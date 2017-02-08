Celebrate The New York International Children’s Film Festival’s 20th Anniversary

There is something about film festivals that have captured the hearts of New Yorkers both young and old. Although films are made for entertainment purposes, they also teach viewers valuable lessons. The deep, moving messages that films provide are the reason why so many of them are coveted and honored world-wide. You don’t have to travel to Cannes, France to experience a film festival when filmmakers from all over the world will be presenting their family-friendly films right here in NYC.

Move over block-buster family movies, New York International Children’s Film Festival is here and it’s better and bigger then ever. Often unrecognized, yet incredibly talented and extraordinary filmmakers from all over the globe will be presenting their films from February 24–March 19 in theaters throughout the city.

Kids will discover the magic of film making as the New York International Children’s Film Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a remarkable line-up. Featuring not one, but three 2017 Academy Award-nominated opening night titles, “My Life as A Zucchini,” “Revolting Rhymes,” and “Your Name.” Your kids will have the time of their lives.

With 15 feature films that span the world and cover topics that will make children of all ages think creatively and critically, this annual festival will inspire, educate and captivate children and families. The films cover topics from a little kitten lost in a big city (“Rudolf The Black Cat”) to a young Chinese-Iranian woman striving to be a Parisian poet (“Window Horses”) to families dealing with the reality of being refugees (“Fanny’s Journey”). These films will open up very real conversation with families about the realities of our world and how children can understand them.

Kids will be introduced to selected films that demonstrate the artistry and craft of film making! Don’t miss out on one of the biggest film events in NYC. For more information please visit their website.