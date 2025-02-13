Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Amazing Brooklyn Day Camps

Sending kids to day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the day camp experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends.

Summer in Brooklyn is a time for exploration, creativity, and connection, and the borough’s day camps reflect just that. These programs offer kids a chance to have fun, make friends, and enjoy all the best parts of summer, right in their own neighborhood.

Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn

601 Dean St., Brooklyn

718-957-2120

chelseapiers.com

Chelsea Piers Field House Brooklyn offers dynamic summer camp programs for children ages 4 to 14 in Brooklyn. These camps provide a variety of sports and activities designed to keep children active, engaged, and entertained throughout the summer. The Brooklyn campus features state-of-the-art facilities offering camps in gymnastics, ninja parkour and multi-sport. Programs are tailored for various age groups, from preschoolers to teens, ensuring age-appropriate activities and instruction. Open swim sessions included, plus an option to add a daily swim lesson. Weekly enrollment options are available to accommodate family schedules. Registration for the 2025 summer camp season is open. Enroll early and save.

NY Kids Club Preschool Brooklyn

Locations in Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill, Park Slope

nykidsclub.com

Camp Kids Club is designed for children aged 2.5 to 6 years, providing a dynamic blend of STEM, gym, dance, and art activities. With flexible enrollment options ranging from single-day drop-ins to the full summer season, and schedule choices of 9 am–12 pm, 9 am–4 pm, or 9 am–6 pm (at select locations), it runs from June 2 to August 31 across 17 convenient locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. For older children aged 5 to 8, Explorer Camps offer week-long adventures in Parkour or Dance, fostering creativity and a love for learning. These camps are available at select locations during the summer, with sessions running from 9am to 12pm. Both camps provide a safe, nurturing environment where children can develop new skills, build confidence, and make lasting memories.

Steve & Kate’s Camp

Brooklyn Locations in Cobble Hill, Crown Heights, Dumbo/Fort Greene

Brooklyn Heights Montessori School, 185 Court Street

German School Brooklyn, 760 Sterling Place

Greene Hill School, 39 Adelphi Street

steveandkatescamp.com

Since 1980 Steve & Kate’s Camp has trusted kids to choose their own activities and plan their own days in real-time. Whether campers are designing, building, coding, creating, baking, dancing, playing, eating, sewing, skipping—it’s all on their own schedule. When you empower children to make their own choices and be their own bosses, they discover new reserves of confidence, resiliency, and creativity–all while learning to make course corrections and trust themselves as they go. Families can buy as many days as they’d like, and use them at any time. No weekly reservations or commitments required–just show up! If for any reason your plans change, the camp will automatically refund any unused passes in full at summer’s end. Open to ages 4-12. Lunch, snacks, and all hours (8am–6pm) are included.

