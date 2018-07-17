Where To Play A Game Of Chess In NYC

Central Park

Central Park’s stone checkerboard tables are iconic. If you don’t have your own pieces then just grab some from the house for a small donation. This is the perfect place for a relaxing summer weekend outing with the family. The vast greenery that surrounds the house is convenient when the kids get bored and want to run around for a little bit. You’ll find this nook on the south side of the park near the 65th Street Transverse.