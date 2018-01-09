Editor’s Note: A Whole New Year

As we cross into a New Year, there’s always that sense of hope that this year will be the best ever—but there can also be a nagging feeling of pressure to take on a life-changing new goal. Whether it has to do with fitness and wellness, parenting skills, our professional lives, or our relationships with our partner and friends, we are all guilty of dwelling on the past as a means of trying to preemptively change the future in seismic ways. With our first issue of 2018, however, we want you to focus not on the stress of making the perfect resolution, but rather on the beautiful possibility of making many small lifestyle upgrades in order to live your best life.

Unofficially, we are calling this issue our first-ever Fitness Issue. And on that note, we’re thrilled to have the oh-so-inspiring Tracy Anderson on cover with her beautiful children Sam and Penny. Anderson embodies the ethos of working hard to always show up for those you care about—for her, that’s her kids first, but also her clients, whom she calls her #TAMily. Anderson may be known for her work with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, but she’s equally as proud of her work with ordinary people (especially fellow moms) who just want to be the healthiest and happiest they can be. Learn more about her family, her new book, and her goals for 2018 here!

After a healthy dose of Tracy Anderson Method, jump into our Fitness & Wellness Parent Power List. We caught up with eight inspiring moms and dads in the fitness and wellness world here in NYC to get the scoop on what’s new with their businesses and to ask them share their workout wisdom for busy parents.

Finally, round out a very active reading experience with news from Lil’ Yogis and Yorkville Youth Athletic Association, as well as our roadmap to the coolest ski locales for families in the Tri-State Area.

Happy New Year,

Mia Weber

Executive Editor, mweber@manhattanmedia.com