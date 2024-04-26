15 Summer Specialty Camps & Programs in and near New York

Summer is near, and you may still be searching for the perfect camp for your child. We get it! We all want that memorable experience for our kids. Summer is about creating memories, connecting, and making new friends. It is about providing your child an opportunity to build on a hobby or skill or introducing them to something new that you know will be an incredible adventure.

We have 14 unique specialty camps in the Arts, STEM, sports, and theatre right in and around Manhattan and worth checking out!

Atlantic Acting School Summer Camps

76 Ninth Avenue, Ste. 313

[email protected]

atlanticactingschool.org/kids-and-teens/summer

212-691-5919

At Atlantic Acting School, children foster creativity and make enduring friendships. Their program encourages play, creation and camaraderie. Young actors not only develop characters and scripts but also cultivate the skills needed to produce their own projects. Classes cover a spectrum of disciplines, ranging from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV and beyond. Grounded in the Atlantic Technique, each session offers a unique focus. Let your kids explore their passions, refine their talents, and embark on an artistic journey! Classes are available for ages 6 to 18.

Ballet Academy East

1651 Third Ave.

212-410-9140

[email protected]

balletacademyeast.com/summer-programs

212-410-9140

Ballet Academy East’s much-loved and very popular Summer Dance Camp is back this summer! Summer Dance is a fun-filled program for children 3-7 years, designed to foster imagination and inspire a love of the arts. Activities include a variety of dance forms, arts and crafts, drama, musical theater, cooking, origami, and much more. For older students, BAE offers two intensive programs: the Junior Summer Course and August Intensive. These programs are meant to inspire dancers, ages 7-19, to reach their next level of achievement through a carefully designed comprehensive curriculum. Admission is by audition only. Children ages 18 months to 14 years may also enroll in weekly summer classes in the Young Dancer Division, Primary Division, or Children + Teen Division. Flexible week-to-week registration is available.

PACE University

161 William Street | Financial District

617.997.6569

info@brooklyndebateleague. org

The Brooklyn Debate League brings together kids from across the city to speak their minds on important topics. Learn how to navigate arguments and convince people, then bring those skills to classrooms, interviews, or even in family dynamics.

If you’re the type to test yourself (and impress colleges) they will show you how to compete in tournaments against kids with similar interests. If you’re already competing, their staff of state and national champions will help take you to the next level. Ages: Rising 9th – 12th graders Camp dates: July 15 – July 26 Camp hours: 9am – 5pm Costs: Between $500 – $2500 / 2 weeks (sliding scale)

Camp Level Up

48 Pocono Springs Way East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

[email protected]

camplevelup.com

Camp Level Up is a 1-week sleepaway camp experience for campers entering 4th to 11th grade who want to improve on their gaming skills, all while enjoying the traditional camp activities that a sleepaway camp facility can offer. Located and powered by the team at Pocono Springs – a premiere private sleepaway camp in the Poconos (75 miles from NYC), Camp Level Up offers a hybrid program of esports gameplay and traditional camp activities. Campers spend 50% of their day participating in competitive gaming and the other 50% immersed in an assortment of traditional camp activities including sports, adventure, arts and aquatics/lakefront. Campers of all gaming skill levels are welcome!

Curiosity Camp at Simon’s Rock

84 Alford Rd. Great Barrington, MA 01230

[email protected]

simons-rock.edu/curiositycamp

Curiosity Camp at Simon’s Rock is open to inquisitive and motivated students interested in exploring their academic and creative interests in a college environment while they are currently completing grades 9, 10, or 11. Students participate daily in Simon’s Rock’s signature Writing and Thinking Workshop along with a Seminar, and arts and science courses to experience diverse and exciting academic offerings. The program’s cohort of 30 students allows for small class sizes where students and professors can collaborate and engage in dynamic discourse in this academic summer camp. Students live on campus in the college’s residence halls. simons-rock.edu/curiositycamp.

D.A. Summer Connection Camp

44 East 68th St., 212-744-0195

dominicanacademy.org

[email protected]

D.A. Summer Connection Camp offers an enriching and dynamic experience for young learners during the summer break. Nestled in a scenic environment, this camp provides a diverse range of activities designed to foster personal growth and academic engagement. Campers will explore new interests and build valuable skills. Led by experienced educators and current D.A. students as counselors, the program emphasizes teamwork and learning. Campers will forge lasting friendships while each day is filled with excitement and exploration. D.A. Summer Connection Camp is the perfect blend of fun, education, and personal development, ensuring campers return home with cherished memories and newfound abilities.

iPianoLab Keyboard Club

224 E 95th St., 347-816-5193

[email protected]

ipianolab.com/summercamp

What’s the coolest thing kids can do this summer? Learn piano or keyboard with iPianoLab! The unique iPianoLab method is featured at some of the top schools in NYC, including Hunter College Elementary, Lower Lab, Town School, Chapin, Convent of the Sacred Heart, and many more. iPianoLab students learn all the keyboard basics while learning awesome tunes from Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, even Bach and Beethoven. Each camp runs three hours per day for five days with a recital for parents on the last day. Each camp is limited to just five campers, so make sure you sign up now.

Launch Math + Science Centers Summer Camp

Two UWS locations in Manhattan

212-600-1010

launchmath.com

[email protected]

Launch Math + Science Centers offers exciting and educational one-week STEM summer camps for kids from rising kindergarten to 7th grade. With a 4:1 camper-to-staff ratio, children at Launch’s exciting specialty summer programs explore the adventures of archaeology, discover the details of robotics, reveal the wonders of chemical reactions – and that’s just the beginning. Launch camps offer recreational activities to ensure a well-rounded experience! Kids and tweens (grades 2-4 and 5-7) spend half of the camp day outside in Central Park engaging in tech activities and classic camp games for the perfect mix of fun. Juniors (Grades K-1) unwind, socialize, and build meaningful relationships with friends through indoor game play and active, collaborative projects. Launch Math + Science Centers will ignite your child’s intrinsic desire to learn and love STEM!

Manhattan Mandarin

153 East 70th St., 917-261-6538

[email protected]

manhattanmandarin.com/summercamp

Manhattan Mandarin is the largest provider of after school and private Mandarin tutoring in New York. This summer, Manhattan Mandarin will be offering an immersion Mandarin camp at their offices on the Upper East Side. This half-day program is designed for children ages 6-12 looking to start or continue their mandarin journey through the summer. Camp hours are 9am-12pm with dedicated hours to language learning, arts & crafts, and culture classes. 15 minute breaks will be included between each class. Students will be separated into different language learning groups based on previous background and exposure. Each day they will target a different city and explore its culture, art, and history all in Mandarin!

Montauk Golf

631-668-1100

[email protected]

montaukdownsgolfcourse.com/junior-programs

Elevate your summer with the Montauk Downs Golf Program! Offering an immersive golf experience four days a week, it’s more than just a camp; it’s a gateway to golfing excellence! Tailored for all skill levels, from newcomers to seasoned players, their program focuses on fostering a love for the game, honing fundamentals, and advancing skills through dynamic training and mental conditioning. Age Groups: 6-12 Coed, July 8 to August 30 (see the website for options), Mondays to Thursdays 9:00 am to 12:00 pm OR 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, $650.00 per Week. Enjoy 10% off for siblings or with a local permanent address (Discounts cannot be combined). Plus, unlock additional savings with their exclusive parent discount code: “SUMMER FUN” & perfect for families enrolling multiple kids!

Music at Mannes

55 West 13th Street

[email protected]

cpe.newschool.edu/youth-and-pre-college/music-at-mannes-prep-grades-3-5, 646-909-3855 Music at Mannes, the summer intensive for Grades 3-6, provides young pianists and instrumental students the opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their musical interests. Each morning, students will engage in interactive music and movement classes. In the instrumental ensembles, participants will hone their ensemble skills through daily rehearsals, while the afternoon choral program encourages vocal development. This immersive two-week experience culminates with concluding performances in the recital halls of the Mannes College of Music. The program runs Monday through Friday, 9am to 4pm, July 29 to August 9, 2024.

NY Kids Club Adventure Summer Camp!

Locations throughout Manhattan/NYC

Summer 2024 is here and it is time to head to Paris, France to participate in the Summer Games Around the World. Each week campers will visit a different country from Peru to Australia, Jamaica, Kenya, Greece, and Japan. Campers will celebrate and learn about different countries through thematic gymnastics, sports, science, art, theatre, dance, architecture, engineering yoga, music, and puppetry. Summer camp is an immersive theatrical experience that will keep campers moving, creating, laughing and learning. Campers will develop new skills and new friendships, along with an appreciation for cultures around the world and the determination, confidence, and heart it takes to be a champion!

Play On! Studios

263 W 86th Street

[email protected]

347-709-4149

playonstudios.com

Play On! Studios offers theater day camps on the Upper West Side that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won’t soon forget. Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games. A welcoming camp atmosphere is perfect for beginners and also more experienced actors. Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4, and multi-week Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. Sign up for one week or more – there’s a new show every session! Spots are limited, so sign up today.

TADA! Youth Theater Week-Long Musical Theater Camps

15 W. 28th St. 3rd fl., 212-252-1619 ext. 4.

[email protected]

tadatheater.com/summercamps

TADA! Youth Theater Week-long Camps bring young people together to enjoy the magic of musical theater. Children create, rehearse and perform an original mini-musical each week; engage in musical theater training; explore their interests and identity; share their voices; and receive individualized attention and solo opportunities. On the last day of class, friends and family are invited to attend the debut of the campers’ original mini-musical. Camps take place from June 17 through August 23. Campers will be divided into groups by their ages and each week will have a different theme. Children ages 4-5 attend 9am to 1:30pm and children ages 5-8 and 8-12 attend 9am to 5pm.

The Wayfinder Experience

61 O’Neil St Kingston

(Camp Office only; Locations vary in the Hudson Valley)

845-481-0776

WayfinderExperience.com

[email protected]

Wayfinder offers the chance to engage with stories in a new light! Campers build characters and play out fantastical adventures, slaying dragons, saving the world, and making friends along the way. Set in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Wayfinder is sure to provide campers with a unique summer camp experience. Helping them to build problem solving skills, learning to make lasting relationships, and building themselves up all through the fun and magic of LARP. They have day camps starting at age 6 and overnight camps starting at 11. Voted Best In The Hudson Valley 7 years in a row!