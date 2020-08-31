Labor Day Weekend 2020: Things to Do in New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Things to Do During Labor Day Weekend 2020

As summer comes to a close and the school year is about to begin, Labor Day weekend is just right around the corner. With famous sites reopening just in time for the long weekend, this will give you and your family plenty of options to spend your time. Take a look at our list that includes various attractions and will be worth your while during Labor Day weekend 2020.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Beginning August 29, the MET will open its door once again to the general public. Just in time to bring back people for the long weekend, the museum has put in guidelines to put your health and safety first. Temperature checks are done upon entry and masks must be worn during your time spent at the museum. If you are a resident of NY, NJ or CT the admission price of your entrance ticket is up to you! Admission for members and children under 12 is free.

Museum of Ice Cream

Located in the streets of SOHO, the Museum of Ice Cream is one of the other attractions to reopen August 29. Open from Thursdays to Sundays, this destination is an afternoon well spent. They have made industry-leading updates within their exhibit to comply with CDC guidelines while also maintaining a stress-free and fun environment for all. All self guided tickets are $29 while children under 2 can enter for free. Much similar to the MET, temperature checks, mask-wearing and social distancing are enforced.

American Museum of Natural History

If you are a member of the American Museum of Natural History, they are beginning to welcome back guests beginning September 2. Following that, the general public will be allowed to visit on September 9. If you and the kids want to see the sights of dinosaur bones or butterflies in the conservatory, this spot might be the one for you. As a resident of NY, NJ or CT, the admission price is up to you. Make sure to book your timed entry ticket online when planning a visit.

Museum of Modern Art

Timed tickets to the MoMA are available online for their opening on August 29. Many new projects and exhibitions are currently on display in time for their reopening, creating a visual space like no other. There are even visual spaces catered to the young ones. Since capacity is limited due to COVID-19, be sure to reserve your timed tickets ahead of time when planning a visit.



museumofillusions.com

Museum of Illusions

Located right near Greenwich Village and Chelsea, Museum of Illusions opened its doors on August 24. The museum holds an adventure waiting for you and your family to explore. From exhibits displaying different types of illusions that you can only experience in person, making this visit is worthwhile. Be sure to check out their website to book tickets ahead of time and their specific guidelines to follow COVID-19 procedures.

Central Park Zoo

If the weekend calls for some nice weather, be sure to consider visiting the Central Park Zoo. With some restrictions in place, the zoo is able to offer indoor and outdoor exhibits. Be sure to check out the sea lion pool and the grizzly bears’ overlook. Afterward, stroll through the various trails at Central Park and explore. Have a picnic at Sheep Meadow or admire the beauty of the park while walking along the Mall.

Bronx Zoo

Very much similar to the Central Park Zoo, the Bronx Zoo has over 265 acres for you and your family to explore the wildlife. Many of their exhibits and experiences are open to the public. With the zoo right next to the New York Botanical Garden, you can visit both attractions with ease! Both places require reserved time tickets in advance, so be sure to check out their websites for more information.