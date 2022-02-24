11 Birthing Bag Essentials for Moms and Babies

Birthing Bag Essentials for Moms and Babies

As it gets closer to welcoming your bundle of joy, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed while trying to cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s. Every new mom wants to make sure they are bringing everything that they will need while also not overdoing it. Luckily we have done the research from you and have come up with a list of birthing bag essentials that will help mothers and their new babies with the transition.

Items for Mothers:

A Robe

The hospital will give you a gown to wear while you’re recovering but packing a robe is one of the best and most popular things for new moms to wear. You will want to bring a robe that is comfortable while also one that is loose so it is easy to nurse and get checked by doctors. Some of the best options are Posh Peanut Mommy Robe and Hotouch Women’s Kimono Robes

Necessary Toiletries

When getting ready to go to the hospital, many new parents are so worried about what the baby will need that they don’t think of the standard toiletries that they will need for the 1-3 days you are there. When packing these personal items, think about those that you would pack when going on vacation: shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, face wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, etc. It would also be a good choice to bring travel sizes since all of those items can take up a lot of room.

Lip Balm

Your lips can get very chapped while in labor, which can make it an annoying and uncomfortable feeling after just having a baby. That’s why having a good quality lip balm on hand will help you stay as comfortable as possible while you’re recovering. Some of the top choices we have found are Burt’s Bees Lip Balm or Aquaphor

Nipple Cream

Breastfeeding is already difficult for some moms and you don’t want to make it worse by having sore or cracked nipples. Nipple cream can be a lifesaver to have to give moms some comfort while trying to feed their baby. You want to make sure that the cream you are using is also safe to use for the baby, which is why the Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream and Medela’s Purelan Lanolin Cream are some top choices.

Adult Diapers

Bringing adult diapers along in your bag isn’t a complete necessity since the hospital will provide you with pad and mesh underwear, but many moms have said that they help you feel more comfortable.

Maternity Bras

Now these will be another birthing bag essential if you are planning on breastfeeding. Not only do they make it easier to breastfeed, but it will also provide some much needed support for the moms as well as help with leaking.

Fuzzy Socks

It is all about comfort when you are in labor and are recovering, and what is more comfortable than some fuzzy socks! You will want to bring some of your favorite socks (preferably ones that are non-stick) that you can wear while roaming the halls of the hospital.

Extra Long Cell Phone Charger

Unfortunately the one thing that many hospital rooms don’t have is easy access to outlets, which can be annoying when you just want to wind down in your bed and be on your phone. While you’re initially packing your birthing bag, packing a charger might not seem so essential, but you will definitely thank yourself later.

For Babies:

Blanket

The hospital will give you a couple thinner blankets that you can wrap your baby in, but it’s always a good idea to bring your own warmer one for those colder days and when you are bringing the baby home!

Going Home Outfit

When it is time to finally bring your little one home, you want to make sure that they are leaving in style! Many moms go all out with their baby’s outfits since this will be the first time many family members and friends will be meeting the baby, so make sure you bring all of the accessories to make this outfit special! It is also a good idea to bring different sizes.

Car Seat

The ride home with the baby (especially if this is your first born) can be a little intimidating, so making sure you bring along the best car seat is important! You also want to double check and make sure the car seat is put in the car correctly before you drive away.