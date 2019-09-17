Soccer for Toddlers: Programs and Classes for Little Kickers

If you are looking for an extracurricular activity for your young toddlers but not sure where to look, you have come across the right page. Soccer is a fast-growing sport in the US that helps your kids develop skill and the importance of teamwork. If you think your toddler would have tons of fun on the field, these programs are perfect for an introduction to soccer. Scroll through and take a look at these soccer programs for your youngest kickers!

Manhattan

Field House

62 Chelsea Piers

212-336-6500

Sign your kiddos up during fall registration at the Field House. Their soccer program, Little Athletes, is designed to meet the physical, social and developmental ability of children 2-5 years old. And, the same coaches that train the bigger athletes also teach the younger ones, allowing the kids to grow and progress with their teachers.

Neighborhood: Chelsea

Kids in Sports

1420 2nd Ave

212-744-4900

Kids in Sports is a facility that offers various sports to kids. They believe that when kids play sports, they learn how to socialize, follow directions and socialize with other kids. There is no doubt that what they learn in the game can be applied for later on in life. Classes start at 1 year old, offering several programs to select from.

Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Brooklyn

Williamsburg Soccer Club

Multiple locations

[email protected]

Get your little kickers started at Williamsburg Soccer Club where you can find soccer classes and coaching, and weekly kids classes in Brooklyn. The coaching team is dedicated to giving the children a fun and enjoyable introduction to soccer while focusing on developmental skills. Classes are for boys and girls are from 18 months – 8 years old, with terms lasting five to ten weeks.

Neighborhood: Williamsburg

Aviator Sports and Events

Floyd Bennett Field, 3159 Flatbush Ave

917-655-5437

For young toddlers just starting off with soccer, their Parents & Me program is the perfect program for kids to be guided by their parents and coaches at their indoor facility. Kids will learn how to play in group settings and work on developing social skills through fun games and activities, all while learning the basics of soccer!

Neighborhood: Between Marine Park and Roxbury

Creativity Soccer Pro

9215 Avenue A

718-495-5382

Starting toddlers off at a young age is a great way to introduce the game of soccer to them. They will learn the fundamentals of movement, the importance of teamwork and learn basic soccer skills through athletic games. These classes run 10 weeks long long and have a kids per coach ratio of four to one.

Neighborhood: East Flatbush

Queens

Soccer Kids NYC

62-10 69th Pl, Middle Village

917-655-5437

Kids will be in a fun, high energy environment and learn the fundamentals of soccer. With age-appropiate drills of running, zig-zagging, crawling and other fun obstacles, kids will build on individual skill and progress. To ensure quality training, classes are kept small with a low coach-to-student ratio of one to four.

Neighborhood: Middle Village

Super Kickers

Multiple locations

718-350-1535

Get kicking anytime throughout the year during fall, winter, mid-winter, spring and summer. Classes run daily from 30 mins to 1 hour and consist of stretching, warm-up, soccer basics, activities and games. Start your child off as early as 1 year old and watch them progress into great players. If you are not sure whether it would be a good fit for your kid, they can test it out with their free trial class!

Neighborhood(s): Multiple neighborhoods

Soccer Friends USA

106-06 Queens Blvd

718-261-2403

Kids can start as early as 18 months old in small classes that offer individual attention to help them do their best on and off the field. Part of Soccer Friends USA’s mission is to teach kids valuable life lessons through sports and physical education. Head on over to the field because anyone who is interested in getting an introduction to soccer can join. These classes run at least once a week with various times, dates and locations.

Neighborhood: Forest Hills

Bronx

United Soccer Academy

Multiple locations

732-563-2525

Parents won’t be on the sidelines at United Soccer Academy! Their Parent & Me Squirts program allows parents to be on the field with kids as they learn fundamental skills through activities, fun-based games and scrimmages. Guide your child through camp under the instruction of the coach and have tons of fun!

Neighborhood(s): Multiple neighborhoods