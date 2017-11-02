Free Family Events This Weekend! (November 3-5)
The best events of the weekend are free!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Through Wednesday, November 15
Canstruction 2017
10am-8pm
Brookfield Place
All Ages
Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Last year’s winner used 9,000 cans! Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee.
Friday, November 3
Virtuosic Voice of the Violin
7pm
Bloomingdale School of Music
All Ages
Join Bloomingdale School of Music’s violin faculty member Claudia Schaer as she performs fiddle pieces inspired by traditional folk works from around the world.
Saturday, November 4
Pumpkin Smash
10am-1pm
Clement Clarke Moore Park
All Ages
Bring your pumpkins, jack o’ lanterns, and gourds to Clement Clarke Moore Park for its annual Pumpkin Smash! Participants can smash their pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project will turn the pulp into compost for NYC parks. Refreshments will be served. This event will take place rain or shine.
Nobuntu
11am & 2pm
Lincoln Center
Ages 2-5
Enjoy traditional Zimbabwean music mixed with Afro jazz and gospel at Lincoln Center. The acclaimed all-girl a cappella group Nobuntu will entertain both parents and children alike. This free performance is recommended for ages 2 through 5.
FamJam: Light It Up
11am-2pm
BRIC House, Brooklyn
Ages 7 and up
BRIC invites parents and children to join together and create art as a family. At the FamJam: Light it Up event, artists will teach families how to design and create their own decorative lamps! Families can take home their lamps at the end of the event and use it to light up their homes. Admission is first-come, first-serve, so get there early! Reservations are required.