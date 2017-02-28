Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (March 3-5)

Tilt Kids Festival

The Tilt Kids Festival is taking over NYC this weekend, with two events in particular that we are excited about. First is the "This Isn't Trash" exhibit by Hervé Tullet—known for his beloved children’s book “Press Here.” Kids will get a tour of the exhibit full of his layered, multi-dimensional artworks that will be captured with hundreds of colorfully painted, torn, and reassembled sheets of paper hung from the ceiling. Then, enjoy "Tesseract" by Nacho Flores, Watch with bated breath as he climbs impossible stacks of teetering wooden blocks that rise like mountains and topple like dominoes. Follow him on a surreal adventure through a poetic, shape-shifting landscape where he must battle gravity, befriend ordinary objects, and uncover dreams. (Sunday)



Photo: tiltkidsfestival.org