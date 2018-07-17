Where To Play A Game Of Chess In NYC
This 1500-year-old game does not discriminate—anyone can play chess! In honor of International Chess Day, here are some NYC spots where you can play chess.
If you’ve ever taken a stroll through NYC on a delightfully sunny day, you’ll know that there are a lot of chess enthusiasts here. In honor of International Chess Day on July 20th, here are some places to visit and classes to sign up for!
Washington Square Park
Arguably the most famous outdoor chess spot, Washington Square Park attracts people of all ages, walks of life, and levels of chess knowledge. Head to the southwest corner of the park and enjoy a $5 game with one of the chess masters who frequent the park. You can even get a lesson if you ask nicely!
Chess Forum
The self-proclaimed “last great New York chess store,” the Chess Forum, has a genuine old-timey feel. It operates as a store where you can buy anything from Backgammon to Mahjong. You can also come for a pickup chess game for $5 an hour ($1 if you’re a senior citizen and for free if you’re a child)! No matter if you are a beginner or a master you are welcomed to the Chess Forum. 219 Thompson Street, 212-475-2369, chessforum.com.
Union Square Park
Much like Washington Square Park, Union Square is a popular spot for chess aficionados. However, beware! The park is usually crowded and hectic, so if you don’t mind the singing and chanting of the Hare Krishna (who usually situate themselves near the chess boards) then, by all means, give it a shot. That’s where you’ll find most of New York City’s unofficial chess masters.
Marshall Chess Club
Founded in 1915, the famous Marshall Chess Club is the second oldest chess club in the U.S. They frequently host championships and classes. So if you feel like you need some coaching or brushing up on your chess skills, then head over to their space in Greenwich Village. You can choose from their Saturday Junior Chess class, GM School, Adult Classes, or Private Instructions. Enrollment for their summer workshop is still open too! 23 West 10th Street, 212-477-3716, marshallchessclub.org.
Central Park
Central Park’s stone checkerboard tables are iconic. If you don’t have your own pieces then just grab some from the house for a small donation. This is the perfect place for a relaxing summer weekend outing with the family. The vast greenery that surrounds the house is convenient when the kids get bored and want to run around for a little bit. You’ll find this nook on the south side of the park near the 65th Street Transverse.
Chess NYC
This one’s for the kiddos! Operating in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, Chess NYC is a club dedicated to creating an environment where kids are taught that chess is fun and exciting. They have afterschool, evening, and summer programs at numerous locations. Although this club is mostly devoted to a younger demographic, there are some classes offered for adults as well as private tutoring. Check it all out here! 82 West 3rd Street, 866-321-2437, chessnyc.com.
Bryant Park
Another quintessential outdoor NYC chess spot. What’s different about this one is that it often hosts socials—chess social, card game social, mahjong social etc. Head over to their website to see when the next one is! No restrictions on age or ability.
New York Public Library
The New York Public Library offers various classes in its numerous locations almost daily. Whether you are 10 or 50 you can join a class and better your skills. The best part? Almost all events are completely free. Check out their calendar for more information!