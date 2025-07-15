Yummy Kid-Friendly Restaurants in NYC

Get your fill of the best NYC delicacies at these kid-friendly restaurants.

As summer approaches, dining becomes more popular in the city. Menus get a seasonal refresh, dining al fresco is ideal with warm summer breezes and sunsets, and pop-up summer restaurants are plentiful. Dining with children can be an experience, but we’ve got you covered. From cafes to outdoor options, this list will keep your minds entertained and your bellies full.

Psst… Check Out 20 Delicious Ice Cream Shops in NYC

102 W 73rd St.

212-799-3006

If you’re looking to have a real-life tea party, then this place is just your cup of tea! Designed with eccentric bits from Alice in Wonderland, this restaurant offers a range of choices from savory curried chicken and smoked salmon to light and fluffy pumpkin pancakes and granola.

75 Rockefeller Plaza

877-247-5223

Dine like a true doll at the American Girl cafe. Located in the heart of the city, the chic cafe offers primps and pink decor suitable for girls of any age. Enjoy sweet milkshakes, fancy bow-tie pasta, various selections of wine, and a signature dessert. If you’re feeling fancy, reserve the Tea Time special for extra bonding with their doll. Don’t forget to bring along your American Girl, as the cafe offers a seat just for them at the table.

200 W 44th St.

212-221-3800

Just steps from Broadway in Times Square and on the Upper West Side, this beloved Italian spot has been serving up giant, shareable portions for 35 years—and kids love it! From mountains of spaghetti and giant meatballs to the show-stopping Titanic Sundae, every meal feels like a celebration. The lively, welcoming vibe makes families feel right at home, and there’s something on the menu for even the pickiest eaters. Whether you’re a local or visiting, Carmine’s is where family memories (and full bellies!) are made.

1650 Broadway

212-956-5151

If you ever wanted to catch a Broadway show but didn’t quite have the budget, Ellen’s will lift your spirits. The diner is known not only for its delicious food, but the singing waitresses who belt Broadway favorites around the retro-themed space. Choose from American classics such as cinnamon roll pancakes and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, and satisfy your sweet tooth with the milkshake of the month.

1501 Broadway

212-343-3355

A staple in the heart of Times Square, the Hard Rock Cafe is a must-visit for music lovers. Featuring over 700 seats and a unique outdoor space, this cafe boasts an entertaining and lively experience for children of all ages. Jam out to live music sessions while you enjoy their diverse menu of legendary steak burgers, Tupelo Dippers, and jumbo pretzels.

Kellogg’s Diner

518 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, NY

718-782-4505

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, this diner will transport you to simpler times. Family-friendly menu options include Texas French toast and ricotta pancakes, or classic chicken and waffles. The diner is open 24/7, making it the perfect pit stop for a late-night family dinner or early morning barrage.

Pasta Louise

1114 8th Ave., Brooklyn, NY

347-725-3883

For those with a picky eater or a pasta lover, this cozy nook will satisfy your craving. Nestled in the family-friendly neighborhood of Park Slope, this tiny but mighty restaurant offers a variety of freshly made pasta, with a special shape chosen daily by the chef. Add meatballs, wild mushrooms, or spicy red pesto for a bold taste of Italy, a trip that even the tiniest tastebuds will enjoy.

Patti Ann’s

570 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn, NY

347-365-4401

Bright and colorful, Patti Ann’s transports your tastebuds to the Midwest with flavorful and savory favorites. The aesthetic is bright and cheery, welcoming families and children of all ages, while menu options such as a (true) banana split and Olmstead breakfast burger ring bells of nostalgia.

157 West 47th St.

646-455-0467

Known for its iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, the restaurant combines nostalgia and whimsical decor, making it a magical dining experience for families. Its eclectic menu and over-the-top desserts are enough to get any kid drooling, while the ambiance sets the scene of something straight out of Alice in Wonderland.

Sugar Factory

694 8th Ave.

347-721-9066

Satisfy your sweet tooth with huge drink goblets filled with every sweet topping you can think of, and juicy, delicious burgers dripping with flavor. The Sugar Factory transports you to the world of Candyland, with bright and beautiful decor and all the sweets you can eat, where you can bring your kid to a candy shop.

Psst… Check Out Smart Eating: Budget-Friendly Tips to Stay Healthy With Rising Food Prices