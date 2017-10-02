Shop The Best Baby Carriers For International Babywearing Week
Just in time for International Babywearing Week 2017, here’s a selective guide to the top baby carriers on the market
October 2-8, 2017, is International Babywearing Week! Integrate your baby into your life with ease with a super-cool baby carrier! Our top 10 baby carrier picks are great for offering the practical bonding experience of babywearing while also being comfortable, safe, and stylish (coming in an array of festive colors and patterns). In fact, the IHDI (International Hip Dysplasia Institute) recommends babywearing for healthy hip development as long as the correct carrying position (spread-squat position) is guaranteed.
So, go ahead, get "carried" away!
CYBEX Yema - Fashion Collection Koi
This new carrier fashion from CYBEX is about as high style as it gets. The Yema Tie meets the IHDI's recommendations for safe babywearing, and it offers ergonomic seating, head and neck support for baby, and comfy padded shoulder straps. Plus, it's made from a wrap-like cotton fabric and features a gorgeous limited edition Koi design. $259.95, cybex-online.com
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One
Free up your hands using the Baby Carrier One created by BabyBjorn--the gold standard in baby carriers--to hold babies from 0-3 years old. This product is made of mesh and comes in a variety of stylish color options. $135, babybjorn.com
Baby K'tan ORGANIC
This eco-chic carrier is 100 percent organic is crafted with material that features a unique one-way stretch. Additionally, the Baby K'tan ORGANIC offers ergonomic positioning for healthy infant development, even weight distribution across back and shoulders, and a double-loop design slips on like a t-shirt. $59.95, babyktan.com
Ergobaby Four Position 360 Way Baby Carrier
Designed for parents on the go, Ergobaby’s four-position 360 baby carrier makes leading an active life easy. With its padded shoulder straps and wide support band, carrying your baby is safer and more comfortable than ever. $160, ergobaby.com
LILLEbaby ESSENTIALS - Original - Charcoal Anchors Away
This nautical carrier is as cute as it is a total game-changer! This four-position carrier is machine-washable, 100 percent cotton, and offers plenty of handy pockets to stash essentials while on the go. $89.99, lillebaby.com
Boba Carrier Octabela
Invest in a carrier that grows with your child with Boba’s awesome carrier. Made for growing children between 7-45 lbs, this adjustable carrier also features super-cool original artwork by the company founder's daughter. $150, boba.com
BabyHawk Circinus on Charcoal Meh Dai ~ OOAK!
Hand-crafted by Griffen Dye Works in Los Angeles California, this safe and stylish carrier (ideal for babies 8-40 lbs) is truly one-of-a-kind. $104.95, babyhawk.com
Beco Gemini Baby Carrier
Cruise around the city in style while carrying your baby with Beco’s 100 percent cotton Gemini Baby Carrier. With multiple bright patterns (we're loving the Flamingop attern) to choose from, Beco’s carrier will allow you stand out in any crowd. $150, becobaby.com
CatBird Baby pikkolo newborn-to-toddler carrier
Wear your baby in the simplest way with this fab carrier from CatBird Baby. Available in several patterns (our fave is the Astoria print), the pikkolo style is both versatile and functional. This item fits a variety of woman and caregivers. $129, catbirdbaby.com
bitybean Baby Carrier
Hit the streets of New York with your child in bitybean's lime green, super-compact, light-weight carrier (a past Best in Show winner from the New York Baby Show). The carrier can hold 8-40 lbs and is meant for children over 3 years of age. $69.95, bitybean.com