Chef Jeff Mauro’s delicious chicken tenders and mango dipping sauce recipe is the perfect afterschool snack for your children and their friends!

Jeff Mauro is a Food Network star and Juicy Juice Flavor Expert who is helping families around the country discover a world of flavor with the Juicy Juice 100% juice line and inspiring kids to expand their taste palates with his original recipes!

He shared his wonderful BBQ Chip Chicken Fingers Recipe that is so easy to make for those hectic days after school and work! Here’s the full recipe that makes four servings:

BBQ Chip Chicken Fingers w/Mango Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 lb. chicken tenders

1 cup flour

1 large bag of BBQ kettle chips

3 eggs, whisked

Chopped parsley

Instructions:

Place chicken in a zipper-top bag with BBQ sauce and marinate between 2 and 8 hours.

Open bag of chips and squeeze out air. Using a meat mallet, “pulverize” the chips until crumbly and place in a pie tin.

Place eggs in a separate pie tin and the flour in a separate pie tin to set up breading station.

Preheat oven to 450.

Spray a wire-racked sheet pan with non-stick cooking spray

Take chicken out of BBQ sauce and dip into flour, then dip into egg, then coat entirely in chips.

Place chip-coated chicken on wire-racked sheet

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until internal temp registers 165 degrees.

Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with side of Mango Dipping Sauce (recipe below)

Mango Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup of Juicy Juice® 100% juice, mango flavor

½ cup mayo

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small sauce pan, bring Mango juice to a gentle simmer. Reduce by half and cool.

In a bowl, add in mayo, honey, mustard and about ¾ cup of the cooled reduced mango juice and whisk until combined.

Adjust thickness with more mayo or more of the remaining mango juice until desired thickness is achieved. Add seasoning, if desired.

For more delicious recipes from Jeff Mauro, head to jeffmauro.com!