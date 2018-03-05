Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 9-11)
Kids Fleadh
Kids can enjoy Irish culture at Kids Fleadh hosted by Craic Fest! Held every March in NYC, Craic Fest is an annual Irish film and music festival. Children will experience the best of new Irish cinema through kids short films, while enjoying emerging Irish music, story telling, and more without having to leave the comfort of NYC! Plus kids will learn the art of Irish step dancing. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
KB Whirly
KB Whirly comes to Symphony Space as a part of their family concert series. This one-man-band is packed full of energy, entertainment, and fun. Whirly will perform original songs from past albums such as Songs from the Whirly House, Camp Songs Vol. 1, and Greetings from Cloud 9. symphonyspace.org
image: madisonsquarepark.org
Mammoth Follies
Explore the theory of evolution in this show, full of jokes, old-fashioned music, earth-shattering dances, and giant dinosaur puppets. Kids will learn historic and scientific facts and have a great time doing it! tribecapac.org
image: tribecapac.org
The Dragon King
This event entails two parts: A workshop, and afterward, a performance. The workshop begins at 1pm, and is recommended for children 8 and up, as it entails the use of marionettes–the Tanglewood Marionettes will demonstrate how kids can express emotions on marionette’s faces. If a child under 8 wants to participate, it is asked that they are accompanied by a parent. The performance of The Dragon King begins at 2:15pm, and through marionettes, tells the story of a grandmother who travels in the sea to find the Dragon King and save the earth. Tickets for the workshop and performance are sold separately. flushingtownhall.org
image: flushingtownhall.org
Waves, All That Glows Sees
Kids enter an enchanted tent and discover a magical world where one man’s dreams become their own immersive reality. Visuals and music work together to create a seascape and skyscape you won’t forget any time soon. Each performance date has an 11am and 2pm showing. lincolncenter.org
image: kennedycenter.org
Annual St. Patrick's Open Day
Those seeking a kid-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration can explore and engage with Irish culture at the Irish Arts Center’s annual St. Patrick’s Open Day. Children of all ages are invited to the Center where they’ll learn to play the tin whistle, speak Gaelic with the Center’s instructors, learn how to make soda bread during a cooking demo, participate in an Irish Instrument Petting Zoo, and much more. irishartscenter.org
image: irishartscenter.org
Tilt Kids Festival: Philosophy for Kids
Philosophy is a seemingly deep and intricate subject. However, philosophy can also be quite simple, because it can relate to daily activities, decision making, friendship, kinship, and more. Acclaimed scholar Simon Critchley is coming to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library this Sunday with some of his fellow scholars to lead discussions with children on subjects such as friendship and society. Plus this year, parents can also participate in a concurrent seminar. tiltkidsfestival.org
image: tiltkidsfestival.org
The Beauty of Ballet
At this performance, members of the School of American Ballet perform favorite moments from iconic shows like Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty. The show serves as a fabulous introduction for first-timers to just what ballet is. kumbletheater.org
image: kumbletheater.org
An Evening with Chelsea Clinton
Hang out (and gather up some girl power) with the First Daughter as she reads from her book, She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History. Afterwards, she’ll discuss it with illustrator Alexandra Boiger and their editor, Jill Santopolo. Both Clinton and Boiger will be signing books; you can bring your own copy, buy one with your ticket, or there will copies available for purchase at the event. This event is put on by collaboration between Brooklyn Public Library and Stories Bookshop + Storytelling Lab. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
Meet the Music
This family-friendly concert will get your kiddos feeling the music! Find out how an elephant, a bird, a monkey, and a rabbit learn how to get along during this one-hour performance of Bruce Adolphe’s “Four Harmonious Friends.” Featuring musicians from the Silk Road Project and Global Musicians Workshop, this performance is sure to strike the right chord with the family! There’s also a musical instrument petting zoo before the concert. Ticket required. chambermusicsociety.org
image: chambermusicsociety.org