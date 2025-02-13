Amazing Manhattan Day Camps

Sending kids to day camp is one of the best ways to give them a summer full of fun, growth, and unforgettable memories. Day camp provides a unique opportunity for children to build confidence, make new friends, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive environment where they can go home at the end of the day. Whether they’re trying something new or deepening a passion they already love, the day camp experience is about more than just filling the days—it’s about fostering independence, creativity, and resilience. It’s a summer adventure that kids will carry with them long after the season ends.

In the heart of the city that never sleeps, Manhattan’s day camps are buzzing with excitement. Discover how Manhattan’s programs combine fun, enrichment, and the energy of the city for an unforgettable summer.

Chelsea Piers Field House Manhattan

62 Chelsea Piers, Manhattan

212-336-6500

Chelsea Piers offers dynamic summer camp programs for children ages 3 to 17 in Manhattan. These camps provide a variety of sports and activities designed to keep children active, engaged, and entertained throughout the summer. Located on the Hudson River, this campus features state-of-the-art facilities offering programs in gymnastics, ice skating/hockey, parkour, soccer, golf, and more. Programs are tailored for various age groups, from preschoolers to high schoolers, ensuring age-appropriate activities and instruction. Weekly enrollment options are available to accommodate family schedules. Registration for the 2025 summer camp season is open. Enroll early and save!

Creative Arts and Sports

268 Mulberry St., Manhattan

646-344-1070

Creative Arts and Sports offers an exciting Summer Day Camp at their Soho/Lower East Side location, where basketball takes center court! Kids will enhance their skills through drills, games, and friendly competition, all while building teamwork and confidence. The camp runs from mid-June through the end of July, with flexible enrollment options for one week or day-by-day participation. In August, a special 3-week basketball day camp in Southampton provides young athletes with the chance to elevate their game. The camp offers a high-energy, basketball-focused experience. Every day is a slam dunk, with skill development, sportsmanship, and tons of fun on the court!

NY Kids Club

Locations throughout Manhattan

Camp Kids Club is designed for children aged 2.5 to 6 years, providing a dynamic blend of STEM, gym, dance, and art activities. With flexible enrollment options ranging from single-day drop-ins to the full summer season, and schedule choices of 9 am–12 pm, 9 am–4 pm, or 9 am–6 pm (at select locations), it runs from June 2 to August 31 across 17 convenient locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. For older children aged 5 to 8, Explorer Camps offer week-long adventures in Parkour or Dance, fostering creativity and a love for learning. These camps are available at select locations during the summer, with sessions running fro 9am to 12pm. Both camps provide a safe, nurturing environment where children can develop new skills, build confidence, and make lasting memories.

Oasis Day Camp Central Park

795 Columbus Ave., Manhattan

914-712-5054

Oasis Day Camp is for ages 3 to 10th grade, offering a traditional camp experience—in Central Park! This dedicated team of educators is committed to engaging activities, safe environment, emotional development/self-esteem, resilience, and vital life skills.Early Start Imagination Camp-(3yrs-K) is your child’s introduction to new experiences and making friends, with specialized care by experienced professionals and developmentally appropriate activities. Lower Camp (grades K, 1 and 2) includes fun-filled days of adventure/exploration with sports, art, music, swimming, enrichment and nature. Upper Camp (3rd-5th grade) offers variety for growing interests; activities include basketball, soccer, flag football, swimming, nature/adventure, painting, theater and crafts. Travel Camp (6th-10th grade) are available for older campers with trips to theme parks, museums, Broadway shows, sporting events and overnights.

Play On! Studios

263 West 86th St., Manhattan

347-709-4149

Play On! Studios offers theater day camps on the Upper West Side that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games! A welcoming camp atmosphere is perfect for beginners and also more experienced actors. Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4, and multi-week Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. Sign up for one week or more – there’s a new show every session! Spots are limited, so sign up today.

Rella’s German Summer Camp

50 West 97th Street, 1-D

646-837-6777

Rella’s German Summer Camp is New York’s premier German Summer Day Camp, located on The UWS. The camp team is excited to be back for the 11th summer in a row.Kids 1-12yrs, any level of German welcome, no potty training required. Rella parents say “the team lead by Barbara genuinely cares and if you would see the level of thought and attention to detail, they put in each week is incredible. The kids spend so much time outside, are active and come back home happy and excited… couldn’t ask for more.” Call today, wir freuen uns!

Steve & Kate’s Camp

Manhattan Locations in UES, UWS, Kips Bay, West Village:

Trevor Day School – Upper School, 312 E 95th St.

Trevor Day School – Lower School, 1 W 88th St.

United Nations International School, 24-50 FDR Dr

Academy of St. Joseph, 111 Washington Place

Since 1980 Steve & Kate’s Camp has trusted kids to choose their own activities and plan their own days in real-time. Whether campers are designing, building, coding, creating, baking, dancing, playing, eating, sewing, skipping—it’s all on their own schedule. When you empower children to make their own choices and be their own bosses, they discover new reserves of confidence, resiliency, and creativity–all while learning to make course corrections and trust themselves as they go. Families can buy as many days as they’d like, and use them at any time. No weekly reservations or commitments required–just show up! If for any reason your plans change, the camp wlll automatically refund any unused passes in full at summer’s end. Open to ages 4-12. Lunch, snacks, and all hours (8am–6pm) are included.

Trinity Discovery Day Camp

139 W. 91st St., Manhattan

212-932-6849

The Trinity Discovery Day Camp provides an opportunity for campers to be kids again. Campers get to engage with each other while swimming, playing tennis, chess, golf and much more. They also will have pool parties on Fridays and, of course, ices everyday! Five weeklong sessions are available between June 16 and July 18.