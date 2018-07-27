Tender Turkey Meatloaf Perfect For Your Toddler

Make dinnertime a full on family event with this delicious turkey meatloaf recipe from Aurora Satler’s “The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook!”

Tender Turkey Meatloaf

SERVES 6

This is one of those recipes that is not overly impressive but will get you through many a weeknight and feed the whole family quite happily. Meatloaf has a soft texture for baby teeth and if your soon-to-be toddler is finicky on meaty textures it is a really good way to get them to enjoy it.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

½ cup (76 g) finely diced onion

½ cup (51 g) finely diced celery (1 rib celery)

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 (1.3-lb [590-g]) package ground turkey meat

1 egg

¼ cup (11 g) fresh bread crumbs

¼ cup (27 g) dry bread crumbs

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp (4 g) Italian seasoning or dried oregano

5 tbsp (73 ml) ketchup, divided

Sea salt and freshly cracked pepper

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (177°C).

In a large pan, add the olive oil and cook the onion and celery on medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Stir to prevent the mixture from burning. Lower the heat to medium, add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

In a large bowl, mix the turkey, egg, bread crumbs, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, Italian seasoning and 3 tablespoons (45 g) of ketchup. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Spoon the mixture into a loaf pan and level the top. Spoon the remaining ketchup on top in a thin layer and top with pepper, and bake for 1 hour.

Serve warm.

To learn more about Aurora Satler and The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook, head to aurorasatler.com!

Reprinted with permission from The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook by Aurora Satler, Page Street Publishing Co. 2018.