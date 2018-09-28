Feast On Geoffrey Zakarian’s Fall Recipe: Seminole Pumpkin Gnudi
Geoffrey Zakarian shares his ultimate fall comfort food recipe perfect for those cozy nights at home with the whole fam!
With fall in full swing, we’re craving food that mirrors that warm fuzzy feeling autumn supplies. Geoffrey Zakarian is an American Iron Chef, restaurateur , TV personality, and the chef/partner of Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort where he created this delicious Seminole Pumpkin Gnudi recipe that combines comfort food with the ultimate fall flavor: Pumpkin! Don’t just read and drool, make this your own go-to dish at home!
Geoffrey Zakarian’s Seminole Pumpkin Gnudi Recipe
Ingredients
1⁄2 Cup Seminole Pumpkin Gnudi
2 tbsp Stone Crab Butter
1 tbsp Crispy Brussels
1 tbsp Caramelized Wild Leeks
1 tsp Hackleback Caviar
1⁄2 tsp Chopped Parsley
1⁄2 tsp Fennel Tops
4 tbsp Stone Crab Meat
1 tbsp Lemon Juice
Instructions
Drop the gnudis into the boiling water and cook, (for two minutes), gently shaking the pot once (you might want to set a timer). Don’t cook too long or they’ll fall apart.
Set a wide pan with the butter over high heat. Use a slotted spoon to quickly transfer the cooked gnudi to the butter, add a little of the pasta cooking water, and cook at a vigorous simmer.
Shaking the pan, add the stonecrab meat and leeks and cook until the butter sauce thickens slightly and begins to cling to the gnudi.
After about two minutes, add the lemon juice, brussels and chopped parsley, fold together, and serve in a pasta bowl.
Add four extra brussels leaves randomly around the dish, place the caviar on top of the dish, and garnish with the fennel tops.
Enjoy!
For more info and delicious recipes, head to geoffreyzakarian.com