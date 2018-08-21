Sponsored Scoop: Have a Fashion Filled Day at The Fashion Class!

The Fashion Class, a child-friendly sewing studio, is now offering Mommy & Me sewing lessons, fashionable play dates and creative birthday parties for kids! The Fashion Class features kid-friendly and safe sewing machines in their bright and fun midtown studio. Instructors, all fashion designers themselves, are trained to teach the sewing process in an easily understood fashion. An easy and simple way to learn a new life-long skill.

Mommy & Me sewing lessons feature family friendly matching sewing projects such as throw pillows, tote bags, skirts, tops and aprons. The Fashion Class welcomes custom projects too. Starting at $50 per person, all fabric and supplies are included.

Fashionable play dates and group sewing lessons are perfect for a rainy day or a birthday activity; children ages 6+ can visit to create a sewing project; like a tote, skirt, PJ shorts or Pillow, a Room Decor craft or even jewelry. Play dates start at $40 per person and all supplies are included.

A Birthday Party at The Fashion Class is every fashionistas dream! The birthday girl or boy may choose a sewing, fashion design or fashion runway party package. All birthday parties include private use of the 2500 square foot studio, decorations, paper goods, goody bags and project supplies. Birthday Party packages start at $575.

Since 2010 The Fashion Class has specialized in fun fashion design and sewing classes, camps and parties for girls and boys.

The Fashion Class is located in the Garment District at 21 West 39th Street, 4th Floor, between 5th and 6th avenues in Manhattan, NY near all Bryant Park and Times Square subways.

The Fashion Class

21 West 39th Street New York NY 10018

646.329.6663

midtown@thefashionclass.com