    • Free Family Events This Weekend! (November 3-5)

    The best events of the weekend are free!

     By New York Family

    Canstruction 2017 will run through Wednesday, November 15 at Brookfield Place! Photo via artsbrookfield.com.

    Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

    Through Wednesday, November 15

    Canstruction 2017
    10am-8pm
    Brookfield Place
    All Ages
    Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Last year’s winner used 9,000 cans! Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee.

    Friday, November 3

    Virtuosic Voice of the Violin
    7pm
    Bloomingdale School of Music
    All Ages
    Join Bloomingdale School of Music’s violin faculty member Claudia Schaer as she performs fiddle pieces inspired by traditional folk works from around the world.

    Saturday, November 4

    Pumpkin Smash
    10am-1pm
    Clement Clarke Moore Park
    All Ages
    Bring your pumpkins, jack o’ lanterns, and gourds to Clement Clarke Moore Park for its annual Pumpkin Smash! Participants can smash their pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project will turn the pulp into compost for NYC parks. Refreshments will be served. This event will take place rain or shine.

    Nobuntu
    11am & 2pm
    Lincoln Center
    Ages 2-5
    Enjoy traditional Zimbabwean music mixed with Afro jazz and gospel at Lincoln Center. The acclaimed all-girl a cappella group Nobuntu will entertain both parents and children alike. This free performance is recommended for ages 2 through 5.

    FamJam: Light It Up
    11am-2pm
    BRIC House, Brooklyn
    Ages 7 and up
    BRIC invites parents and children to join together and create art as a family. At the FamJam: Light it Up event, artists will teach families how to design and create their own decorative lamps! Families can take home their lamps at the end of the event and use it to light up their homes. Admission is first-come, first-serve, so get there early! Reservations are required.

