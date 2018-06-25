Try This Delicious Middle Eastern Chicken Pita Sandwich Recipe

Spice up your kids’ lunch game with these tasty chicken pita sandwiches from Aurora Satler’s “The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook!”

MAKES 4 SANDWICHES

This is an amazingly flavorful meal that quickly became one of our family staples. I freeze flatbread so I have it whenever I want to make a pizza or one of these delicious and easy sandwiches. For my toddler, the chicken cut up and mixed with couscous is a winner. Extra diced cucumber and tomato make a simple finger food to complete the meal.

TURMERIC MARINATED CHICKEN

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp hot smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp freshly cracked pepper

¼ tsp sea salt

½ tsp dried oregano

1 lb (454 g) chicken breast, cubed

YOGURT TAHINI DIP

1 cup (245 ml) full-fat yogurt

1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice

¼ cup (59 ml) tahini

¼ tsp garlic powder

SANDWICHES

4 flatbreads

1 Persian or hothouse cucumber, thinly sliced

1 plum tomato, sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Yogurt Tahini Dip

Sambal, optional

FOR THE TURMERIC MARINATED CHICKEN

Preheat your oven to broil.

In a large plastic resealable bag, add the oil, turmeric, paprika, garlic powder, pepper, salt, oregano and chicken. Seal the bag and shake until well combined. Marinate for at least 10 minutes or as long as overnight.

Broil your marinated chicken on high for about 5 minutes. Then switch your oven to 350°F (177°C) and toast your flatbread for about 3 minutes until warmed and a little toasty brown but not too crunchy.

FOR THE YOGURT TAHINI DIP

In a small bowl, mix the yogurt, lemon juice, tahini and garlic powder. Stir until well combined and refrigerate until ready to serve.

TO ASSEMBLE THE SANDWICHES

Top the flatbread with the chicken and dress it with cucumber, tomato and red onion. Finish by adding Yogurt Tahini Dip for a creamy flavor and sambal if you enjoy a little heat. Serve warm.

Reprinted with permission from The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook by Aurora Satler, Page Street Publishing Co. 2018.