Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (March 3-5)
Humpback Whales at AMNH + The Bookbinder at Lincoln Center + International Human Rights KidsFest
-
"Humpback Whales" Film At AMNH
Learn all about humpback whales during a screening of the American Museum of Natural History’s new animal documentary, “Humpback Whales.” Families with children of all ages will be transported to the waters surrounding Alaska, Hawaii, and the island of Tonga to discover how these 50-ton mammals play, feed, sing, and communicate. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: Copyright John Hyde/Pacific Stock/amnh.org
-
"The Bookbinder" At Lincoln Center
New Zealand's Trick of the Light Theatre Company will present "The Bookbinder" this Saturday at the Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center. This one-man show combines paper art, shadow play, puppetry, and music to create an original fairytale that's unlike anything you've ever seen! family.
Photo: lincolncenter.org
-
Camp Fairs In Brooklyn
What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child. Join us on March 5 in Park Slope!
-
International Human Rights Art Festival's KidsFest
Kids of all ages are invited to Dixon Place this Saturday for the International Human Rights Art Festival’s KidsFest! Participants can create advocacy art during arts and crafts workshops led by other children. Members of Art and Resistance Through Education (ARTE) and The Ray of Hope Project will also be on hand to run interactive programs designed to education children about the importance of human rights advocacy. (Saturday)
Photo: dixonplace.org
-
"Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure" At The Linda Gross Theater
Join Alice on a rockin' adventure through Wonderland during "Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure" at the Linda Gross Theater. Based on the classic books by Lewis Carroll, this musical theater production reimagines Alice's journey of self-discovery through a rock soundtrack that's perfect for ages 8 and up. This will be the show's New York premiere. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: adagrey.blogspot.com
-
"Aging Magicians" At New Victory Theater
Beginning this Friday, Beth Morrison Projects, VisionIntoArt, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus will present “Aging Magician” at the New Victory Theater. This opera-theater production tells the story of Harold, an aging clockmaker who’s nearing the end of his life. This allegorical tale weaves together music, puppetry, scenic design, and live theater to create a thought-provoking allegory about time, youth, and life. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: brooklynyouthchorus.org
-
Kids Fleadh at Kinepolis
Kids can enjoy Irish culture at Kids Fleadh hosted by Craic Fest! Held every March in NYC, Craic Fest is an annual Irish film and music festival. Children will experience the best of new Irish cinema through kids short films, while enjoying emerging Irish music, story telling, and more without having to leave the comfort of NYC! Plus kids will learn the art of Irish step dancing. (Saturday)
Photo: thecraicfest.com
-
"Life's A Real Dream" By LARD Dog And The Band Of Shy At The People's Improv Theater
Join Lard Dog and his 6-piece Band of Shy in a unique audio-visual production that will entrance and engage all ages. Children will learn the importance of creativity, niceness, and acceptance through catchy songs, multi-media graphics, and interactive props. Full of whimsical theatrics and fantastical lyrics, this production will open up your child’s imagination. The whole family will be tapping their feet to these catchy, silly, funny and high energy tunes. Come see for yourself that life’s a real dream! (Saturday)
Photo: houseoflard.com
-
Broadway Playhouse: Alan Menken at Merkin Concert Hall
Broadway Playhouse introduces kids ages 4-11 to classic Broadway musicals with songs, stories, sing-alongs and audience participation games in which children in the audience are chosen to join the cast on stage. A whole generation of children has grown up with Alan Menken’s songs, which have captured the imagination of millions and won him eight Academy Awards, eleven Grammys, and a Tony Award. This performance includes songs from beloved musicals and films including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Aladdin,” “Enchanted,” “Hercules” and “Newsies.” (Sunday)
Photo: kaufmanmusiccenter.org
-
Doll Festival: Hinamatsuri At Japan Society
Enjoy the displays of intricately decorated Hinamatsuri dolls while celebrating the health and happiness of young girls with songs, activities, and festival-related food. Enjoy the breathtaking sounds of the koto as a trio of professionals perform and present a contemporary piece along with traditional sounds, led by internationally-recognized koto artist Masayo Ishigure of Sawai Koto Academy. Children make their very own hina dolls and are able to try their hand at playing the koto alongside the beautifully dressed artists. (Sunday)
Photo:
-
Tilt Kids Festival
The Tilt Kids Festival is taking over NYC this weekend, with two events in particular that we are excited about. First is the "This Isn't Trash" exhibit by Hervé Tullet—known for his beloved children’s book “Press Here.” Kids will get a tour of the exhibit full of his layered, multi-dimensional artworks that will be captured with hundreds of colorfully painted, torn, and reassembled sheets of paper hung from the ceiling. Then, enjoy "Tesseract" by Nacho Flores, Watch with bated breath as he climbs impossible stacks of teetering wooden blocks that rise like mountains and topple like dominoes. Follow him on a surreal adventure through a poetic, shape-shifting landscape where he must battle gravity, befriend ordinary objects, and uncover dreams. (Sunday)
Photo: tiltkidsfestival.org