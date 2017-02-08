Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

Christie Brinkley’s new Sports Illustrated shoot with her two daughters + How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s daughter helped her succeed + A new app for LEGO lovers

Legendary model (and former NYF cover mom) Christie Brinkley is back in the pages of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue with her two gorgeous daughters right alongside her. (Sports Illustrated)

Check out this sweet video of a North Carolina 5th grade English teacher greeting each of his students with a goofy personalized and unique handshake. (A Cup of Jo)

Moms do get more done: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg proves motherhood can be an asset in the workplace as she attributes much her success to having her daughter, Jane. (Huffington Post)

Perfect for little LEGO lovers, this new app gives kids the opportunity to safely create and share their online LEGO creations with other small fans. (Mommy Nearest)

The Boy Scouts of America has just reversed a century-old policy regarding the recruitment of transgender boys. (Mommyish)

Partying and motherhood don’t always mix, but moms can be party animals, when their children are not around. (BuzzFeed)

In retaliation to many UK companies installing anti-homeless metal spikes on benches in front of their businesses, this mother and her two sons decided to fight back with kindness (and chocolate). (Mashable)

Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems teaches the art of resilience in his books for young readers. (The New Yorker)

If you haven’t heard already, then here goes: Beyonce is pregnant with twins! Check out her full maternity photo shoot and the photo that became the most-liked image in Instagram history. (People)

