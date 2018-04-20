Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Cardi B’s been bringing mothers some major maternity outfit inspiration that has everyone saying okurr!

Cardi B is currently on a wild ride that seems to only be going upward: She recently released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which has already gone gold, on April 6, and the next day followed with an announcement on Saturday Night Live, that she is having her first child with fiancé Offset of Migos. Since then, Cardi has been serving us some serious maternity outfit inspo for mothers looking to go outside of the box.

The rapper and mom-to-be has been busy rehearsing for her opening act on the upcoming 24K Magic world tour with Bruno Mars. And even though she’s pregnant, the mom-to-be has not sacrificed her taste for eccentric and funky fashion. Check out some of our favorite maternity looks from Cardi B thus far.