Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 20-22)

Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.

Friday, April 20

Teen Night: Currents and Bolts

5-7:30pm

The Brooklyn Museum

Ages 14 and up

During this free Teen Night, teens can celebrate David Bowie’s legacy by participating in a number of events centered around the museum’s new exhibit David Bowie is.

Saturday, April 21

NYFEST 2018

9am-5pm

Brooklyn Bridge Park

All Ages

Join Brooklyn Bridge Park for NYFEST 2018, an annual media industry charity soccer tournament and community event for all ages! The day will feature 5-on-5 competitions, food trucks, live music, a youth soccer showcase, skill challenges, and other activities for children.

38th Annual Spring Double Dutch Tournament

9:30am-4pm

Sorrentino Recreation Center

All Ages

Witness or participate in the annual spring double dutch tournament; participants can register solo or in teams. Divisions include novice, intermediate, and advanced, and judging categories are compulsory, doubles, freestyle and speed. Check-in begins at 9:30am and the tournament begins at 11am.

14th Annual Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival

11am-1pm

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

All Ages

What’s spring without cherry blossoms? Bring your family along to Sakura Matsuri, an annual festival celebrating the spring blossoming of the cherry trees in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. There will be live drum performances (Taiko), a traditional Japanese chorus, a Japanese folk dance, tea ceremony, and more.

Earth Day Herb Gardening for Children

11am-1pm

The Battery

All Ages

Get your green thumb ready! The Battery will host an herb-planting activity and a self-guided scavenger hunt in celebration of Earth Day. Pre-registration is required.

Earth Day Celebration

11am-3pm

Harlem Grown

All Ages

Join Harlem Grown on April 21 at one of their three Uptown locations for a free Earth Day event. All ages can participate in family-friendly activities and help with planting. Check their website for more information and locations.

PEN America World Voices Festival

11am-8pm

Various locations

All Ages

The “Next Generation Now” segment of the PEN America World Voices Festival gives families and kids a chance to experience the literary festival on their own terms. Some events are free while others are ticketed, and include discussions, readings, workshops, and more. Check their website for a list of events, prices, and times.

Cherry Blossom Festival

12-4pm

Randall’s Island

All Ages

Each year Randall’s Island welcomes the warm weather with its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, and this year is no exception. Randall’s Island has prepared games, performances, and exhibitions for visitors to enjoy a wonderful spring on the island. Activities include face painting, kite flying, yo-yo balloon fishing, and more. There will also be live bands and dancing groups to deliver excellent performances.

Culture Shock: The High Line’s Season Kick-Off

1-7pm

The High Line

All Ages

Join Friends of the High Line as they kick off the 2018 spring/summer season with a bang. Culture Shock is an annual, full-day festival of music, art, performances, hands-on activities, and more. Bring your family and friends to experience the High Line in full-swing. This event will take place on the High Line between Gansevoort Street and West 26th Street. The rain date for this event is Saturday, April 28.

11th Annual National Grid Earth Day Celebration

2-5pm

Weeksville Heritage Center

Ages 4 and up

Bring your family along for the annual Earth Day event brought to you by Brooklyn Center and Weeksville Heritage Center. The National Grid Earth Day Celebration educates families on how they can take care of the Earth and what to do now in order to provide a more sustainable future. There will be interactive family activities, learning games, culinary demonstrations, live performances, and more.

Sunday, April 22

donateNYC Earth Day Fest

10am-2pm

JCC Manhattan

All Ages

The first Earth Day Fest includes a kid’s clothing swap by GrowNYC’s Stop ‘N’ Swap, arts and crafts, thrift shopping, an E-waste collection drive, and much more. Learn about conservation!

Earth Day Stories

11am

6 River Terrace

All Ages

All ages will enjoy as Luann Adams tells Why the Sky is Far Away & Other Marvelous Tales to Celebrate the Earth using props and more.

St. George Day

11am-5pm

Tompkinsville Park

All Ages

St. George Day is a community festival that celebrates Earth Day and the arts. Join in the fun with all the great activities this event offers! From music and dance to parades to an “Earth Day Zone,” this grassroots festival in Tompkinsville Park is the perfect way to observe Earth Day.

Earth Day Celebration

1-4pm

Prospect Park

All Ages

At the Aubudon Center, the Prospect Park Alliance will put on a celebration in honor of Earth Day on April 22. The event offers catch-and-release fishing lessons in Prospect Lake (fishing license included), as well as an opportunity to see birds of prey up close: Wildlife specialists will be on hand to answer questions throughout the two-hour, ongoing program.

Earth Day Shore Fest Spring Kickoff

1-4pm

Astoria Park

All Ages

This free, all-ages event kicks off the 2018 Shore Fest season of events. The celebration includes face painting, arts and crafts, relay races, and far more. The event will also take an environmental conservation-themed approach, focusing on education, green issues, and composting. Attendees are encourage to RSVP on Facebook or Eventbrite.