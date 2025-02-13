Amazing Long Island Day Camps

Sending kids to day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends.

Summer on Long Island is the perfect time for kids to make memories, try new activities, and form lifelong friendships. With a wide variety of day camps catering to every interest—from beachside adventures to hands-on science experiments—Long Island offers incredible options to keep your kids happy and active all summer long.

Beth Sholom Day Camp

401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, LI

516-620-2022

Beth Sholom Day Camp in Roslyn Heights offers an unforgettable summer experience for children ages 3-15 from Nassau and Queens. The camp provides door-to-door transportation, delicious lunches, two snacks, and towel service, ensuring convenience for families. Each day is filled with exciting activities, including swim lessons, dynamic sports, creative arts, and more, designed to keep campers engaged and inspired. The program focuses on encouraging children to try new things, make lasting friendships, and discover their talents in a safe and supportive environment. Whether splashing in the pool or excelling on the field, campers at Beth Sholom Day Camp enjoy a vibrant, fun-filled atmosphere where laughter, learning, and memories come together to create an extraordinary summer.

Buckley Day Camp

2 IU Willets Rd., Roslyn, LI

516-365-7760

Buckley Day Camp offers a one-of-a-kind summer experience on a beautiful 30-acre campus. With four heated pools, a fully air-conditioned facility, and a wide range of activities, it creates an environment where children thrive through fun, friendships, and adventure. Staying intentionally small by design, the camp focuses on each individual camper and provides exceptional customer service for every family. With door-to-door transportation, chef-prepared meals, towel service, and more, no detail is overlooked. From its renowned drama program to organic gardening to sports clinics taught by certified coaches, there is something for everyone at Buckley. Families are invited to discover the Buckley difference, where every camper is known and cared for. Follow on Instagram @BuckleyDayCamp.

Camps ‘R’ Us

10 Locations on LI: Baldwin, Bellmore, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Kings Park, Massapequa, St. James, Syosset, and Williston Park

516-935-2267

Since 1993, Camps ‘R’ Us has helped Long Island kids have amazing summers filled with fun and growth. At their 10 family-owned locations across Long Island, children ages 3 and up find a summer home where they make new friends and explore their interests. Each day brings exciting activities like swimming, sports, science projects, and art, led by caring counselors who become trusted mentors to every camper. Special events, field trips, and camp traditions make every week special, helping children grow confident and independent. Thousands of Long Island families choose Camps ‘R’ Us because they see their children come home happy, proud, and excited to return. Visit any location to discover what makes it Long Island’s favorite neighborhood summer camp.

Countryside Montessori School

354 Lakeville Rd, Great Neck, LI

516-466-8422

This Montessori summer camp offers a unique blend of fun, exploration, and educational activities designed to inspire and engage children in a way that aligns with their natural development. Guided by the principles of the Montessori method, this camp creates a rich environment where young children can discover the joy of learning through hands-on experiences. Throughout the camp, children will participate in a variety of carefully planned activities, each fostering independence, self-confidence, and problem-solving skills. From outdoor play and nature exploration to creative arts and practical life skills, every day is filled with opportunities for children to explore and grow at their own pace.

Destination Science

Multiple LI Locations

888-909-2822

Destination Science proudly focuses on STEM learning through hands-on science activities designed to spark creativity and encourage year-round learning! 2025 introduces three fun day camp themes: Coaster & Carnival Mystery Camp, Wild Robot Science Quest Camp & Galactic Space Academy. Each week of science day camp brings 15 STEM activities including make & take projects, exciting daily science stations, games, creative challenges, silly songs and all the friendship and fun of camp! Destination Science’s energetic, professional educators make learning fun! Enroll early for best savings.

Oasis Day Camp LIU Post

720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville, LI

914-712-5054

Oasis Day Camp, located on LIU Post’s beautiful 300-acre campus, offers over 90 activities for kids ages three to 10th grade. Their dedicated team of educators is committed to engaging activities, a safe environment, emotional development/self-esteem, resilience, and vital life skills. Early Start Imagination Camp-(3yrs-K) is your child’s introduction to new experiences and making friends, with specialized care by experienced professionals and developmentally appropriate activities. Lower Camp (grades K, 1 and 2) includes fun-filled days of adventure/exploration with sports, art, music, swimming, enrichment and nature. Upper Camp (3rd-5th grade) offers variety for growing interests; activities include basketball, soccer, flag football, swimming, nature/adventure, painting, theaterand crafts. Travel Camp (6th-10th grade) are available for older campers with trips to theme parks, museums, Broadway shows, sporting events and overnights.

Portledge Summer Trailblazers

355 Duck Pond Rd, Locust Valley, LI

516-750-3222

The Portledge Summer Trailblazers program offers a vibrant mix of enrichment and educational opportunities for students from pre-nursery through 12th grade. Running from June 23 to August 15, the program provides engaging sports, performing arts, visual arts, STEM, and more courses, as well as academic offerings that bridge Portledge programs and Upper School credit courses. Families can opt for mini-session specialty camps or the full six-week experience, with care options extending the day. Designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and growth, the Trailblazers program nurtures each student’s potential, helping them shine both inside and outside the classroom.

YMCA of Long Island Summer Day Camp

Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Huntington and Patchogue, LI

855-296-2524

At the Y, campers build friendships and engage in physical activity in a safe and healthy environment. As one of the region’s largest, most-diverse camps, YMCA offers a variety of programs for ages 3-15, including Kiddie Camp, Youth Camp, Pre-Teen Camp, Teen Camp, Sports Camp, and CIT (Counselor In Training). Camp 2025 will operate 2-week sessions from Monday, June 30 through Friday, August 22 featuring endless age-appropriate activities and opportunities to try new things, build confidence, and create lifelong memories. The trained staff create a safe, fun, welcoming environment where kids can be themselves to enjoy learning, playing, exploring, and socializing. Pre-teen, teen, and sports camps enjoy off-campus trips around Long Island.