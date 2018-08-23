Jeff Mauro’s tasty ham & cheese & pretzel pinwheels with orange creamsicle dip recipe combines salty and sweet to create the best afterschool snack!

Jeff Mauro is a Food Network star and Juicy Juice Flavor Expert who is helping families around the country discover a world of flavor with the Juicy Juice 100% juice line and inspiring kids to expand their taste palates with his original recipes!

He shared his wonderful Ham & Cheese & Pretzel Pinwheels Paired with Orange Creamsicle Dip that is so easy to make for those hectic days after school and work! Here’s the full recipe that makes four servings:

Ham & Cheese & Pretzel Pinwheels Paired with Orange Creamsicle Dip

Ingredients:

4 large flour tortillas

1 cup honey mustard

½ lb of thinly sliced smoked or honey deli ham

12 slice of American cheese

2 cups of crushed pretzels, pulverized in a bag or in a food processor

1 package of butter lettuce

Instructions:

On a flat tortilla, spread some honey mustard from “crust to crust.”

Next sprinkle pretzels evenly “crust to crust.”

Spread out a thin and flat layer of ham, followed by a thin layer of the butter lettuce.

Roll up very tightly as if rolling up a rug or yoga mat.

Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and place in fridge for 1 hour or overnight to firm up.

When it’s time to make the lunch, unwrap and cut into 1 inch thick medallions.

Place in a small baggie or plastic container for your kiddo’s lunch!

Orange Creamsicle Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup Juice Juice® 100% juice, orange tangerine flavor

1 cup of whole fat plain greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions:

In small pot over medium heat, simmer Juicy Juice® 100% juice, orange tangerine flavor for about 5-10 minutes or until concentrated and reduced by half. Set aside to cool.

Add cooled and reduced juice in a bowl with yogurt, honey, vanilla extract.

Whisk until fluffy, adding more honey if you desire more sweetness.

Serve with sliced fruit, pretzels or graham crackers!

For more delicious recipes from Jeff Mauro, head to jeffmauro.com!