Labor Day Weekend 2021 in NYC: Best Activities to Do with The Family!

Labor Day Weekend in NYC: Best Activities to Do with The Family!

Labor Day Weekend is known as the last celebration of the summer and what better place to spend it than in the big apple! Whether you want to spend some time inside or would like to soak up the last of the warm weather, there are events and activities that New Yorkers of all ages can enjoy!

Take in all of the amazing art and historical artifacts when you take a trip to The Metropolitan Museum! With a ton of different exhibits and activities, your family can spend the holiday weekend exploring the museum while also staying cool inside. All museums in NYC also are offering free admission into museums for active military families during this weekend!

Reserve your tickets now to the American Museum of Natural History! Families will love walking through all of the amazing exhibits that the museum has to offer. Kids will love exploring the world of color in the interactive Nature of Color Exhibit and parents will also have a blast watching the Worlds Beyond Earth Space Show!

One of the best places to go to spend a relaxing day with the family is Central Park. Whether you are in the mood for a picnic date or going on a discovery walk, Central Park is the place where there are different activities to try every day this holiday weekend!

Step into the world of Pixar at the pop-up mini golf experience, Pixar Putt! You will be able to play through 18 holes that are inspired by some of the most popular Pixar movies including Toy Story, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, Monsters, Inc., Inside Out, Coco, Wall-E, and Finding Nemo! Pixar Putt is located at Battery Park’s Pier A and tickets can be purchased on their website!

One tradition that will be coming back in person this year is the annual NYC Unicycle Festival! Families will love learning the art of unicycling while also being able to join in on guided rides through the city! Whether you have been unicycling your whole life, or this is the first time getting up on one wheel, this festival will make this Labor Day weekend one that you will never forget!

Built right on the water of the Hudson River, Little Island is the perfect place to bring your kids for a fun day outside! Labor Day weekend marks the last weekend of Little Island’s NYC Free event, which hosts a wide variety of performances to celebrate the creativity of New York City’s artists. Once your family is done enjoying a free concert, let your kids roam and explore the playground or grab a bite to eat at a food truck. Learn more about what Little Island has to offer here!

The iconic Luna Park in Coney Island is always a great choice when planning a holiday weekend activity with the family! With so many activities to choose from, your family will never want their visit to end. Your kids will love trying out all of the rides and games Luna Park offers. It also wouldn’t be a day at the park without grabbing some delicious amusement park food such as funnel cakes and ice cream!

One of the best ways to stay cool is by visiting any of the free water playground and sprinkler parks that are scattered around the city! Many of them have fun and creative splash pads and fountains that kids will love playing with. Many of the water parks are also located in city parks, which means that parents can enjoy lounging around while their kids burn off some energy!

Blast off into outer space when you visit CAMP’s new Cosmic Camp experience, which will be open to the public on Labor Day! This 8,000-square-foot play space allows kids to have an out-of-this-world experience that is filled with interactive games and live performances. Your family will have loads of fun exploring all that the experience has to offer.