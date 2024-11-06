New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Festivals & Holidays

Disney Store Times Square Holiday Transformation

Disney Store Times Square
Photo Courtesy of Disney Store Times Square

Disney Store Times Square Holiday Transformation 

There is nothing quite like visiting New York City during the holidays as there is so much to see and do. With the holiday season just around the corner, Disney Store Times Square is ready to share the magic right in the heart of New York City.

The iconic Times Square Disney Store recently debuted its holiday transformation and is prepared to ring in the holiday season with memorable and unique gifts and merchandise. With 250,000-300,000 pedestrians daily in Times Square, the store is set to be a holiday highlight for locals and tourists alike.

What to Expect?

The Disney Times Square Store has been spreading joy to families for years, and this new holiday setup is sure to add even more magic to the Disney experience. The store is now set to serve as the ultimate holiday toy destination featuring new toys, merchandise, decorations, and interactive in-store experiences. It’s decorated with care to bring holiday cheer to locals, tourists, and anyone looking to get into the festive spirit this time of year.

New Toy Shop

The Disney Times Square Store is also debuting a first with its very own dedicated toy shop!  This exciting new space will come alive with a variety of one-of-a-kind toys and a plush wall, making it the ultimate holiday shopping spot. Disney fans can immerse themselves in a magical array of toys inspired by their favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars™.  Visitors can also find family favorite classics like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and more.

Disney Store Time Square
Photo Courtesy of Disney Store Times Square

Holiday In-Store Experiences

Get ready to experience iconic Disney magic within their complete festive holiday wonderland. The store is head-to-toe decorated with light-up wreaths, oversized ornaments, and Disney-themed trees that contribute to an immersive holiday land for all. Stepping into the store will usher guests into an exciting and festive environment. Plus, there will be special in-store experiences including toy demonstrations and welcome ceremonies Friday through Sunday. 

Disney Store Times Square
Photo Courtesy of Disney Store Times Square

Share the Magic: Holiday Giving

In the joyful spirit of the holiday season, Disney Store Times Square is joining the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to spread magic to children in need. The store invites guests to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate in-store from now until December 13, or you can contribute online at Disneystore.com/ToyDrive until December 24. Guests can not only help bring holiday magic to children in need, but they also have the opportunity to model for the young people in their lives the importance of giving back and the joy that comes from spreading holiday cheer.

Film-Inspired and New York-Specific Merch

We all have our favorite Disney movies and guests can find film-inspired collections. If you are looking for the perfect gift, check out must-have toys including products from the highly anticipated Moana 2 collection. Both local New Yorkers and tourists can check out a large display packed with New York City-themed merchandise.

Disney Store Times Square
Photo Courtesy of Disney Store Times Square

Location, Hours & More Information

Looking to visit and explore this magical winter wonderland this holiday season? The Disney Store Times Square Store is located at 1540 Broadway. The store hours are 9 am to 9 pm every day. 

To learn more about Disney’s holiday offerings, visit DisneyStore.com.

