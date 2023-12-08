New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Dining with Santa in New York City 2023

Dining with Santa in New York City 2023
NYC Dining with Santa 2023

There’s plenty of chances to meet Santa around New York City this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around the city for you and your family to check out this year!

Manhattan

Breakfast With Santa

Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown
Nov. 24-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule
$0-$80

This holiday season, give your family a magical morning in the very same store where the movie “Miracle on 34th Street” was filmed.

Start with a festive breakfast feast amid exclusive Empire State Building views, with holiday carolers and activities for the kids and a complimentary mimosa for the adults. Then, meet Santa Claus and take a keepsake photo with him and his elves! 

Breakfast with Santa

Dave and Buster’s – Times Square, 234 W 42nd St 3rd Floor, Midtown
Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 am
$29.99 plus suggested 18% gratuity & taxes

Invite your family & friends along to visit this one-stop-Santa-shop and enjoy a morning of holiday fun.

Ticket includes: All American Breakfast buffet ticket with soda, coffee & tea, a $10 Power Card® with Unlimited Video Game Play, kid-friendly crafts, early access to the store and photo with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

Hard Rock Cafe New York, 1501 Broadway, Midtown
Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am – 12 pm
$24.95 plus bottomless mimosa option for $19.50 for 21+; $11.95 children 10 and younger.

Come out for a magical breakfast with Jolly Old St. Nick himself. There will be a Breakfast Buffet with French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, assorted pastries, bagels, and fresh cut fruit. Juice, coffee, and tea are included.

There will be coloring for kids, opportunity to take pictures and the chance to meet Santa and tell him what’s on your list!

Tea with Santa

Let’s Dress Up, 261 West 19th St., Chelsea
Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:30 – 3 pm
$65

Bring your little ones in for Tea with Santa. There will be a dress up and a holiday themed tea party. Plus children will have an opportunity to take a picture with the big guy (and maybe whisper some wishes in his ear). One picture of each child will be printed. 

Brooklyn

Breakfast with Santa

Dave and Buster’s – Brooklyn Gateway, 395 Gateway Dr., East New York
Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 am
$32.04

Invite your family & friends along to visit this one-stop-Santa-shop and enjoy a morning of holiday fun. Ticket includes: All American Breakfast buffet ticket with soda, coffee & tea, a $10 Power Card® with Unlimited Video Game Play, early access to store, and personal photo with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

Dave and Buster’s – Brooklyn Atlantic, 625 Atlantic Ave., Park Slope
Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 am
$32.04

Have breakfast with Santa, take photos, play games, and more! 

Breakfast with Santa 2023 @ Applebee’s Grill + Bar Gateway Shopping Center

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Gateway Shopping Center, 448 Gateway Dr Building M, East New York
Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 – 10 am
$15

Enjoy a family breakfast with a visit from and photo opportunity with Santa.  

Breakfast with Santa 2023 @ Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Bedford-Stuyvesant

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 1360 Fulton St., Bedford-Stuyvesant
Sunday, Dec. 17, 8 – 10 am
$15 

Enjoy a delicious breakfast of eggs, bacon, pancakes, and breakfast potatoes and take a photo with Santa.

Queens

Breakfast with Santa 2023 @ Applebee’s Grill + Bar Astoria

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Astoria, 38-01 35th Avenue, Astoria
Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 – 10 am
$15

Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast and tell Santa what’s on your wish list!

Staten Island

Breakfast with Santa

Dave and Buster’s – Staten Island, 2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island
Saturday, Dec. 9, 9am
$25.99

Have a festive time at this fun meet and greet with Santa Claus that includes an all American breakfast buffet, a $10 Power Card with unlimited video game play, crafts, early access to store and personal photo with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Church, 1634 Victory Blvd., Staten Island
Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 – 10 am
$15; $10, kids; free for kids younger than 4.

Cub Scout Pack 37 Staten Island would like you and your family to join the group for its annual fundraiser Breakfast with Santa. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a morning of holiday fun. 

Breakfast with Santa at Applebee’s 

Applebee’s at The Boulevard, 2636 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island
Sunday, December 10, 8 am – 10 am
$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with a visit from and a photo opportunity with Santa. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or tea. This event will benefit the GRACE Foundation. 

Brunch with Santa

Grand Oaks Country Club, 200 Huguenot Ave., Staten Island
Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17, 10 am – 2 pm
$44.99; $24.99 ages 10 and younger.

Have a festive brunch with Santa that includes all the holiday trimmings. Take pictures with the big guy, and kids will get a free gift. 

Breakfast with Santa at Applebee’s 

Applebee’s Outerbridge, 115 Bricktown Way, Staten Island
Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 – 10 am
$15

Enjoy a family breakfast at Applebee’s with a visit from and a photo opportunity with Santa. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or tea. This event will benefit Kids Against Cancer. 

Breakfast with Santa at Applebee’s

Applebee’s Expressway Plaza – Graniteville, 1451 Richmond Ave., Staten Island
Sunday, Dec. 17, 8-10am
$15

Santa Claus is coming to Applebee’s restaurants this December as Apple-Metro, Inc., owners and operators of Staten Island’s Applebee’s Grill + Bar restaurants, announce the 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa.

Enjoy a family breakfast at Applebee’s with a visit from and a photo opportunity with Santa. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or tea. This event benefits Eden II Programs. 

