Coney Island’s First Winter Wonderland Experience Arrives This Month

A trip to Coney Island is usually synonymous with summer in the city. But this year, fun on Coney Island continues into the winter.

For the first time ever, Luna Park in Coney Island will be extending family fun usually associated with the summer into the frosty winter months with the holiday celebration, Frost Fest. Families can drop in for a winter celebration starting Nov. 18 through Jan. 7.

After celebrating its 120th season this past summer, Luna Park will offer a variety of winter activities for native New York families and visitors alike.

Here’s a look at what you can experience at Frost Fest this winter:

Rudolph’s Rink- this outdoor skating rink will give you the opportunity to slide through the fall and winter, with the iconic backdrop of Luna Park in Coney Island

Holiday Market- shop for unique novelties, festive food and much more at Frost Fest’s holiday market

Santa’s Wonderland- no holiday festival would be complete without the opportunity to get a photo with Santa!

Holiday Thrills- enjoy your favorite Coney Island experiences in a new, festive atmosphere. Up to 23 rides will be open during Frost Fest, including the well-known Cyclone at Luna Park

Hours of Operation

Frost Fest will be open select weekdays and holidays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 18 to Jan. 7, 12 to 8 pm. Be sure to check the park calendar for exact days and hours of operation.

Ticket Options

Rudolph’s Rink Skating Experience- includes one skating ticket and a $10 Luna Card, which can only be used for rides. $24.99

Santa’s Wonderland Experience- includes the Santa experience and one photo with Santa and a $10 Luna Card, which can only be used for Rides. $24.99

North Pole Experience- includes one skating ticket, the Santa experience with one photo with Santa and a $15 Luna Card, which can only be used for Rides. $44.99

Don’t miss this magical holiday event on Coney Island!

