Amazing Day Camps for Queens Kids

Sending kids to day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the day camp experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends.

Queens offers a treasure trove of exciting day camps for kids of all interests and ages. With Queens’ diverse and family-friendly atmosphere, these day camps ensure your kids have a summer full of new experiences and unforgettable memories.

Beth Sholom Day Camp

401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, LI

516-620-2022

Beth Sholom Day Camp in Roslyn Heights offers an unforgettable summer experience for children ages 3-15 from Nassau and Queens. The camp provides door-to-door transportation, delicious lunches, two snacks, and towel service, ensuring convenience for families. Each day is filled with exciting activities, including swim lessons, dynamic sports, creative arts, and more, designed to keep campers engaged and inspired. The program focuses on encouraging children to try new things, make lasting friendships, and discover their talents in a safe and supportive environment. Whether splashing in the pool or excelling on the field, campers at Beth Sholom Day Camp enjoy a vibrant, fun-filled atmosphere where laughter, learning, and memories come together to create an extraordinary summer.

Countryside Montessori School

354 Lakeville Rd, Great Neck, LI

516-466-8422

This Montessori summer camp offers a unique blend of fun, exploration, and educational activities designed to inspire and engage children in a way that aligns with their natural development. Guided by the principles of the Montessori method, this camp creates a rich environment where young children can discover the joy of learning through hands-on experiences. Throughout the camp, children will participate in a variety of carefully planned activities, each fostering independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills. From outdoor play and nature exploration to creative arts and practical life skills, every day is filled with opportunities for children to explore and grow at their own pace.

Magic Day Camp

216-01 Union Turnpike, Bayside, Queens

718-360-1886

Magic Summer Day Camp is a privately owned summer day camp that has successfully operated for more than 40 years. Conveniently located in Bayside, Queens, Magic Day Camp provides door-to-door transportation to families all over Queens at no additional cost. They also offer summer camp options for kids in New Hyde Park, Elmont, Valley Stream, Floral Park, and Garden City. Magic Summer Day Camp has given generations of children ages 4-16 a safe and rewarding summer camp environment to explore new and enriching experiences that foster both mental and physical growth. Includes daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state-of-the-art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days. Sibling discounts are available. 2-8 Week sessions are available from July 7 to Aug 29.

NY Kids Club Preschool Queens

2 Locations in Long Island City

Camp Kids Club is designed for children aged 2.5 to 6 years, providing a dynamic blend of STEM, gym, dance, and art activities. With flexible enrollment options ranging from single-day drop-ins to the full summer season, and schedule choices of 9 am–12 pm, 9 am–4 pm, or 9 am–6 pm (at select locations), it runs from June 2 to August 31 across 17 convenient locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. For older children aged 5 to 8, Explorer Camps offer week-long adventures in Parkour or Dance, fostering creativity and a love for learning. These camps are available at select locations during the summer, with sessions running from 9 am to 12 pm. Both camps provide a safe, nurturing environment where children can develop new skills, build confidence, and make lasting memories.

Summer at The Kew-Forest School

119-17 Union Turnpike, Forest Hills, Queens

718-551-3123

Summer at The Kew-Forest School provides children starting kindergarten up to grade 6 with academic enrichment in reading, writing, and mathematics, along with recreational activities including arts & crafts, dance, drama, field trips, martial arts, STEM, swimming, and more! Two-, four-, and six-week sessions are available. The theme for Session One is “Under the Big Top (Carnival)”, Session Two is “Safari Adventures”, and Session Three is “Under the Sea.” Attend an Open House on Saturday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. or Thursday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. Save $50 if you enroll by April 30. Camp runs Monday, July 7 to Friday, August 15, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Early drop-off and extended day care are available.