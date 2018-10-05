10 NYC Youth Flag Football Programs For Kids This Fall
Get your helmets ready, it’s football season! We’ve rounded up 10 flag football leagues for your future NFL star to take part in!
NYC has plenty of physical activity options for your little one to get involved in and burn off all that extra energy, including non-contact sports like flag football! Flag football allows your child to learn the ins and outs of football without all the tackling while still having a blast with a team. Now that fall is here, we’ve rounded up a list of local youth flag football leagues just in time for football season.
10 Youth Flag Football Leagues
-
14th Street Y
September-November
Ages 5-14
14 Street Y invites kids of all ages to learn and compete in their flag football program! The players will be taught how to throw, catch, run, and defend. They pride themselves on giving each player an equal opportunity to play and learn the sport. 344 East 14th Street.
-
78th Precinct Youth Council
September-November
Ages 7-16
With co-ed divisions from ages 9-16 and a youth program for ages 7-8, kids of all ages can play flag football. Games are played on artificial turf fields throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn and practices take place at local school yards or turf fields. The council follows the rules of NFL FLAG Football.
-
AllSport Brooklyn
October-December
Grades 3-7
AllSports Brooklyn is offering a fall Sunday program with a variety of activities, including flag football for boys in the grades 3-7! The program will run from October-December. 336 Avenue Y, Brooklyn.
-
Asphalt Green
September-December
Ages 5-13
This Upper East Side group offers plenty of classes and recreational flag football teams for an abundance of age ranges. Kids will learn game rules as well as general fitness and training. Asphalt offers co-ed leagues and classes for kids of all ages. The Youth Flag Football League starts in September and ends in December. 555 East 90th Street.
-
Aviator Brooklyn
September-November
Ages 5-14
This Brooklyn indoor facility offers a wide range of classes and leagues for flag football. Classes are open to both boys and girls, making this Flatbush Recreation Center the perfect spot for Brooklyn residents! 3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn.
-
Chelsea Piers
September-December
Ages 7-10
This flag football program held at Chelsea Piers is the perfect outlet for your little football fans. The classes are held indoors, so weather is never an issue. No experience necessary, just sign up online and soon enough your kids will be running the field! Pier 62 at Chelsea Piers.
-
Fastbreak Sports
September-November
Grades K-5
Fastbreak offers classes and scrimmages to teach younger athletes the rules of football as well as techniques and drills to prepare them. The fall Saturday classes encourage a fun and safe competitive environment. Rooftop Turf Field, 353 East 87th Street.
-
NYC Parks
August-November
Ages 5-17
Available at parks throughout all five boroughs of the city, NYC Parks offers free flag football programs to children registered at recreation centers. The programs focus on strategy, drills, and learning game play. NYC Parks flag football is for boys and girls alike, and there is no equipment needed! They even have Wheelchair Flag Football available to children with disabilities. All boroughs.
-
St. Francis Xavier
September-November
Ages 7-17
A Park Slope program since 2007, SFX offers the only NFL-approved flag football youth league to the area! The teams emphasize teamwork and sportsmanship. Most teams are co-ed and divisions are 1-2 year age groups. Prospect Park, Brooklyn.
-
Yorkville Youth Association
September-November
Ages 6-15
Yorkville Youth Association offers flag football leagues for girls and boys of all ages. The non-contact sport group is affiliated with NFL FLAG football. They spots fill up quickly, so sign up on their website soon! 415 E 90th Street.