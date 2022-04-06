Where to Eat on Easter Sunday in NYC 2022

Easter is meant to be celebrated and that is why families gather and share a homemade meal. If you feel like changing the script a little, why not gather at a restaurant where your family members can focus on each other rather than the mess in the kitchen. Many restaurants in New York City provide special Easter accommodations where they prepare and plate some of the most desired foods. This list shows you the best restaurants that want to celebrate Easter day with you and your family.

If you’re looking for more Spring activities, check out NYC Bucket List: The Ultimate Insiders Guide!

Marea

240 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019

Marea is supposed to remind diners of coastal Italy while providing that undeniable New York vibe. This restaurant will be providing a 3-course Prix Fixe menu for Easter, specifically brunch between 12 and 2:45 pm. Some dishes include grilled octopus, squid ink lobster ravioli, pan-seared wild striped bass, and tiramisu. The cost is $135 per person and you can book a reservation on their website and you can see the rest of their menu here.

Villa Mosconi

69 MacDougal St., New York, NY 10012

Villa Mosconi has offered authentic Northern Italian cuisine since 1976. This family-run restaurant has an Easter Sunday menu, which boasts dishes such as roasted lamb, stuffed pork chops, gnocchi al pesto, baked clams, and spumoni. The first seating will be at 12 pm, the second at 2 pm, and the third at 5 pm. The seats are filling up, so call 212-673-0390 or make a reservation and see their menu here.

David Burke Tavern

135 E 62nd St., New York, NY 10065

David Burke Tavern is a modern American restaurant that provides an eclectic presentation and atmosphere. Easter brunch will be offered from 11 am to 6 pm. The menu is a 3-course Prix Fixe, $65 per person. Plus, a $25 2-course kid’s menu is available. Some dishes are a spring onion tart, roasted baby radish bruschetta, pastrami smoked salmon benedict and a cheesecake lollipop tree. You can book a reservation and see the rest of the menu here.

Fogo de Chao

40 W 53rd St., New York, NY 10019

Fogo de Chao is a Brazilian Steakhouse that slowly grills meat in the traditional churrasco style. Brunch will be served from 11 am to 2 pm and dinner will be served from 2 to 9 pm. Children receive special pricing, based on age. Some popular choices on the dinner menu are warm pao de queijo, filet mignon and indulgent cuts, and the Chilean sea bass. You can book a reservation on their website and find more Easter information here.

Hutte

1652 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10028

Hutte is known for their exquisite Austrian cuisine. They will serve brunch and dinner on Easter. Some items from their general menu include a double smoked bacon BLT, a traditional Austrian breakfast, fondue and seared duck breast. They also boast a great wine selection. There is only cozy outdoor seating available. You can make a reservation and see their menus on their website.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

1221 6th Ave., New York, NY 10020

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is meant to be an American steakhouse for those who love tradition and elegance. They will be offering a 3-course Easter menu and a few a la carte options of seafood and steak. Easter Brunch offers bread pudding french toast and butcher’s cut steak and eggs. Reservations can be made on their website and you can see the rest of the Easter menu here.

Kellari Taverna

19 W 44th St., New York, NY 10036

Kellari Taverna prepares simple authentic Greek food, especially seafood. They are offering two Easter specials, one on April 17th Easter Sunday and one on April 24th for Greek Easter Sunday. If you would like to experience Greek tradition, from live music to roasted lamb then Greek Easter sounds like the event for you. April 17th’s menu includes a 3-course prix fixe dinner at $49.95. April 24th’s menu is not prix fixe. You can make a reservation or see both menus here.

Socarrat Paella Bar

259 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

953 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10022

284 Mulberry St., New York, NY 10012

Socarrat Paella Bar has three locations in NYC: Nolita, Midtown and Chelsea. Obviously, paella is meant to be shared which makes it a great dish for a gathering of friends or family. This restaurant offers other traditional Spanish dishes, like tapas such as patatas bravas, croquettes, and Spanish octopus. They are open for brunch and dinner. Certain seats have already been filled, so make a reservation on their website soon!

Da Andrea

35 W 13th St., New York, NY 10011

Da Andrea offers classic Italian food for brunch and dinner. They are open from 11:00am to 10:00pm, the menu changes at 4:00pm. Some of their regular menu items include pappardelle, tuna tartare, a variety of flatbreads, cacio pepe and carbonara. To make a reservation you can call 212-367-1979 or click here.

Bar Boulud

1900 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

Bar Boulud serves traditional French food accompanied by a variety of wines. They will be serving an Easter brunch from 11:00am to 5:00pm. There will be an a la carte brunch menu and Easter specials. The specials include asparagus salad, grilled trout, and a rack of lamb. You can make a reservation on their website and see more Easter information here.

City Experiences Bateaux

Chelsea Piers Pier 61, New York, NY 10011

City Experiences is offering Bateaux dinner cruises this Easter. There is Premier Plus with a three hour dinner and cruise on a glass windowed deck. The Signature cruise is a two and half hour cruise. If you would like to see amazing views of the NYC skyline while dining then you better hurry to book your ticket. Some shared items on the menus include braised beef short rib and root vegetable fricassee. For Premier Plus you can see the menu and get your ticket here. For a Signature cruise you can see the menu and get your ticket here.

Good Enough to Eat

520 Columbus Ave., New York, NY 10024

Good Enough to Eat is an American restaurant that is offering an Easter menu with a homemade feel. The menu includes dishes such as coconut shrimp, glazed ham with scalloped potatoes, lemon parmesan salmon and Peeps bunny cake. This special menu will be available from 3:00pm to 10:00pm. Reservations cannot be made online, but you can check the wait time by calling in, 212-496-0163. Their full Easter menu can be found here.

Ichiran

374 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

152 W 49th St, New York, NY 10020

132 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001

If you want to do something different this Easter or you are looking for a quieter celebration, Ichiran makes amazing Ramen. At three locations, Brooklyn, Times Square and Midtown, they have honed their recipes to perfection. Some of the items on their menu include tonkotsu ramen, yakibuta, and veggie ramen. On Sundays they are open from 12 to 9 pm. They do not take reservations so there may be a wait time.