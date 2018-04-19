Free Family Events This Weekend! (April 20-22)
Cherry Blossom Festival on Randall’s Island, Earth Day Celebration in Prospect Park, The High Line’s Season Kick-Off, and more!
Have an amazing weekend without opening your wallet! For even more activity inspiration, check out our Weekend Planner.
Friday, April 20
Teen Night: Currents and Bolts
5-7:30pm
The Brooklyn Museum
Ages 14 and up
During this free Teen Night, teens can celebrate David Bowie’s legacy by participating in a number of events centered around the museum’s new exhibit David Bowie is.
Saturday, April 21
NYFEST 2018
9am-5pm
Brooklyn Bridge Park
All Ages
Join Brooklyn Bridge Park for NYFEST 2018, an annual media industry charity soccer tournament and community event for all ages! The day will feature 5-on-5 competitions, food trucks, live music, a youth soccer showcase, skill challenges, and other activities for children.
38th Annual Spring Double Dutch Tournament
9:30am-4pm
Sorrentino Recreation Center
All Ages
Witness or participate in the annual spring double dutch tournament; participants can register solo or in teams. Divisions include novice, intermediate, and advanced, and judging categories are compulsory, doubles, freestyle and speed. Check-in begins at 9:30am and the tournament begins at 11am.
14th Annual Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival
11am-1pm
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
All Ages
What’s spring without cherry blossoms? Bring your family along to Sakura Matsuri, an annual festival celebrating the spring blossoming of the cherry trees in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. There will be live drum performances (Taiko), a traditional Japanese chorus, a Japanese folk dance, tea ceremony, and more.
Earth Day Herb Gardening for Children
11am-1pm
The Battery
All Ages
Get your green thumb ready! The Battery will host an herb-planting activity and a self-guided scavenger hunt in celebration of Earth Day. Pre-registration is required.
Earth Day Celebration
11am-3pm
Harlem Grown
All Ages
Join Harlem Grown on April 21 at one of their three Uptown locations for a free Earth Day event. All ages can participate in family-friendly activities and help with planting. Check their website for more information and locations.
PEN America World Voices Festival
11am-8pm
Various locations
All Ages
The “Next Generation Now” segment of the PEN America World Voices Festival gives families and kids a chance to experience the literary festival on their own terms. Some events are free while others are ticketed, and include discussions, readings, workshops, and more. Check their website for a list of events, prices, and times.
Cherry Blossom Festival
12-4pm
Randall’s Island
All Ages
Each year Randall’s Island welcomes the warm weather with its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, and this year is no exception. Randall’s Island has prepared games, performances, and exhibitions for visitors to enjoy a wonderful spring on the island. Activities include face painting, kite flying, yo-yo balloon fishing, and more. There will also be live bands and dancing groups to deliver excellent performances.
Culture Shock: The High Line’s Season Kick-Off
1-7pm
The High Line
All Ages
Join Friends of the High Line as they kick off the 2018 spring/summer season with a bang. Culture Shock is an annual, full-day festival of music, art, performances, hands-on activities, and more. Bring your family and friends to experience the High Line in full-swing. This event will take place on the High Line between Gansevoort Street and West 26th Street. The rain date for this event is Saturday, April 28.
11th Annual National Grid Earth Day Celebration
2-5pm
Weeksville Heritage Center
Ages 4 and up
Bring your family along for the annual Earth Day event brought to you by Brooklyn Center and Weeksville Heritage Center. The National Grid Earth Day Celebration educates families on how they can take care of the Earth and what to do now in order to provide a more sustainable future. There will be interactive family activities, learning games, culinary demonstrations, live performances, and more.
Sunday, April 22
donateNYC Earth Day Fest
10am-2pm
JCC Manhattan
All Ages
The first Earth Day Fest includes a kid’s clothing swap by GrowNYC’s Stop ‘N’ Swap, arts and crafts, thrift shopping, an E-waste collection drive, and much more. Learn about conservation!
Earth Day Stories
11am
6 River Terrace
All Ages
All ages will enjoy as Luann Adams tells Why the Sky is Far Away & Other Marvelous Tales to Celebrate the Earth using props and more.
St. George Day
11am-5pm
Tompkinsville Park
All Ages
St. George Day is a community festival that celebrates Earth Day and the arts. Join in the fun with all the great activities this event offers! From music and dance to parades to an “Earth Day Zone,” this grassroots festival in Tompkinsville Park is the perfect way to observe Earth Day.
Earth Day Celebration
1-4pm
Prospect Park
All Ages
At the Aubudon Center, the Prospect Park Alliance will put on a celebration in honor of Earth Day on April 22. The event offers catch-and-release fishing lessons in Prospect Lake (fishing license included), as well as an opportunity to see birds of prey up close: Wildlife specialists will be on hand to answer questions throughout the two-hour, ongoing program.
Earth Day Shore Fest Spring Kickoff
1-4pm
Astoria Park
All Ages
This free, all-ages event kicks off the 2018 Shore Fest season of events. The celebration includes face painting, arts and crafts, relay races, and far more. The event will also take an environmental conservation-themed approach, focusing on education, green issues, and composting. Attendees are encourage to RSVP on Facebook or Eventbrite.