12 Lunar New Year Books For All Ages

With Lunar New Year just around the corner, it’s time to get some essential reading done! Through vibrant stories, multicultural traditions and important lessons learned, these twelve books span across all reading levels so that anyone and everyone can experience the joy of Lunar New Year.

Psst… Check out these Lunar New Year Events Around New York City!

Reading level: Newborn to Pre K

This board book is a great early introduction to the animals of the Chinese zodiac. Sweet illustrations and the glittery cover will make this picture book your baby’s favorite.

Reading level: Pre K to 1 st Grade

Feel the anticipation and excitement of the Lunar New Year’s Eve as a young girl prepares food, decorates and learns to overcome fears to celebrate the holiday.

Reading level: Pre K to 2 nd Grade

This picture book retelling of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is a festive and fun take on a classic fairytale, perfect for introducing young ones to new traditions.

Reading level: Pre K to 3 rd Grade

From acrobats to zodiac, learn your ABCs of the Chinese New Year with this educational and vibrant picture book. Written in both English and Chinese, everyone can learn something new from this engaging book.

Reading level: Pre K to 3 rd Grade

This brand-new picture book is all about celebrating the Korean New Year as a little girl eagerly prepares to share her traditions with friends and classmates.

Reading level: 3 rd to 6 th grade

One in a series of autobiographical novels, First Apple tells the tale of the author’s life and family while growing up in China in the 1940s. The chapter book is available in English, English/Chinese bilingual and Japanese.

Reading level: 4 th to 6 th grade

This fantasy novel centers on a San Francisco tween who must train as a warrior to defeat demons and realize her destiny in life, all before the Lunar New Year celebration. Perfect for the young magic and mythology fanatic in your life!

Reading level: 3 rd to 8 th grade

A middle-grade chapter book that follows a Taiwanese-American girl through a year of growth and self discovery. This light novel is inspired by the author’s real life, offering a glimpse into the life of a first-generation Asian American.

Reading level: 5 th to 8 th grade

A classic work of historical fiction, Dragonwings tells the story of a young immigrant from China to America as he navigates living in a new country, fighting to accomplish his goals, and growing his new relationship with his father.

Reading level: High school and up

This New York Times Bestseller coming of age story sees the protagonist navigate matters of identity, assimilation, and his own history. Intriguingly written in the format of a screenplay, the highly praised novel is currently being adapted into a TV series for Hulu.

Reading level: High school and up

This historical fiction was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2017 for fiction. It follows the multigenerational stories of a Korean family in Japan as they grapple with war, identity, and familial bonds.

Reading level: High school and up

The classic and widely popular Amy Tan novel weaves together stories from four families of Chinese women living in San Francisco. The incredibly successful book was adapted into both a feature film and a stage play and continues to reach new audiences more than 30 years after its publication.