

Great Neck Public Library Parkville Branch, 10 Campbell St., New Hyde Park

Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 am – 12 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Maria Wen Adcock, author of “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George.” The program includes reading, talking, and doing an activity related to the book.

Great Neck Library – Main Branch, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck

Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an afternoon filled with presentations, performances, crafts, and more!

Suffolk

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington

Saturday, Jan. 18, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate and learn about Lunar New Year with a focus on Chinese, Korean, Filipino, and Vietnamese culture at this free family event for all ages in collaboration with the United Asian American Alliance and the Town of Huntington Asian American Task Force! Travel to each country and have your “passport” stamped at each hands-on station. Get creative and enjoy a variety of activities. Meet artists, enjoy live dance and martial arts performances, and more!

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 4 – 4:30 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Advanced registration required

Make a colorful folded paper and paint a snake to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 10:30 – 11:30 am

Ages 3 – 8

Free

Advanced registration require

In this engaging and interactive program featuring a reading of the book and a craft, author Maria Wen Adcock will teach children about Chinese culture through the fun adventures of Curious George.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2 – 4 pm

Ages 5 – 12

Free

Stop by the Children’s Room and create a super cool Lunar New Year snake!

Friday, Jan. 31, 3:30 pm

The Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton

Ages 5 – 8

Free

Advanced registration required

It’s the Year of the Snake! Learn about the Chinese New Year and make your own snake craft.

Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport

Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

$20; $18 member

Celebrate the Year of the Snake by making a paper lantern, learning Chinese calligraphy, and creating a traditional good luck decoration.

Hauppauge Public Library, 1373 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 – 7:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Learn about Chinese culture and traditions, and make a dragon craft. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

