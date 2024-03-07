Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Best Irish Restaurants in NYC and Nearby 2024

The Best Irish Restaurants in NYC and Nearby 

It’s easy being green in NYC! St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17, and there are so many places in our area to enjoy traditional Irish food.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best Irish restaurants in NYC and nearby that are family friendly to help you celebrate the holiday. At these restaurants and pubs, families can enjoy traditional Irish fare, including fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, and more.

Many of these restaurants also offer kid perks, including kids’ menus and discounts. Experience the season of St. Patrick’s Day in NYC and nearby at one (or more!) of these restaurants. 

Click on a region to jump to restaurants near you!

Irish Restaurants in Manhattan

Neary’s

358 E. 57 St.
(212) 751-1434
Hours: Daily, 4-11pm

Neary’s opened on St. Patrick’s Day in 1967 and continues to be one of the most popular Irish restaurants in the city.

Some of the restaurant’s signature dishes include prime rib of beef, corned beef and cabbage, and more savory dishes. Browse through the website, and you’ll see how cozy it looks inside—a perfect place for celebrating the holiday with family. 

Landmark Tavern

626 11 Ave.
(212) 247-2562
Hours: Daily, kitchen is open 12-10pm. The bar is open until 12am.

This restaurant is great for lunch or dinner with the family. Plus, there’s plenty of things to do nearby, as it’s located near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, the Theater District and more places families love.

Kids Menu: Options include chicken fingers, fish fingers and chips, buttery pasta with cheese and more. 

Le Chéile

839 W. 181 St.
(212) 740-3111
Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11am-12am; Friday and Saturday 11am-2am; Sunday, 11am-12am

Le Chéile is a Gaelic phrase that doesn’t really have an English language equivalent, but the feeling is universal: it means “together.”

Families love this Manhattan restaurant, which offers great food and beautiful views of the George Washington Bridge.

Kids Menu: Options include penne pasta, kids PB&J, junior grilled cheese, chicken tenders and more. Also check out the kids brunch menu

Finnegans Wake Pub

1361 First Ave.
(212) 737-3664
Hours: Daily, 11am-4am (kitchen closes earlier)

A local favorite on the Upper East Side, options here include shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, burgers and a variety of appetizers, including chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and more.

Connolly’s Pub and Restaurant

121 W. 45 St. (Times Square)
(212) 597-5126
14 E. 47 St.
(212) 867-3767
Hours: Vary by location.

With two locations in Manhattan, Connolly’s offer an extensive menu of classic Irish dishes, like beef stew and fish and chips, but lots of other items too.

There’s Guinness grilled rib steak, walnut crusted salmon, coconut chicken curry and so much more. Gluten-free buns and pasta are available.

Rosie Dunn’s

729 Third Ave.
(212) 888-4679
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 am to 2 am; Thursday and Friday, 11:30 am to 4 am; Saturday, 12 pm to 4 am; Sunday, 12 pm to 2 am

Beautifully decorated with flowers, photographs of an era gone by, light fixtures, vases and other décor inspired by the early 1900s—you’ll love the ambiance of this restaurant.

Options include a crispy fish sandwich made of battered cod, fish and chips with homemade tartar sauce, Guinness Irish beef stew and much more. Also check out Rosie’s brother restaurant, Bayard’s. 

Molly’s 

287 Third Ave.
(212) 889-3361
Hours: Check the schedule online.

Failte! This means “welcome” in Gaelic. And that’s exactly how you’ll feel at this long-time favorite destination in Manhattan.

Selections here include corned beef and cabbage, herb and tomato crusted salmon, lots of appetizers like potato skins and chicken fingers, and more. 

The Playwright Tavern

202 W. 49 St.
(212) 262-9229
Hours: Daily, 11am-4am

Here’s another one of the best family-friendly Irish restaurants in NYC and nearby. Whether you’re spending the day in Manhattan or you live here, this place is great for relaxing and enjoying delicious Irish-American food.

Kids Menu: Chicken fingers, grilled cheese, hamburgers and more. 

Watermark

Pier 15, 78 South St.
(212) 742-8200

The 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant on Pier 15 will be celebrating from March 17-19 with Paddy’s in Pink. Check the website for more information. 

Irish Restaurants in Queens

Donovan’s Pub

5724 Roosevelt Ave.
(718) 429-9339
Hours: Daily, 11am-11pm (seating until 10pm)

When putting together a list of the best Irish restaurants in NYC and nearby, you can’t leave out Donovan’s! Open since 1966 and known as Woodside’s landmark gathering place, Donovan’s is arguably the city’s most famous Irish pub and restaurant.

On almost any night, you can see families gathering from the neighborhood and as far as outside of Queens to enjoy options such as fish and chips, award-winning burgers, one of the best Irish coffees in town and more.

Cronin and Phelan’s

38-14 Broadway
(718) 545-8999
Hours: 10 am to 4 am, daily

Options at this Astoria-based restaurant include California turkey burger, Irish-style chicken curry, bangers and mash, fish and chips and more.

Kids Menu: Options include chicken fingers, chicken patty and fries, sausages and chips and more. 

The Cottage

10807 72 Ave.
(718) 480-8052
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:30am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 am to 11 pm

Enjoy a variety of sandwiches, wraps, burgers and more. There’s also an extensive brunch menu available on weekends. 

Bridie’s Bar & Grill

64-54 Dry Harbor Rd
(718) 426-8580
Hours: 12 pm to 2 am, daily

Families love this restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere that offers so many options when it comes to food and drink. Kids will have trouble deciding between items like corn fritters, loaded tots, burgers and a selection of mac and cheese dishes.

And if you love wings, this place is for you. Flavors include honey chipotle, dry rub lemon pepper, teriyaki and lots more. 

Irish Restaurants in Brooklyn

The Wicked Monk

9510 Third Ave.
(347) 497-5152
Hours (kitchen): Monday-Friday, 12-10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11am-10pm

Located in Bay Ridge, this restaurant is a Brooklyn and Staten Island favorite. There are lots of delicious dinner options, but the brunch and lunch menus are extensive, too. 

Irish Restaurants in the Bronx

The Rambling House

4292 Katonah Ave.
(718) 798-4510
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-2am; Friday-Saturday, 11am-4am. Hours for the restaurant’s Secret Garden: Thursday-Fridays, 5pm-close; Saturday-Sunday, 12pm-close

There’s so much to choose from here. Enjoy tasty casual dining fair featuring lots of traditional Irish dishes and family favorites like fish and chips, burgers, lots of sandwiches and wraps and more. 

An Beal Bockt Cafe

445 W. 238 St.
(718) 884-7127
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11am-2am; Saturday-Sunday, 10am-2am. (kitchen open until 10pm)

Enjoy Irish art, music, poetry, comedy, theater and more while dining on fish and chips, chicken curry, and other traditional Irish dishes. 

Irish Restaurants in Staten Island

Canlon’s Restaurant 

1825 N. Railroad Ave.
(718) 667-3013
Hours: 12 to 8 pm, daily

The service at this hidden gem on Staten Island is warm and friendly, and the food exquisite. Enjoy many delicious eats, including tons of appetizer options, entrees such as filet of sole, seafood combination, lots of steaks and more.

Kids Menu: Options include bar pie pizza, mac and cheese, ravioli from the famous Pastosa’s, chicken fingers, grilled filet mignon and more. 

Joyce’s Tavern

3823 Richmond Ave.
(718) 948-0220
Hours (kitchen): Sunday-Wednesday, 12-10pm; Thursday-Saturday, 12pm-12am

Bar menu at this South Shore restaurant includes pretzel sticks with beer cheese, hotdogs, bar pie and more. With regular entree purchases, kids eat free on Wednesdays, 5-8pm.   

O’Neill’s

1614 Forest Ave.
(718) 273-4481
Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 12 am

Families love the rustic and cozy atmosphere at this popular Staten Island Irish restaurant located along Forest Avenue, a quaint street lined with restaurants, cafes and shops. Options here include Irish pub meatloaf, crispy Guinness fish and chips, New York strip steak and so much more.

Kids Menu: Includes chicken tenders, penne pasta, quesadilla, mac and cheese, mini cheeseburger, grilled chicken breast. 

Duffy’s

650 Forest Ave.
(718) 447-9276
Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 11 pm 

A neighborhood institution on Staten Island since 1985, Duffy’s offers some of the best burgers in town! Also enjoy hot sandwiches, cold sandwiches, salads, appetizers and soups. 

Irish Restaurants in Westchester

Heritage Bar and Restaurant 

960 McLean Ave., Yonkers
(914) 776-7532
Hours: 9 am to 10 pm, daily

Cozy cozy cozy! Families love the comfortable, home-like atmosphere of this local dining spot. The menu is almost endless and features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kids Menu: Breakfast items include French toast, pancakes and lots of sides. Lunch and dinner features chicken nuggets, penne pasta, grilled cheese and Irish sausage. 

Irish Coffee Shop

946 McLean Ave., Yonkers
(914) 776-3309
Hours: Daily, 6am-9pm

Enjoy traditional Irish eats at this cute café. The coffee and tea menu includes Barry’s Irish tea, coffee, café mocha, lattes, hot chocolate.

Kids Menu: Breakfast includes a fun PB&J pancake sandwich, pirates eye egg toast and sausage, and more to choose from. Lunch and dinner includes pizza and fries, burgers and more. 

Rory Dolan’s

890 McLean Ave., Yonkers
(914) 776-2946
Hours: 11 am to 4 pm, daily

Enjoy the beautiful and elegant ambiance here while dining on Irish-American cuisine.

Kids Menu: Chicken nuggets, beef sliders, mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese, Irish sausage, penne pasta.

McKeon’s Bar and Restaurant 

996 McLean Ave.
(914) 530-2386
Hours (dining room hours): Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-11pm; Sunday, 10am-10pm.

Dinner options include steaks, fish and more.

Kids Menu: Options include mozzarella sticks, Irish sausages, pasta with butter or marinara, and more. 

Mickey Spillane’s

431 White Plains Rd., Eastchester
(914) 395-3838
Hours: Monday, 3 pm to 2 am; Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 am to 2 am; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 am to 4 am; Sunday, 11:30 am to 2 am 

Shepherd’s pie, Galway Bay fish and chips, grilled Atlantic salmon and more. 

The Irish Bank

230 E. Hartsdale Ave., Hartsdale
(914) 713-8840
Hours: call for hours

Offering a friendly, casual and easy atmosphere, the Irish Bank has lots of delicious options, including a traditional Irish breakfast, appetizers, entrees and more.

Kids Menu: Options include chicken tenders, cheeseburger, grilled cheese and more.

Irish Restaurants in Long Island

Radigan’s Pub and Casual Dining

1094 Long Beach Rd., South Hempstead
(516) 486-9127
Hours: Sunday, 11am-9pm; Monday-Tuesday, 4-9pm; Wednesday, 4-10pm; Thursday, 4-11pm; Friday, 3pm-12am; Saturday, 11am-12am

The name says it all. Enjoy casual dining at this fun local restaurant. The menu has lots of tasty options, including Atlantic salmon, fish and chips, a corned beef platter and more.

Kids Menu: Includes chicken nuggets, grilled cheese, man and cheese, pasta marinara or butter, and more. 

Jackie Reilly’s 

3964 Hempstead Turnpike, Bethpage
(516) 731-7544
Hours: 11:30 am to 4 am, daily

Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes in a relaxed atmosphere.

Kids Menu: Includes grilled cheese, chicken fingers and mini burgers. 

The Irish Coffee Pub 

131 Carleton Ave., East Islip
(631) 277-0007
Hours: Call for information.

Enjoy a variety of Irish classics, including Dublin-style fish and chips, salmon O’Brien, corned beef and cabbage, and more. The venue is also a catering hall where many people hold private parties, including weddings.

