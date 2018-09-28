Drop the gnudis into the boiling water and cook, (for two minutes), gently shaking the pot once (you might want to set a timer). Don’t cook too long or they’ll fall apart.

Set a wide pan with the butter over high heat. Use a slotted spoon to quickly transfer the cooked gnudi to the butter, add a little of the pasta cooking water, and cook at a vigorous simmer.

Shaking the pan, add the stonecrab meat and leeks and cook until the butter sauce thickens slightly and begins to cling to the gnudi.

After about two minutes, add the lemon juice, brussels and chopped parsley, fold together, and serve in a pasta bowl.

Add four extra brussels leaves randomly around the dish, place the caviar on top of the dish, and garnish with the fennel tops.

Enjoy!

For more info and delicious recipes, head to geoffreyzakarian.com