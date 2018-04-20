Cardi B Gives Major Maternity Outfit Inspo With These 7 Looks
Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Cardi B’s been bringing mothers some major maternity outfit inspiration that has everyone saying okurr!
Cardi B is currently on a wild ride that seems to only be going upward: She recently released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which has already gone gold, on April 6, and the next day followed with an announcement on Saturday Night Live, that she is having her first child with fiancé Offset of Migos. Since then, Cardi has been serving us some serious maternity outfit inspo for mothers looking to go outside of the box.
The rapper and mom-to-be has been busy rehearsing for her opening act on the upcoming 24K Magic world tour with Bruno Mars. And even though she’s pregnant, the mom-to-be has not sacrificed her taste for eccentric and funky fashion. Check out some of our favorite maternity looks from Cardi B thus far.
-
Appearing On "Saturday Night Live"
To announce her pregnancy to the world, Cardi B opted for this form-fitting Christian Siriano white gown where her growing bump was in full view when she hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live on April 7.
image: billboard.com
-
Performing on "Saturday Night Live"
That same night, Cardi channeled her inner Cruella Deville in this black and white feathered piece, while performing a “Bodak Yellow”/”Bartier Cardi” medley on Saturday Night Live.
image: thebigdm.com
-
Performing at E11EVEN
The rapper looked as sweet as can be in this metallic, hot pink striped dress adorned with plenty of ruffles during her appearance and performance at E11even in Miami on April 7.
image: tmz.com
-
Co-hosting with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show"
In a champagne-colored silk ensemble, both light and comfortable, Cardi B was the first ever co-host on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 9.
image: billboard.com
-
Visiting the "TRL" Studio
Straying away from her typical form-fitting clothing, the mom-to-be rocked an A-line blue and gold patterned dress from Versace during a visit to MTV’s TRL Studios on April 10.
image: billboard.com
-
Performing at Coachella
At her first Coachella performance on April 15, Cardi B donned an all-white ensemble in honor of the ’90s girl group TLC. In baggy pants with sheer sides, a mesh bustier, and trench coat, Cardi even styled her hair in pigtails, just like the late TLC member, Lisa Lopes, would do.
image: eonline.com
-
Appearing on "The Ellen Show"
In a red satin ensemble, Cardi B did not disappoint when appearing on The Ellen Show for the first time. The episode just aired on April 19.
image: hypebae.com