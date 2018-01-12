Sponsored Scoop: Advantage Tennis

Katerina Sevcikova first picked up a racquet as a 6 year-old living in Prague, when her parents and grandparents encouraged her to learn to play. That was the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Just a few years later, she ranked in the top 20 in Girls 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s in the Czech Republic. During her college years at the University of Missouri, Katerina ranked as high as #4 in NCAA Division 1 doubles and #62 in singles, along with being named Rookie of the year in the Central Region. She also competed on the ITF and USTA Women’s Pro Circuit.

From serious competitor to devoted coach and teacher

Katerina is a USTA Eastern 10u Lead Coach and Clinician and was recognized by the Eastern Section for her outstanding contributions to 10-and-under tennis for 2016. Additionally she is a certified USPTA Elite Professional, USTA High Performance Coach and ITPA Tennis Performance Specialist.

She served as the Director of Tennis at Grand Slam Tennis Club and Associate Director with Con petire Tennis School.

She helps motivate her students by developing tennis skills in the context of learning to play. Taking a well-rounded approach in her teaching, she provides emphasis on all key parts of the game including mental, physical, tactical and technical skills.

A gift for sharing her love of the game

Katerina’s passion for working with young people, instincts and insights allow her to find new ways to help girls and boys grow and develop — whether it’s a high performance junior player or a beginner just learning how to handle a racquet. When asked about influences on her teaching style, she cites tennis expert Rick Ferman. And in case you’re wondering, her favorite player is Roger Federer!

Making an innovative, strong tennis program even better

Katerina will be leading the development and expansion plans for Advantage QuickStart in 2018, sharing her expertise in the creation, implementation and growth of programming for young players. QuickStart is tennis customized for various ages and abilities to make the game easier to learn for players as young as age 3.

Katerina makes learning tennis interactive and fun! Using her play-based format she keeps kids active, engaged, and having a fantastic time. The tennis community is delighted to welcome Katerina to NYC and we’re certain young players and their parents will feel the same way.

For more information, please visit quickstartny.com.