Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Sponsored

Amazing Day Camps in New York and Beyond (to keep Kids busy!)

By Posted on

Amazing Day Camps in New York and Beyond (to keep Kids busy!)

Sending kids to day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the day camp experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends.

Looking for the best party places in your area? Check out our  top picks below: 

Amazing Brooklyn Day Camps

Amazing Long Island Day Camps

Amazing Manhattan Day Camps

Amazing Day Camps for Queens Kids

 

Pssst…. Check out the Premier Sleepaway Camps

 

About the Author

More in Sponsored

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Take the Stage at the Park Slope Day Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Take the Stage is a three-week experience for theater artists that offers the experience of creating an original show with friends and performing it. Majors available in Drama, Dance, Music &amp;amp; Stagecraft, Take the Stage blends innovative performing arts activities with traditional day camp including half-day trips &amp;amp; special event theme days in Prospect Park.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Take the Stage runs in two 3-week sessions. Performances will be held for PSDC groups on Thursday and for families and friends on Friday.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Extended hours and transportation from most Brooklyn neighborhoods available. Options to mix and match with Traditional Camp and Sports Academy.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-a4a05926-7fff-16fe-65b7-8086d8c0b59f&quot;&gt;For campers entering Grades 1 - 8.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-a4a05926-7fff-16fe-65b7-8086d8c0b59f&quot;&gt;Register while discounts are at their highest.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Friends Academy Summer Camps

&lt;div&gt;Our programs offer engaging and hands-on activities that give children the opportunity to learn, socialize and have lots of fun!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Explorers Program (Age 3 &amp;ndash; Rising Grade 2)&amp;nbsp;includes theme-based activities in addition to daily sports, swim sessions, and&amp;nbsp;two weekly specialty classes. Our specialty classes include learning science, practicing gymnastics, fireless cooking, and more.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Trailblazer Program (Rising Grades 3-8) allows children the opportunity to develop new interests by selecting two different specialty programs of choice each week in addition to campus-wide activities and recreational swim sessions. Specialty classes include cooking, sports, app building, dance, chess, art and much more!&lt;/p&gt;

Collina Italiana, The Italian Language and Cultural Center

&lt;p&gt;Learn Italian the fun way. Children practice and absorb the language through arts &amp;amp; crafts, activities, games, songs and stories!&lt;/p&gt;