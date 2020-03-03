The March 2020 Issue of New York Family

Features

Mom Hacks: Goodbye Plastic!

The best reusable bags now that New York has banned single-use plastic bags

Spring Clean Your Life

Channel the power of springtime to give your whole life a makeover

Jodie Patterson: Bold and Brave

The author and activist talks about her experience parenting a trans child and her new book, The Bold World

NICU Moms

Moms share their powerful stories of surviving the premie experience

Stories & Columns

Ask the Expert

Building play skills for children with special needs

Parent’s Book Club

We talk with Megan Angelo about her new book, Followers

Why Day Camp?

How the experience of day camp can benefit your child

Mom Stories

Why it’s hard to raise a feminist, even when you are one

Home & Away

Neighborhood Guide: The Upper West Side

Is the west side really the best side?

Travel

When in Rome… with kids!

Family Fun

Family Volunteering

Teach your kids about service and giving back in NYC

Take a Hike

The best family-friendly trails and hikes in the city

Calendar

Unmissable events in Manhattan and Brooklyn