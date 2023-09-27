Halloween Costume Inspiration Guide 2023

October is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your Halloween costumes! Whether you’re shopping online or sewing them yourself, it’s best not to wait until you see jack-o’-lanterns in the windows.

With the eerie holiday inching closer, we compiled a list of our predictions for the most popular Halloween costumes of 2023 if you’re looking for some inspiration. And one clear trend has emerged this year: taking classic characters and reimagining them with a modern twist.

With the Barbie movie being by far the biggest blockbuster of the year, pink will surely be the color of Halloween 2023. But with a doll that’s been around as long as Barbie (and Ken) have, there are tons of iterations to choose from.

There’s of course the classic Barbie, the professional Barbies, the performer Barbies and (a personal favorite) the animated movie Barbies which will likely be making a comeback this Halloween. Time to iron out that Swan Lake tutu!

Another movie phenomenon that hit theaters this year was the live action adaptation of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid.

A fresh and diverse take on princess Ariel will no doubt inspire many families to put their own spin on magical mermaids. Expect scales to be second only to pink this Halloween.

And if you’re really wanting to get in the spooky Halloween mood, consider trading in the mermaid costume for the much more villainous sea witch aesthetic of Ursula.

And speaking of villainous, the equally wicked and lovable Addams Family has been a Halloween classic for decades. The iconic Wednesday Addams will no doubt be a popular choice this year after the success of the recent Netflix series based around the character.

Once a side character on a family sitcom, Wednesday has now become a role model to young girls who have been called “eccentric” for having tastes and interests that may not fit into what is considered trendy.

One might argue that Bluey is the biggest pop culture phenomenon of them all, at least among the littlest of us.

The adorable children’s cartoon is beloved by little girls and boys alike and has recently gone viral among older audiences for its surprisingly mature themes and stories about the everyday obstacles of life and learning to be nice to yourself.

Bluey teaches kids to appreciate not only their family and friends, but themselves. What’s not to love?

Another classic that got a revamping was the Super Mario Brothers franchise. The legendary video game characters were brought to the big screen for the highest grossing animated movie of the year.

The best part is that the franchise offers a variety of unique characters to choose from, from the titular hero Mario to his equally heroic brother Luigi and sidekick Yoshi.

And if you want to subvert expectations, try a Princess Peach costume… you might be the only pink-loving blonde on the block who’s not a Barbie!

The second highest grossing animated feature this year goes to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The most recent Spider-Man iteration, the film centers around Miles Morales, the young hero who has been acclaimed by both critics and audiences of all ages.

The film is a fresh and innovative take on a classic superhero, one who is bound to be selling out red and blue spider-suits this October.

If there is such a thing as a sleeper hit for Pixar, then Elemental was just that. This colorful feature centers around two opposite elements that fall in love despite outside prejudices, a powerful message for kids to learn.

Despite its more serious elements (get it?), the central love story is inspired by the quirky romantic comedies of past decades. If you’re dressing up in pairs, then you can’t get more iconic than a fire and water duo.

If you have preteens or teens in the house, then don’t be surprised if M3GAN (pronounced “Megan”) makes an appearance this Halloween. This campy horror film wasn’t released in time for Halloween last year but will undoubtedly make up for it this time around.

If you somehow missed the viral sensation, M3GAN is about a childlike robot doll who is built to be a girl’s best friend before quickly becoming a little too overprotective.

Her appearance is the perfect balance of cutesy and terrifying, a great choice for an older kid who can’t choose between Barbie and Wednesday.