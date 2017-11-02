Free Family Events This Weekend! (November 3-5)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Through Wednesday, November 15

Canstruction 2017

10am-8pm

Brookfield Place

All Ages

Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Last year’s winner used 9,000 cans! Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee.

Friday, November 3

Virtuosic Voice of the Violin

7pm

Bloomingdale School of Music

All Ages

Join Bloomingdale School of Music’s violin faculty member Claudia Schaer as she performs fiddle pieces inspired by traditional folk works from around the world.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Saturday, November 4

Pumpkin Smash

10am-1pm

Clement Clarke Moore Park

All Ages

Bring your pumpkins, jack o’ lanterns, and gourds to Clement Clarke Moore Park for its annual Pumpkin Smash! Participants can smash their pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project will turn the pulp into compost for NYC parks. Refreshments will be served. This event will take place rain or shine.

Nobuntu

11am & 2pm

Lincoln Center

Ages 2-5

Enjoy traditional Zimbabwean music mixed with Afro jazz and gospel at Lincoln Center. The acclaimed all-girl a cappella group Nobuntu will entertain both parents and children alike. This free performance is recommended for ages 2 through 5.

FamJam: Light It Up

11am-2pm

BRIC House, Brooklyn

Ages 7 and up

BRIC invites parents and children to join together and create art as a family. At the FamJam: Light it Up event, artists will teach families how to design and create their own decorative lamps! Families can take home their lamps at the end of the event and use it to light up their homes. Admission is first-come, first-serve, so get there early! Reservations are required.