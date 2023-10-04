Halloween Events in Rockland and Bergen Counties

Halloween will be here before you know it! Get into the Halloween spirit with your whole family by attending these Halloween events in Rockland and Bergen counties.

Rockland

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain

Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 am – 3 pm

All ages

$1 per person suggested donation

Head to the bear den at 10:30 to make bear treats, then watch the bears explore their den full of Halloween-themed enrichment at 11:00 a.m.

Learn about vultures, owls, bears & other animals. Family friendly activities –pumpkin decorating, matching games & crafts. Wear your favorite not-so-spooky Halloween costume!

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Dr, Cornwall

Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$10

Have some spook-tacular family fun as you sharpen your observation skills as you search for clues and other hidden surprises along the no-scare i SPY Halloween Trail!

But keep your eyes open… you never know who — or what — you might meet during this special “scavenger haunt!” Find all of the hidden items and receive a prize!

This self-guided activity is a great way for families with little ghouls and goblins to celebrate Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Peace in Piermont, 458 Piermont Ave, Piermont

Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 – 8 pm; Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 – 3:30 pm.

Ages 5-12

$55

This fun class will be filled with games, crafts, glow-in-the-dark yoga & a whole lot of FUN! Each child will decorate a pumpkin to take home. Costumes are welcome but not required.

The Orangetown Historical Museum & Archives, 196 Chief Bill Harris Way, Orangeburg

Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Come in costume and get a free gravestone art book! The ghost of our favorite Dutch privateer threatens to be haunting the museum’s grounds with friends. Spooky snacks, children’s crafts, and costume contests for adults and children – come if you dare!

Bergen

Field Station: Dinosaurs, 3 Overpeck Pk Driveway, Leonia

Oct. 6-28, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 – 9:30 pm

All ages

$24

Reservations online are required

A spooky, funny and thrilling adventure for the whole family featuring a lantern lit tour of the park! But watch out! The trails are dark and there’s a hungry T-Rex lurking in the shadows.

A fearless Dinosaur Wrangler will lead a Tyrannosaurus Hunt along the Field Station’s darkened trails with a stop at every dinosaur and a few surprises along the way.

At the end of the night, everyone will gather around the campfire for a dinosaur sing-a-long, roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St, Morristown

Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 pm

All ages

$29 – $59

Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert features a screening of the movie Coco, with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live by the 20-member Orquesta Folclorica Nacional de Mexico.

Bergen County Zoo, Van Saun County Park, 216 Forest Ave, Paramus

Friday, Oct. 20, 6 – 9 pm; Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 am – 4 pm & 6 – 9 pm; Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$8; $5 train ticket

Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Zoo Boo is the spookiest fundraiser to go to for your Halloween adventures and memories! Zoo Boo features trick-or-treating, Mad Science shows, animal artifact displays, music, and train rides!

Bergen County Horse Rescue, 350 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

$15

Trick or Treat at the farm! Enjoy games, treats and take your photo with the horses in costume.

Maggiano’s Little Italy, 70 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack

Sunday, Oct. 29, 9 – 11 am

Ages 5-12

$35 child; $20 adult

Enjoy a fun, hands on kids cooking class experience making apple crostada mummies and decorating spook-tacular cookies! The chef will guide your little one in creating a culinary masterpiece. Before the event, everyone will enjoy a Maggiano’s breakfast buffet and coloring activities.

Next, the chef will demonstrate and instruct hands-on how to make apple crostada, step by step! Your little one will also decorate Halloween cookies! Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave, Tenafly

Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:30 – 8 pm

All ages

$18; $12 members

Pre-registration required

Arrive early or come after dark and meet several live nocturnal animals on a sensory walk along the trails. Learn about animal senses and then test your own sensory skills.

Tenafly Nature Center Environmental Educators will guide small groups along the nature center trails. Designed to be entertaining and educational (not scary), tours take 1.5 hours. After the tour, participants can enjoy refreshments and crafts around the campfire.