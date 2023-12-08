Dining with Santa in New York City 2023

NYC Dining with Santa 2023

There’s plenty of chances to meet Santa around New York City this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around the city for you and your family to check out this year!

Manhattan

Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Midtown

Nov. 24-Dec. 24; see website for complete schedule

$0-$80

This holiday season, give your family a magical morning in the very same store where the movie “Miracle on 34th Street” was filmed.

Start with a festive breakfast feast amid exclusive Empire State Building views, with holiday carolers and activities for the kids and a complimentary mimosa for the adults. Then, meet Santa Claus and take a keepsake photo with him and his elves!

Dave and Buster’s – Times Square, 234 W 42nd St 3rd Floor, Midtown

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 am

$29.99 plus suggested 18% gratuity & taxes

Invite your family & friends along to visit this one-stop-Santa-shop and enjoy a morning of holiday fun.

Ticket includes: All American Breakfast buffet ticket with soda, coffee & tea, a $10 Power Card® with Unlimited Video Game Play, kid-friendly crafts, early access to the store and photo with Santa.

Hard Rock Cafe New York, 1501 Broadway, Midtown

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am – 12 pm

$24.95 plus bottomless mimosa option for $19.50 for 21+; $11.95 children 10 and younger.

Come out for a magical breakfast with Jolly Old St. Nick himself. There will be a Breakfast Buffet with French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, assorted pastries, bagels, and fresh cut fruit. Juice, coffee, and tea are included.

There will be coloring for kids, opportunity to take pictures and the chance to meet Santa and tell him what’s on your list!

Let’s Dress Up, 261 West 19th St., Chelsea

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1:30 – 3 pm

$65

Bring your little ones in for Tea with Santa. There will be a dress up and a holiday themed tea party. Plus children will have an opportunity to take a picture with the big guy (and maybe whisper some wishes in his ear). One picture of each child will be printed.

Brooklyn

Dave and Buster’s – Brooklyn Gateway, 395 Gateway Dr., East New York

Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 am

$32.04

Invite your family & friends along to visit this one-stop-Santa-shop and enjoy a morning of holiday fun. Ticket includes: All American Breakfast buffet ticket with soda, coffee & tea, a $10 Power Card® with Unlimited Video Game Play, early access to store, and personal photo with Santa.

Dave and Buster’s – Brooklyn Atlantic, 625 Atlantic Ave., Park Slope

Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 am

$32.04

Have breakfast with Santa, take photos, play games, and more!

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Gateway Shopping Center, 448 Gateway Dr Building M, East New York

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 – 10 am

$15

Enjoy a family breakfast with a visit from and photo opportunity with Santa.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar, Bedford-Stuyvesant, 1360 Fulton St., Bedford-Stuyvesant

Sunday, Dec. 17, 8 – 10 am

$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast of eggs, bacon, pancakes, and breakfast potatoes and take a photo with Santa.

Queens

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Astoria, 38-01 35th Avenue, Astoria

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 – 10 am

$15

Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast and tell Santa what’s on your wish list!

Staten Island

Dave and Buster’s – Staten Island, 2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9am

$25.99

Have a festive time at this fun meet and greet with Santa Claus that includes an all American breakfast buffet, a $10 Power Card with unlimited video game play, crafts, early access to store and personal photo with Santa.

St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Church, 1634 Victory Blvd., Staten Island

Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 – 10 am

$15; $10, kids; free for kids younger than 4.

Cub Scout Pack 37 Staten Island would like you and your family to join the group for its annual fundraiser Breakfast with Santa. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a morning of holiday fun.

Applebee’s at The Boulevard, 2636 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island

Sunday, December 10, 8 am – 10 am

$15

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with a visit from and a photo opportunity with Santa. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or tea. This event will benefit the GRACE Foundation.

Grand Oaks Country Club, 200 Huguenot Ave., Staten Island

Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17, 10 am – 2 pm

$44.99; $24.99 ages 10 and younger.

Have a festive brunch with Santa that includes all the holiday trimmings. Take pictures with the big guy, and kids will get a free gift.

Applebee’s Outerbridge, 115 Bricktown Way, Staten Island

Saturday, Dec. 16, 8 – 10 am

$15

Enjoy a family breakfast at Applebee’s with a visit from and a photo opportunity with Santa. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or tea. This event will benefit Kids Against Cancer.

Applebee’s Expressway Plaza – Graniteville, 1451 Richmond Ave., Staten Island

Sunday, Dec. 17, 8-10am

$15

Santa Claus is coming to Applebee’s restaurants this December as Apple-Metro, Inc., owners and operators of Staten Island’s Applebee’s Grill + Bar restaurants, announce the 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa.

Enjoy a family breakfast at Applebee’s with a visit from and a photo opportunity with Santa. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, pancakes, breakfast potatoes and juice, coffee or tea. This event benefits Eden II Programs.