Premier Sleepaway Camps

For many kids, sleepaway camp is a rite of passage—a chance to build independence, make lifelong friendships, and experience the great outdoors.

There’s nothing quite like the magic of sleepaway camp—late-night giggles in the cabin, cannonballs into the lake, and stories told around a crackling campfire.

Whether your child is ready for their first overnight adventure or is a returning camper counting down the days, we’ve rounded up some of the best sleepaway camps around to help you find the perfect fit for an unforgettable summer!

Camp Awosting

296 West St, Morris, CT

Camp Awosting is an esteemed sleepaway camp for boys ages 7 to 16 with over 125 years of history. Located on Bantam Lake in Morris, CT, Awosting offers a range of outdoor facilities such as Go-Karts, Minibikes, Waterskiing, and over 40 other unforgettable activities. Community is the lifeblood of Camp Awosting and campers become a true part of the Ebner Camps family. The close-knit atmosphere allows Awosting’s experienced staff to focus on developing the camp’s core values in their campers: brotherhood, independence, confidence and experience. At Camp Awosting their philosophy is “Boys Learn by Doing,” teaching children life lessons through experiences.

Camp Becket for Boys & Chimney Corners Camp for Girls

748 Hamilton Road, Becket, MA

413-623-8991

Located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western MA, these overnight camps focus on independence, confidence, and building life skills in a fun, supportive environment. Parents comment on why their campers return summer after summer: “Chimney Corners has made my girls better friends and happier people, and that’s so much more important than almost anything else I can think of.” -Chimney Corners Parent and “Camp Becket is an amazing place for a child to develop, find themselves, and find their way with others in a positive, values-affirming environment.” -Camp Becket Parent. Kids enjoy private lakes, caring and qualified staff, and over 30 activities, including sports, arts, swimming, sailing, cooking, performing arts, and more. Every day is packed with choice, friendships, and growth.

Camp Chinqueka

1519 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT

Camp Chinqueka is an all-girl summer camp in Bantam, CT, for campers ages 7-16. Since 1955, girls from around the world have made Chinqueka their summer home. Summers at Camp Chinqueka offer a blend of modern programs such Archery, Go-Karts, and High Ropes while continuing camp traditions built over 75 years of history. Whether it’s on the sports field or performing onstage, at Chinqueka girls feel empowered and accomplished. Counselors act as role models to campers, using the camp’s four core values as a foundation to their programs: empowerment, sisterhood, kindness and growth. The Chinqueka philosophy “Where Girls Can Be Girls” is based on a foundation of life lessons through unique and fun experiences.

Camp Level Up

48 Pocono Springs Way, East Stroudsburg, PA

570-218-8166

Camp Level Up is a one-week sleepaway camp experience for campers entering 4th to 11th grade who want to improve on their gaming skills, all while enjoying the traditional camp activities that a sleepaway camp facility can offer. Located and powered by the team at Pocono Springs, a premiere private sleepaway camp in the Poconos (75 miles from NYC), Camp Level Up offers a hybrid program of esports gameplay and traditional camp activities. Campers spend 50% of their day participating in competitive gaming and the other 50% immersed in an assortment of traditional camp activities including sports, adventure, arts and aquatics/lakefront. Campers of all gaming skill levels are welcome!

Dorothy P Flint 4-H Camp

3186 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY

516-832-2591 Ext. 109

Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp, located on 140 scenic acres along the Long Island Sound in Riverhead, NY, offers co-ed overnight and day camp experiences for youth aged 5-16. Guided by the values of leadership, community, and stewardship, the camp empowers youth to grow into engaged, capable individuals ready to meet life’s challenges. Programs include Archery, Nature & Ecology, Outdoor Living & Cooking, Farm & Agriculture, Sports & Swimming, High Ropes, STEAM, Leadership Training, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts & Crafts. With a focus on hands-on 4-H educational programs, campers build confidence, foster creativity, and develop a love for learning in a fun and inclusive environment that celebrates diversity and encourages personal growth.

DREAM Summerstock Vtc Theater Intensive

457 Shirley Rd., Elmer, NJ

862-205-3525

DREAM Summerstock VTC is the ultimate two-week sleepaway intensive for passionate, ambitious young theater artists, ages 12–19. Designed to inspire, challenge, and empower, this program unites a diverse community of performers to rehearse and stage five fully produced shows, train with renowned industry professionals, and participate in cutting-edge workshops—such as Acting for Camera, Vocal Styles (Musical Theater, Rock/Pop, and Mastering the Riff), Dance (Theater, Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop, Vogue—even a Beyoncé class!), and College Audition Prep. Beyond the stage, campers enjoy swimming, sports, and hiking, then come together for unforgettable nights of campfires, karaoke, and dance parties. It’s a transformative,high-energy experience blending artistry, adventure, and lifelong friendships—leaving campers inspired, exhilarated, and counting down the days until their next summer!

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps & Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps

1035 Fairview Lake Rd., Newton, NJ

973-383-9282

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps and its sister camp, Lake in the Woods YMCA Camps at Blair Academy, offer unforgettable summer adventures filled with wonder, magic, and personal growth. Located in scenic northwestern New Jersey, these sleepaway camps provide kids entering 2nd-10th grades with the opportunity to explore nature, build lifelong friendships, and discover new passions. Campers can choose from a variety of programs, including traditional camp, ranch camp, adventure trips, specialty camps, and leadership development. Both camps prioritize inclusivity, character-building, and outdoor fun, creating a safe, supportive environment where every camper feels valued. From campfires to creative challenges, each day sparks discovery and joy, inspiring campers to return year after year to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Forest Lake Camp

261 Forest Lake Road, Chestertown, NY

518-623-4771

Forest Lake Camp is not just a summer camp – it’s a family. The camp is located just 3.5 hours from NYC and spans 834 private acres in the breathtaking Adirondacks. Campers spend the summer surrounded by people who encourage them to be themselves, discover new things and challenge themselves. FLC is a “brother/sister camp” (separate camps for boys and girls) with the goal of letting kids rediscover what it means to be a kid. Free from technology, FLC allows campers the chance to discover, experience and thrive. FLC’s mission is to help campers grow confidence and independence while providing them with experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.

Frost Valley

2000 Frost Valley Rd., Claryville, NY

Nestled in the breathtaking Catskill Mountains, just two hours from New York City, Frost Valley offers a safe and inclusive environment where campers of all backgrounds discover the joys of community, nature, art, and recreation. The camp offers one of the most breathtaking natural settings in the country for children. With over 100 summers under their belt, Frost Valley is guided by a mission to build a healthy mind, body and spirit for all. Children from all backgrounds come together to try exciting new things in a safe environment while building friendships. Whether it’s tackling new challenges, building resilience, or forming lifelong friendships, every moment at Frost Valley creates memories that last a lifetime.

Greenwood Trails

390 Winchester Rd, Winsted, CT

Greenwood Trails is an award-winning coed sleepaway camp for ages 7-16 where kids can unplug from technology and just be kids again! Nestled in the foothills of the Berkshires, the camp offers an unforgettable experience filled with fun, friendship, and personal growth. One of the things that sets Greenwood Trails apart is the unique choice-based program. Campers get to choose their own activities, from sports to arts to swimming to nature exploration to flying trapeze to outdoor cooking to an aerial adventure park to messy paint twister and everything in between. This ensures every day is an exciting new opportunity. Beyond the fun, kids build lifelong friendships and develop essential life skills like independence, teamwork, and resilience in a supportive and nurturing environment. At Greenwood Trails, the focus is on creating memories, building community, and helping campers truly be themselves and discover their unique paths.

Incarnation Camp

253 Bushy Hill Rd., Ivoryton, CT

Incarnation Camp is the nation’s oldest co-ed camp, established in 1886. Located in coastal Connecticut on over 700 wooded acres surrounding a mile-long private lake, the camp provides a blend of traditional summer camp fun and experiential learning, offering activities such as ceramics, sports, woodworking, arts and crafts, high and low ropes course, sailing, archery, farm care, and music. Campers enjoy well-rounded programs designed to foster an appreciation for nature and celebrate individual uniqueness. Each summer, over 1,000 campers participate in these adventures, creating lasting memories and connections. With a rich history and a far-reaching alumni network, Incarnation Camp continues to be a cornerstone of youth development and outdoor exploration.

Independent Lake Camp

70 Clark Rd., Thompson, PA

800-399-2267 or 570-727-4160

Independent Lake Camp is a premier overnight summer camp for kids ages 6-17 located in the beautiful Pocono Mountains. ILC is dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting creativity and empowering growth in children with individualized, elective scheduling. Each camper chooses from an impressive array of activities, both traditional and cutting edge. Programs include circus and flying trapeze, gymnastics, sports and fitness, fine arts, nature, cooking, magic, theatre, dance, music and recording studio, skatepark, digital arts, D&D and rocketry, climbing wall and high ropes, equestrian, pool, inflatable aqua-park and watersports on their 100-acre lake and more. Independent Lake campers engage in their favorite interests, while also having the opportunity to try something new every day. They connect with others, make everlasting memories and friends, while growing and learning lifelong skills.

Kamp Kohut

151 Kohut Rd., Oxford, Maine

Rich in Maine camping traditions since 1907, Kamp Kohut provides a beautiful location, extensive facilities and a nurturing environment. Surrounded by 11-mile Thompson Lake, Kohut offers a magnificent setting with a program designed to create lifelong friendships, skills, and memories. One counselor per 2.5 campers ensures the individual needs of its campers. An excellent program combines structure with choice and allows campers the opportunity to choose from over 50 different activities. Weekly trips throughout beautiful Maine, and fun all-camp special events complement its regular schedule. Experienced and enthusiastic counselors provide high quality instruction, a kind bunk environment, and a safe setting for everyone. Kamp Kohut is ACA accredited and serves campers ages 7-16.

Tranquillity Camp

170 Tranquillity Road, Earlton, NY

518-634-7650

Tranquillity Camp offers campers more than endless outdoor activities or arts and crafts. The camp’s 107 years of long-standing traditions provide them with meaningful opportunities to develop character that lasts a lifetime. Tranquillity is a traditional youth sleepaway summer camp, where Jewish-led values guide campers as they learn to respect themselves, each other, and the world around them. Its 1,200-acre property in the picturesque Catskills offers a safe and exciting environment for campers to discover their passions and experience a sense of belonging and community. Tranquillity Camp has 3-, 4-, and 7-week sessions for campers aged 7 to 15. Attend an Open House or schedule a tour to see why Tranquillity Camp is part of growing up—the best part!

West End House Camp

294 Road Between the Ponds, Parsonsfield, ME

207-625-9365

West End House Camp believes in the transformative power of authentic boyhood experiences. For generations, they have created an environment where young men discover themselves, forge lifelong friendships, and develop essential character traits through meaningful play. From the sparkling waters of the waterfront to the experimental excitement of the Margolin Center, every corner of the campus invites discovery and growth. Whether competing in chess tournaments, learning to waterski, or engaging in athletic pursuits, campers learn that achievement comes in many forms. Camp isn’t just about the activities—it’s about fostering a strong sense of community. With 120 campers, ages 7-15, WEHC offers the ideal setting for forming close bonds with bunkmates while also connecting with peers across different age groups.

YMCA Camp Gorham

265 Darts Lake Rd., Eagle Bay, NY

315-357-6401

YMCA Camp Gorham believes in creating lasting memories and fostering personal growth through adventure and community. This overnight camp in the beautiful Adirondacks offers a unique opportunity for children to explore new horizons, build lifelong friendships, and develop essential life skills. Whether a seasoned camper or new to the experience, Camp Gorham provides the opportunity for kids from all backgrounds to come together to unplug and connect, emerging with a positive sense of self and confidence in who they are. Engaging programs are designed to cater to a range of interests, ensuring every camper feels included and empowered. From thrilling adventures to creative activities, there’s always something exciting to discover at Camp Gorham.