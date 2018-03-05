Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 9-11)

The Dragon King

This event entails two parts: A workshop, and afterward, a performance. The workshop begins at 1pm, and is recommended for children 8 and up, as it entails the use of marionettes–the Tanglewood Marionettes will demonstrate how kids can express emotions on marionette’s faces. If a child under 8 wants to participate, it is asked that they are accompanied by a parent. The performance of The Dragon King begins at 2:15pm, and through marionettes, tells the story of a grandmother who travels in the sea to find the Dragon King and save the earth. Tickets for the workshop and performance are sold separately. flushingtownhall.org

image: flushingtownhall.org