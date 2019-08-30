Labor Day Weekend for Kids: In and Near New York City



photo via kidpass

Labor Day weekend is our last hoorah for the summer! Take this holiday weekend to celebrate our final days of summer but also kick off the fall season. If you are trying to make the most of it, check out our post of family events ranging from a Coney Island beach trip to apple picking on the farm. There is so much to see and do with kids, you surely won’t want to miss out!

Manhattan

photo via WSJ

Meow Parlour

46 Hester St., New York, NY 10002

Make some furry friends at Meow Parlour, the city’s first permanent cat café! At this unique cafe, you can enjoy some snacks while you cuddle some cats. What a ‘purr-fect’ place to wind down and enjoy time with some adorable kittens? The best part is that this cat café is also a nonproft that allows you to adopt cats that are within the Meow Parlour. All cats are adoptable and could use a good home. Visit their website to meet and learn about their kittens that you’d like to adopt or foster. Adults and children over age 9 pay $8 each for half an hour with the kitties. If you have a child under age 9, make sure to come during the designated children’s hour when tickets are $9 per person for one hour, and kids must be accompanied by an adult. For more ideas while you are in Chinatown, check out our family guide.

Trolls the Experience

218 West 57th Street

1-703-448-4058

Kids can step inside the colorful world of Trolls in this interactive exhibit in New York City. Pick out your favorite Troll hairdo, then head out on a scavenger hunt to get ready for Poppy’s Best Day Ever party. On the way you’ll get the party going as a Musical Mix Master, step inside the confetti Caterbus, climb around Critter Creek, and don 3D Glitter Goggles to let loose at the big event. 10 am, through Nov. 3. Prices vary.

Explore Governor’s Island

Governor’s Island

Explore this car-free, 172-acre island gem in the heart of New York Harbor. Enjoy Slide Hill, play fountains, hammocks, biking, kayaking and many other activities throughout the summer. Check website for schedule. Daily, 10 am, through Oct. 31. Ferry fares: $3 adults, children under 12 free. Ferry is free on Saturdays and Sundays before noon.

Disney’s Frozen on Broadway

St. James Theatre 246 W. 44th Street

866-870-2717

You’re invited to discover that love is a force of nature…at Disney’s new musical, Frozen. For the first time, Frozen comes to life on Broadway, re-imagined for the stage in a new production by an award-winning team. This is the timeless tale of two sisters, pulled apart by a mysterious secret. Both are searching for love. They just don’t know how to find it. The show’s expanded score features twice as many songs as the original film, all written by the husband-and-wife composing team of Kirsten Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Sept. 1 – Jan. 1, 1970, all day. Special $115.50 for selected performances.

Brooklyn

Reading Zoo

145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue

718-735-4400

This isn’t your average storytime. The kids can immerse themselves in natural habitats while they read a good animal story, thanks to some creatures from the museum’s taxidermy collection. The exhibit will walk kids through the lush Northeast Forest, the cool Northeast Coast and the freezing Arctic. Along the way, kids will find taxidermied animals, books about these wildlife and more. June 29 – Oct. 6, all day. Free with museum admission.

Smorgasburg

Prospect Park: 450 Flatbush Ave

East Drive at Lincoln Road, Breeze Hill, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Enjoy food from 100 local and regional food vendors at Smorgasburg! Grab a late breakfast, lunch, or early dinner at Smorgasburg, with a diverse selection of food. Choose from lobster rolls, super cheesy mozzarella sticks (perfect for Instagramming your cheese pull apart!), pizza cupcakes, dumplings, souffle pancakes, and so much more. Experience a variety of cultures, taste delicious food, expand your taste palette, and spend the day as a family. As the largest open-air food market in the United States, Smorgasburg will surely fulfill and surpass all of your food cravings. April 7-October 27, Sundays at Prospect Park. Free entrance, food costs vary. 11 am-6 pm. For all the ins and outs of Smorgasburg, visit our post!

West Indian American Day Carnival

Parade runs along Eastern Parkway

On Labor Day, celebrate your day off at the West Indian American Day Carnival happening in Crown Heights. Join the festivities and celebrate the Carribean countries with music, food, dance and culture. This year, New York City expects more that one million people to attend, so don’t miss out on this fun-filled time and head to the parade! The parade runs along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. It starts Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza, then moves down to Flatbush Avenue. September 2nd. at 11 am.

Queens

The Cyclone at Coney Island



834 Surf Ave

(718) 373-5862

Squeeze in another boardwalk beach trip this Labor Day weekend before the summer is over! There is so much to see here, but when you think “Coney Island,” this roller coaster is likely the first image that comes to mind. Its fame is at a level that when some think “roller coaster” the Cyclone might be the first thing that comes to mind. The ride’s famous 85-foot first drop and a harrowing barrage of 60-mile-per-hour twists and turns have inspired extreme reactions of either fanatical devotion or lifelong terror since 1927. It’s a must-visit summertime destination. Nothing offers a thrilling jolt of Brooklyn nostalgia quite like this ride. If you’re a roller coaster enthusiast, then you should definitely take a ride on the Cyclone! For more ideas and fun, check out our family guide to Coney Island.

MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program

22-25 Jackson Ave

718-784-2084

See the last of MoMA’s PS1’s Young Architects Program as this exhibit ends on September 2nd. See the artists’ emerging architectural talent that depicts the urban jungle through design and innovation. These artists were challenged with incorporating a variety of elements for their outdoor installations, including shade, seating, and water. Hurry on over to Long Island City before it is too late! 22-25 Jackson Ave Long Island City

Bronx

The Bronx Beer Hall

2344 Arthur Ave.

Belmont, Bronx

347-396-0555

Don’t miss out on this beer hall gem that the entire family will love! The menu consists of dishes from The Bronx Beer Hall and neighbors Mike’s Deli and Cafe al Mercato. They also have plenty of kid-friendly items that include classic BX burger & fries, grandma greco’s wings, various pizzas, chicken & waffles, french toast, and plate o’bacon. Brunch is served on Sundays, 11 am-4 pm. The Bronx Beer Hall Calendar is fully stocked with events, so stay up to date for live entertainment, including music and comedy performances. You may also host your event at The Bronx Beer Hall, working alongside an Events Coordinator. Don’t forget to browse The Bronx Beer Hall Merchandise to show off your Bronx Beer Hall pride! The Bronx Beer Hall location is also super convenient for more family fun after your visit to the Beer Hall, as the Bronx Zoo and the New York Botanical Gardens are nearby. Hours: Sunday 11 am-8 pm, Monday 4-11 pm, Tuesday-Saturday 11 am-close (or when the last person leaves). For other Beer Halls and Gardens around NYC, take a look at our family guide.

Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari

2300 Southern Boulevard

718-220-5100

Go on a Safari back in time to the Mesozoic Era! Learn about the massive dinosaurs of the past and their relatives in the present. Get your hands dirty on a site digging for fossils, spend time with other animals, and maybe even encounter a roaring dinosaur!

Right Outside New York City

Apple Dave’s Orchard

82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-1684

(1 hour and 45 mins from Midtown)

Opening labor day weekend, start your picking at Apple Dave’s Orchard and take home a variety of apples like Macintosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples. You can also visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers, and seasonal items. Opens Saturday, August 31. Open 9 – 5 pm, daily. For other apple picking farms near NYC, check out our ultimate guide.