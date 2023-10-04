New York Family Queens Family Brooklyn Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Festivals & Holidays

Halloween Events in Rockland and Bergen Counties

By Posted on
Halloween will be here before you know it! Get into the Halloween spirit with your whole family by attending these Halloween events in Rockland and Bergen counties.

Psst… Looking for a great Halloween costume? Check out our Halloween Costume Inspiration Guide for 2023!

Rockland

Boo at the Zoo

Trailside Museum and Zoo at Bear Mountain State Park, 3006 Seven Lakes Drive, Bear Mountain
Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 am – 3 pm
All ages
$1 per person suggested donation

Head to the bear den at 10:30 to make bear treats, then watch the bears explore their den full of Halloween-themed enrichment at 11:00 a.m.

Learn about vultures, owls, bears & other animals. Family friendly activities –pumpkin decorating, matching games & crafts. Wear your favorite not-so-spooky Halloween costume!

i SPY Halloween Nature Trail

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, 120 Muser Dr, Cornwall 
Saturday, Oct. 28, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$10

Have some spook-tacular family fun as you sharpen your observation skills as you search for clues and other hidden surprises along the no-scare i SPY Halloween Trail!

But keep your eyes open… you never know who — or what — you might meet during this special “scavenger haunt!” Find all of the hidden items and receive a prize!

This self-guided activity is a great way for families with little ghouls and goblins to celebrate Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Kids Halloween Party

Peace in Piermont, 458 Piermont Ave, Piermont
Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 – 8 pm; Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 – 3:30 pm.
Ages 5-12
$55

This fun class will be filled with games, crafts, glow-in-the-dark yoga & a whole lot of FUN! Each child will decorate a pumpkin to take home. Costumes are welcome but not required.

Halloween Party at the Orangetown Museum

The Orangetown Historical Museum & Archives, 196 Chief Bill Harris Way, Orangeburg
Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Free

Come in costume and get a free gravestone art book! The ghost of our favorite Dutch privateer threatens to be haunting the museum’s grounds with friends. Spooky snacks, children’s crafts, and costume contests for adults and children – come if you dare! 

Bergen

Dinosaurs After Dark

Field Station: Dinosaurs, 3 Overpeck Pk Driveway, Leonia
Oct. 6-28, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 – 9:30 pm
All ages
$24
Reservations online are required

A spooky, funny and thrilling adventure for the whole family featuring a lantern lit tour of the park! But watch out! The trails are dark and there’s a hungry T-Rex lurking in the shadows.

A fearless Dinosaur Wrangler will lead a Tyrannosaurus Hunt along the Field Station’s darkened trails with a stop at every dinosaur and a few surprises along the way. 

At the end of the night, everyone will gather around the campfire for a dinosaur sing-a-long, roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate.

Coco Live-to-Film Concert

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St, Morristown
Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 pm
All ages
$29 – $59

Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert features a screening of the movie Coco, with Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s musical score performed live by the 20-member Orquesta Folclorica Nacional de Mexico. 

Zoo Boo 2023

Bergen County Zoo, Van Saun County Park, 216 Forest Ave, Paramus
Friday, Oct. 20, 6 – 9 pm; Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 am – 4 pm & 6 – 9 pm; Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 am – 5 pm.
All ages
$8; $5 train ticket
Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Zoo Boo is the spookiest fundraiser to go to for your Halloween adventures and memories! Zoo Boo features trick-or-treating, Mad Science shows, animal artifact displays, music, and train rides! 

7th Annual Boo Walk

Bergen County Horse Rescue, 350 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah
Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
$15

Trick or Treat at the farm! Enjoy games, treats and take your photo with the horses in costume. 

Kids Halloween Cooking Class

Maggiano’s Little Italy, 70 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack
Sunday, Oct. 29, 9 – 11 am
Ages 5-12
$35 child; $20 adult

Enjoy a fun, hands on kids cooking class experience making apple crostada mummies and decorating spook-tacular cookies! The chef will guide your little one in creating a culinary masterpiece. Before the event, everyone will enjoy a Maggiano’s breakfast buffet and coloring activities.

Next, the chef will demonstrate and instruct hands-on how to make apple crostada, step by step! Your little one will also decorate Halloween cookies! Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Haunted Forest

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave, Tenafly
Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:30 – 8 pm
All ages
$18; $12 members
Pre-registration required

Arrive early or come after dark and meet several live nocturnal animals on a sensory walk along the trails. Learn about animal senses and then test your own sensory skills.

Tenafly Nature Center Environmental Educators will guide small groups along the nature center trails. Designed to be entertaining and educational (not scary), tours take 1.5 hours. After the tour, participants can enjoy refreshments and crafts around the campfire. 

